This is the day kissing was banned in England to stop the spread of the Black Death in 1439 AD.

In today's lesson, we will explore the delicate balance between obeying earthly authorities and remaining faithful to God's commands. How do we navigate situations where government mandates seem to conflict with our religious practices? Drawing parallels between a medieval kissing ban and recent pandemic measures, we'll examine the Christian's responsibility in times of crisis. What can we learn from historical and biblical examples about standing firm in our faith while respecting earthly authorities?

"Peter and the other apostles replied: 'We must obey God rather than human beings!'" - Acts 5:29 (NIV)

This Date in History

On July 16, 1439, in a desperate attempt to halt the relentless march of the Black Death, English authorities took an unprecedented step: they banned kissing. This seemingly draconian measure struck at the heart of daily life in medieval England, where the kiss was far more than a romantic gesture.

The Black Death, a merciless killer that had first struck England's shores nearly a century earlier, continued to ravage the population. The plague's gruesome symptoms - swollen, blackened lymph nodes (buboes), fever, chills, and muscle cramps - often led to an agonizing death within days of infection. The sight of cart-wheelers calling "Bring out your dead!" had become a haunting routine, as corpses piled up faster than they could be buried.

In this atmosphere thick with fear and the stench of death, kissing was a potential harbinger of doom. Yet it was also deeply woven into the fabric of medieval English society. Friends and family greeted each other with kisses. The kiss of peace during Mass was a central ritual in Christian worship. Vassals kissed their lords' rings as a sign of fealty, and even business deals were often sealed with a kiss.

The ban, enacted by a coalition of church officials, local governments, and even the monarchy, was announced by town criers in marketplaces and squares. Priests reinforced the message during sermons, warning their congregations of the deadly consequences of this once-innocent act. Fines were imposed on those caught in the act, with the severity often depending on the social status of the offenders.

Enforcing such a ban in private spaces, like the homes of married couples, proved nearly impossible. The focus remained on public displays of affection and greeting kisses. Yet the fear of the plague was so pervasive that many willingly complied, having seen too many friends and family members succumb to the disease.

Not everyone accepted the new rule quietly. It's been reported that underground "kissing parties" sprang up in some areas, a dangerous act of rebellion against what some saw as government overreach. These clandestine gatherings were a testament to the human need for connection, even in the face of deadly consequences.

For many, the ban on kissing was yet another blow to their sense of normalcy in a world turned upside down. Fields lay fallow as there weren't enough healthy workers to tend them. Trade had slowed to a trickle. The very fabric of society seemed to be unraveling. The inability to greet loved ones with a kiss or to seal important agreements in the traditional manner only added to the sense of disorientation and loss.

Despite the authorities' efforts, the Black Death continued its grim harvest for years to come. The kissing ban, while a notable attempt at controlling the spread of disease, ultimately had little effect on the course of the pandemic. However, it remains a stark illustration of how fear and desperation in the face of an incomprehensible threat can lead to dramatic changes in social behavior and government policy.

This episode in history serves as a grim reminder of the far-reaching effects of pandemics on society and culture. It illustrates how the specter of death can transform even the most intimate and commonplace gestures, forever altering the way people interact with one another. The kissing ban of 1439 stands as a testament to human ingenuity, desperation, and the enduring need for human connection, even in the darkest of times.

Historical Context

In the early 15th century, Europe remained in the long shadow of the first wave of the Black Death, which had decimated the continent’s population between 1347 and 1351. By some estimates, England alone had lost up to 50% of its people. The disease, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis and typically transmitted via fleas on rats, persisted in recurring outbreaks known as plague cycles. These resurgences—such as those in 1361, 1369, and notably in the 1430s—kept fear and uncertainty alive in everyday life. Public health infrastructure was rudimentary, and although germ theory would not emerge until centuries later, people increasingly associated close human contact with the spread of illness. Local and ecclesiastical authorities responded with measures that attempted to control interpersonal behavior, especially in urban areas where population density intensified the risk of infection.

At the same time, England in 1439 was navigating political and social instability. The Hundred Years’ War with France was ongoing, draining resources and weakening centralized authority. Domestically, the country was under the minority rule of King Henry VI, whose weak governance would eventually lead to the Wars of the Roses. These conditions contributed to the disorganized and often localized responses to repeated plague outbreaks. Municipalities, religious institutions, and royal officials each adopted their own public health interventions, including quarantine orders, mass burials, and limitations on travel and trade. The ban on kissing can be understood as part of this ad hoc, reactive approach to crisis management—an effort by fragmented authorities to impose order and mitigate risk in a society repeatedly disrupted by epidemic disease.

Did You Know? During the plague years, some people became "plague doctors," wearing distinctive beak-like masks filled with aromatic herbs. They believed these masks would protect them from the "miasma" or bad air that was thought to spread the disease.

Today’s Reflection

In the annals of history, we often find moments that echo through time, speaking to the enduring challenges faced by people of faith. The 1439 ban on kissing in England, aimed at curbing the spread of the devastating Black Death, serves as a significant reminder of the tension between earthly authority and spiritual conviction. This historical event resonates deeply with recent experiences, where government mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic stirred controversy and tested the limits of civil obedience among the faithful.

As we consider the words of the apostles in Acts 5:29 (NIV), "We must obey God rather than human beings!", we are confronted with a profound truth that has guided Christians through centuries of challenging times. This declaration, made in the face of opposition from religious authorities, underscores the primacy of God's law over human edicts.

The medieval Christians who faced the kissing ban found themselves in a predicament not unlike our own recent experiences. How does one reconcile the biblical commandments to gather for worship (Hebrews 10:25) or to greet one another with a holy kiss (Romans 16:16) with governmental decrees that seem to contradict these practices? This quandary strikes at the heart of Christian discipleship–the call to be in the world but not of it.

The apostles' bold stance before the Sanhedrin offers us a model for discernment. They did not reject earthly authority outright, but rather, they recognized a higher allegiance to God's commands. This nuanced approach challenges us to thoughtfully evaluate governmental edicts, especially those that impinge upon our ability to fully practice our faith.

In recent times, many believers found themselves grappling with similar dilemmas. Mandates that closed churches, restricted gatherings, or compelled medical decisions stirred deep-seated concerns about governmental overreach and the erosion of religious freedoms. The pain and frustration experienced by those who lost livelihoods or suffered adverse effects from hastily implemented policies cannot and should not be dismissed lightly.

Yet, as we navigate these turbulent waters, we must remember that our ultimate citizenship is in heaven (Philippians 3:20). This heavenly perspective doesn’t negate our earthly responsibilities but rather informs how we engage with them. It calls us to a higher standard of discernment, one that weighs each situation against the plumb line of God's Word.

The example of Daniel and his friends in Babylon offers another instructive parallel. When faced with edicts that contradicted their faith, they respectfully sought alternatives that allowed them to honor both their earthly rulers and their heavenly King (Daniel 1:8-16). Their wisdom and tact in navigating a pagan culture while maintaining their spiritual integrity provide a model for our own engagement with secular authorities.

In times of crisis, whether it be a medieval plague or a modern pandemic, fear can drive both individuals and authorities to extreme measures. However, as believers, we are reminded of the powerful truth in 2 Timothy 1:7 (NIV): "For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind."

This scripture calls us to respond not with panic, but with faith, wisdom, and love.

The temptation to succumb to fear is strong, especially when faced with threats to our health and way of life. During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, many, including Christians, allowed fear to override discernment, latching onto proposed solutions without carefully examining their basis or implications. However, this reaction falls short of the faith God calls us to embody. As followers of Christ, we are called to overcome our fears through prayer and reliance on God's promises, seeking guidance that aligns with both His commandments and the faith He has instilled in us.

While it's appropriate to utilize the gifts of modern medicine and science, we must be cautious not to substitute faith in unproven measures for our trust in God. Our primary allegiance should always be to the Lord, who remains sovereign even in times of global crisis. This doesn't mean recklessly disregarding all precautions, but rather approaching them with a spirit of discernment, always filtering our decisions through the lens of scripture and our faith in God's ultimate control.

We must stand firm in our convictions while also demonstrating Christ's love to a world in turmoil. This balanced approach allows us to be prudent without being paralyzed by fear, and to be considerate of others' well-being without compromising our spiritual integrity. By grounding our responses in faith rather than fear, we not only navigate crises more effectively but also bear powerful witness to the hope and peace that come from trusting in God's sovereignty.

As we reflect on these historical and biblical examples, we’re reminded that the tension between earthly obedience and spiritual fidelity is not new. Each generation of believers must wrestle with this balance, seeking God's wisdom to navigate the complexities of their time. Our call is not to blind obedience to either earthly authorities or our own interpretations of scripture, but rather to a thoughtful, prayerful engagement with the issues of our day.

Ultimately, our response to earthly authorities must be grounded in our identity in Christ and our commitment to His kingdom. When faced with edicts that challenge our faith practices, we are called to prayerfully discern, respectfully engage, and, when necessary, humbly but firmly stand for our convictions. In doing so, we bear witness to a higher allegiance and a greater hope, pointing others to the eternal truths that transcend worldly crises.

Practical Application

Reflect on recent situations where government mandates seemed to conflict with your faith practices. Prayerfully consider how you responded. Did fear or faith guide your decisions? Create a personal action plan for future crises, outlining steps to seek God's wisdom, research facts thoroughly, and respectfully engage with authorities while maintaining your spiritual integrity. Consider discussing this plan with trusted fellow believers to gain additional insights and accountability.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, grant us discernment in these complex times. Help us balance respect for earthly authorities with unwavering faithfulness to Your Word. When faced with challenging decisions, fill us with Your spirit of power, love, and sound mind. Guide us to be salt and light in our communities, standing firm in our convictions while showing Your love to a world in need. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

The tension between earthly authority and spiritual conviction is an enduring challenge for believers. As we navigate complex situations, we should always remember that our ultimate allegiance is to God. By grounding ourselves in scripture, seeking wisdom through prayer, and approaching challenges with discernment, we can maintain our integrity while respecting earthly authorities. In doing so, we not only honor God but also serve as powerful witnesses to His sovereignty and love in a world often driven by fear and uncertainty.

