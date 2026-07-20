THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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John Angelico's avatar
John Angelico
1h

Thanks again, Jason for bringing past history into the present.

Was this the plot that included Dietrich Bonhoeffer among the conspirators and eventually led to his execution?

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