THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William E.'s avatar
William E.
1h

Not far from where I grew up, there's a railroad tunnel that goes to Canada. The historical marker there mentions a plot to destroy the tunnel in WW1. I wonder if the plans for that were in the briefcase?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jason A Clark and others
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
4h

Jason, I didn't have any awareness of this part of history at all, so thank you for sharing, with your usual eloquent application of scripture and everyday life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture