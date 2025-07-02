THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
3h

Great story! It’s just a shame that his heirs don’t share his beliefs.

BTW, I notice more original content this week, I hope that means you are further along in your recovery.

Have a great and blessed day, Jason!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
1h

Loved the old newspaper ad!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture