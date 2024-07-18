THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Charles Clemens
Jul 18

Born to privilege, the son of a wealthy gangster and bootlegger, Ted Kennedy could not have dreamed that he would personally destroy his career and be held responsible for the murder he committed. It is gratifying to remember that the "Lion of the Senate" became an embarrassment and a public alcoholic.

Parker
Jul 18

When people ask me why I still bring this up whenever Ted Kennedy is mentioned, my unvarying reply is, “Because Mary Jo Kopechne is still dead.”.

