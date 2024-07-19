THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bryan Horton's avatar
Bryan Horton
Jul 19

You’re a good writer. I liked this piece. It touched on something that has perhaps perplexed me forever: how to communicate the truth of the Scripture in a way that is is not packaged in what feels like dead and tired religious rhetoric, without going too far or being irreverent.

After all, it’s not upon me to change God’s truth to make it more palatable to a corrupt and sinful heart. And yet Paul says: “I have become all things to all men that I might save some.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jason A Clark and others
Tom Penrod's avatar
Tom Penrod
Jul 19

Thank you for being God’s messenger through your use of scripture and history. God’s peace to you. Tom

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture