THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Danielle Hanley's avatar
Danielle Hanley
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Good thoughts!

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
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Having been in vocational ministry for 20 years and in SPED high school teaching another 15, I truly don't know many of the results of my work, and I truly believe and know that that is a good thing. If, and it is true, that the glory belongs only to our good Father, then I don't need to know because I'm sure would become even more prideful than I already am, and I sure don't need that! Nor does anyone else. As Paul reminds us in Colossians 3:23, "Work willingly at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people."

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