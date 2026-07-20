This is the day in 1944 that a bomb planted by Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg nearly killed Adolf Hitler at the Wolf's Lair, his headquarters in East Prussia.

In today's lesson, we will stand inside a wrecked conference barrack in East Prussia, where a briefcase bomb failed to kill the man it was meant for. Hitler walked out alive and told the world within hours what his escape had proven. What happens when a wicked man correctly recognizes that he was preserved and catastrophically misreads why? And what quieter version of that do we perform with our own good outcomes?

The only known photograph of the would-be assassin Claus Schenck von Stauffenberg (far left) with Hitler, taken five days before the bomb plot explosion.

"Or do you show contempt for the riches of his kindness, forbearance and patience, not realizing that God's kindness is intended to lead you to repentance? But because of your stubbornness and your unrepentant heart, you are storing up wrath against yourself for the day of God's wrath, when his righteous judgment will be revealed." Romans 2:4-5 (NIV)

This Date in History

Claus von Stauffenberg gripped a pair of pliers with the three fingers he had left and squeezed. Inside the pencil detonator, a glass capsule broke, releasing acid that began eating through a wire designed to hold for ten minutes.

He had carried two one-kilogram charges of plastic explosive to the Wolf’s Lair, Hitler’s headquarters in East Prussia, now part of Poland. The briefing had been moved up from 1:00 to 12:30 and was already underway. A noncommissioned officer interrupted the preparation and urged them to hurry. Stauffenberg and Werner von Haeften managed to arm only one charge. Haeften kept the second in his bag while Stauffenberg closed the briefcase and walked toward the conference barrack.

The bomb was the final step in a conspiracy that had been developing for years. By 1944 it reached far beyond Stauffenberg and the officers working from the Bendlerblock, the army headquarters in Berlin from which they intended to direct the coup. More than 200 participated, including soldiers, diplomats, civil servants, labor leaders, church leaders, and politicians. Ludwig Beck was expected to become head of state, Carl Goerdeler chancellor, and Erwin von Witzleben commander of the armed forces.

Their motives were not identical, and not all had opposed Hitler from the beginning. Some had become revolted by the persecution of Jews, mass murder in occupied Europe, and the destruction of law. For many officers, the decision came after they concluded that Germany had already lost the war. Soviet armies were advancing from the east, the Western Allies had landed in Normandy, and German cities were being destroyed from the air. They believed Hitler’s refusal to retreat was turning defeat into national ruin. Killing him offered a chance to form a government and seek an armistice before Germany was overrun and occupied.

The plotters were not unblemished heroes. Some served the regime for years, and several were implicated in war crimes or the Holocaust. They differed over what should replace Hitler and what peace terms remained possible. By July 1944, they agreed that he had to be removed before he destroyed what remained of Germany.

July 20 was not the first attempt. Georg Elser’s bomb in Munich missed Hitler by minutes in November 1939. In March 1943, Henning von Tresckow placed a bomb disguised as two bottles of cognac aboard Hitler’s aircraft, but the detonator failed. Other officers prepared suicide attacks that Hitler’s changed plans prevented. Stauffenberg carried explosives to conferences on July 11 and July 15, but neither attempt went forward. Hitler’s repeated escapes strengthened his claim that Providence protected him and his suspicion that betrayal surrounded him.

Stauffenberg was a Catholic aristocrat from southern Germany and a gifted organizer. He served in Poland, France, and Tunisia, where Allied fighters strafed his car in April 1943. He lost his left eye, his right hand, and two fingers of his left. By the summer of 1944 he was chief of staff to General Friedrich Fromm, commander of the Replacement Army, the reserve force inside Germany that trained replacements and could move troops throughout the country. The position gave him access to Hitler and forces needed for a coup.

That coup was built around Valkyrie, an emergency plan for using reserve troops against internal disorder. Stauffenberg, General Friedrich Olbricht, and their allies rewrote the orders. After Hitler’s death, the Replacement Army would seize government buildings and communications centers, disarm the Nazi SS, and arrest Nazi leaders. Officers would be told that the SS had killed Hitler and attempted to seize the government. The deception was intended to overcome the army’s personal oath of loyalty to him.

The briefing took place in a wooden barrack with windows rather than the sealed concrete bunker the conspirators expected. Around 20 men stood at a heavy oak map table while General Adolf Heusinger reported on the collapsing Eastern Front. Stauffenberg set the briefcase near Hitler and left after saying he had a telephone call. Colonel Heinz Brandt moved it to the opposite side of a table support, apparently because it blocked his access to the maps.

At 12:42 PM the charge exploded. The blast tore through the barrack and mortally wounded the stenographer Heinz Berger, who died the same day. Colonel Heinz Brandt, who had moved the briefcase, and General Günther Korten died of their injuries within two days. General Rudolf Schmundt lingered until October. Hitler’s clothing was torn, one eardrum ruptured, and his right arm injured, but he walked out alive. Stauffenberg, watching from a few hundred yards away, judged the explosion unsurvivable and flew to Berlin.

The hours lost in the air helped doom the coup. Olbricht delayed issuing the Valkyrie orders while waiting for confirmation, and communications from the Wolf’s Lair were never fully cut. By the time Stauffenberg reached the Bendlerblock and insisted Hitler was dead, Wilhelm Keitel was telling commanders that he had survived. Major Otto Remer received orders to arrest Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister, but Goebbels handed him a telephone and Hitler spoke to him directly. The troops sent to secure Berlin turned against the conspirators instead.

Fromm had known of the conspiracy and tolerated its preparations but refused to commit himself unless Hitler was dead. Once the coup collapsed, he moved to protect himself. Shortly after midnight, he convened an improvised court-martial and ordered Olbricht, Haeften, Albrecht Mertz von Quirnheim, and Stauffenberg shot in the Bendlerblock courtyard rather than surrendering them to the Gestapo. General Ludwig Beck was allowed to attempt suicide and was killed when he failed. The decision removed men who could implicate him, but it may also have spared them the torture and show trials that awaited the other conspirators. Fromm was arrested the following night and executed by the Nazi regime in March 1945.

Hitler emerged more suspicious of the army and determined to destroy every real or imagined connection to the plot. He called the conspirators a “small clique,” but the investigation exposed a network throughout the military, government, churches, and civilian opposition. In the wider purge, more than 7,000 people were arrested and nearly 5,000 executed, often on the barest evidence. Roland Freisler’s People’s Court, a Nazi political tribunal, staged show trials before sending many defendants to execution at Berlin’s Plötzensee Prison. Under the policy of family liability, relatives were imprisoned and children were taken away under new surnames.

The most famous man pulled into the purge was Field Marshal Erwin Rommel. The “Desert Fox” had commanded German forces in North Africa and was one of the country’s best-known soldiers, respected even by many of his enemies. In 1944 he commanded Army Group B, the forces defending northern France against the Allied invasion, until an air attack left him badly wounded three days before the bombing. Rommel had concluded that the war was lost and urged Hitler to seek peace. He supported removing Hitler, although the extent of his knowledge of the plot remains disputed and he appears to have opposed assassination.

Rommel’s name surfaced during the investigation. On October 14, two generals arrived at his home and offered him a choice: face the People’s Court, with probable retaliation against his family, or take poison and receive a state funeral. Rommel swallowed cyanide. The regime announced that he had died from wounds suffered when Allied aircraft attacked his staff car, unwilling to admit that Germany’s most celebrated field marshal had fallen under suspicion after July 20.

For years after 1945, many Germans still called the conspirators traitors. Their place in German memory changed gradually. The Bendlerblock became the German Resistance Memorial Center, and the armed forces of the Federal Republic adopted July 20 as part of their military tradition. Recruits have taken their oath in the courtyard where Stauffenberg and three companions were shot after the most extensive attempt from within Germany to kill Hitler and overthrow his government.

Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg, the German army officer who carried the briefcase bomb into Hitler’s headquarters on July 20, 1944.

Adolf Hitler shows Benito Mussolini the damage inside the Wolf’s Lair conference barrack after the July 20, 1944, assassination attempt.

Historical Context

By July 1944 Germany was fighting on three fronts and losing on all of them. Operation Bagration, launched June 22, destroyed Army Group Center and cost the Wehrmacht roughly 300,000 men in five weeks. The Western Allies had held their Normandy beachhead since June 6, and American forces took Saipan on July 9, bringing the Japanese home islands within bomber range. At Casablanca in January 1943, Roosevelt and Churchill had committed to unconditional surrender, which left any German government nothing to negotiate with. Round-the-clock bombing had already gutted Hamburg. That same month, delegates from 44 nations gathered at Bretton Woods to design a postwar financial order in which Germany figured as an occupied territory rather than a power.

Since August 1934, German soldiers had sworn personal loyalty to Hitler rather than to a constitution, and the officer corps treated the wording as binding even as evidence of the regime’s crimes accumulated. Goebbels had demanded total war at the Sportpalast in February 1943, and the Gestapo, block wardens, and ordinary denunciation enforced the demand. The People’s Court executed the students of the White Rose that same year, and Dietrich Bonhoeffer had been in prison since April 1943. Propaganda had built Hitler into a figure whose repeated escapes many Germans credited to Providence. Prussian military tradition prized obedience and treated conspiracy against a head of state as dishonorable, which helps explain why numerous officers who learned of the plot neither joined it nor reported it.

Today’s Reflection

Hitler walked out of the wrecked barrack with his trousers in shreds and one eardrum ruptured, and by that afternoon he had already decided what it meant. When Mussolini arrived a few hours later, Hitler took him through the splintered room and showed him the damage. Providence had preserved him for his work. He said it plainly, and he kept saying it.

The strange thing is that he wasn’t wrong about everything. His survival really did depend on a convergence he had nothing to do with. The conference met in a wooden barrack with open windows instead of the sealed bunker the plotters had counted on. Only one of the two charges got armed. Colonel Brandt, needing to see the maps, nudged the briefcase to the far side of a heavy oak support, and that support took the blast that would otherwise have taken him. A Christian can look at that sequence and say without hesitation that none of it fell outside God’s knowledge or permission. He wasn’t exactly wrong to see the event as falling under providence.

His error came one step later, and it’s a step most of us take without noticing. He moved from “I have been spared” to “God approves of what I’m doing.” Those are two different claims, and nothing in the first produces the second. What Scripture does not tell us is why God permitted him to survive. Providence doesn’t come with its own interpretation attached. It tells you who governs the event. It says nothing about whether the person who benefited has understood the event correctly.

Paul writes to people who were making a version of the same move, and he doesn’t handle it gently.

“Or do you show contempt for the riches of his kindness, forbearance and patience, not realizing that God’s kindness is intended to lead you to repentance? But because of your stubbornness and your unrepentant heart, you are storing up wrath against yourself for the day of God’s wrath, when his righteous judgment will be revealed.” Romans 2:4-5 (NIV)

Contempt is a jarring word there. Paul isn’t describing people who deny God’s kindness. They’re enjoying it. They’re standing in it. The contempt lives in the conclusion they’ve drawn from it, because God’s kindness has a direction, but they’ve treated it as a destination. It was moving them toward repentance yet they read it as though God was telling them that no repentance was needed. Jesus said much the same about ordinary provision when he pointed out that God “causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous” (Matthew 5:45 (NIV)). The sun rises on people whose lives God does not approve, so another day cannot by itself be read as a verdict in their favor.

We don’t usually run into this with bombs and barracks. We run into it with outcomes. The offer came through. The scan came back clean. The numbers went up again this quarter. The thing you were afraid would surface never surfaced. And somewhere underneath the relief, without ever being said out loud, a conclusion forms: God must be fine with this. Ecclesiastes noticed the mechanism a long time ago: “When the sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, people’s hearts are filled with schemes to do wrong” (Ecclesiastes 8:11 (NIV)). Delay does something to us. It feels like acquittal, and it isn’t.

The distinction cuts the other direction too. If survival proves favor, then hardship proves rejection, right? But that’s a lie that has crushed faithful people for as long as there have been faithful people. The closed door isn’t necessarily a verdict. The long illness isn’t a judgment. Your friend’s easier path isn’t evidence that God prefers him. Once you stop reading circumstances as a scoreboard, you’re free to receive what comes without having to decode a divine opinion out of it.

Which leaves the harder question, and being spared doesn’t answer it. Knowing you were preserved tells you nothing about what the preservation is for. Failure tends to force self-examination on us; there’s no way around a collapse. Being spared doesn’t force anything. You can walk out of the wreckage and go right back to what you were doing, and nothing will stop you. And the absence of anything stopping you will feel like permission.

Hitler lived roughly nine more months. We aren’t told why God permitted that, but Hitler took those months as confirmation and spent them the way he’d spent the years before. Four men eventually died because of that bomb, and the plot still failed. Nobody hands you the meaning along with the escape, and what you do with the days you’re given will eventually say what you believed they were for.

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Practical Application

Take one favorable thing from the past year and write down, in a single sentence, what you concluded from it about God's opinion of you. Most people have never made that sentence explicit, which is precisely why it has never been examined. Then find the passage that actually addresses the conduct involved and set it beside your sentence. When the two disagree, your sentence loses. Do the same with a hardship from the same year and write what you concluded from that one. Keep both sentences where you will see them for a week, and watch how quickly the day's events press you to revise them upward or downward depending on how the day went.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You govern every hour we are given, and nothing reaches us outside Your knowledge or permission. We praise You for a kindness so wide that it falls on people who have earned nothing from Your hand. We confess that we have read our circumstances as though they were Your verdicts, calling a good outcome Your approval and a hard one Your absence, and we have used both readings to avoid Your Word. Teach us to receive Your patience as the summons it is. Guard us from mistaking delay for acquittal. Give us the honesty to let Scripture judge our days rather than using our days to argue with Scripture, and keep us grateful without becoming presumptuous about the time You have entrusted to us. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

God's kindness has a direction. It moves toward repentance, and it never doubles back to certify the life it found along the way. That is why survival settles nothing. A person can be genuinely preserved by God and completely wrong about the reason, and from the inside that wrongness will feel like gratitude. Sincerity is no protection here. The only protection is refusing to let outcomes testify about your standing and letting God's revealed Word do the testifying instead. The believer who learns this is freed from two errors at once, from treating success as a commendation and hardship as a sentence. What remains is harder and better, a life measured by what God has already declared righteous, lived out in whatever circumstances He permits, with the reasons for those circumstances left where He has left them.

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