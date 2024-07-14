THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Griesemer's avatar
David Griesemer
Jul 14

This is a brilliant retelling of a complicated and turbulent time. On one hand, it seems ironic that the debt France incurred was to help the American colonies win our freedom from Great Britain. On the other hand, having aided our endeavor, it seems unfortunate that the French king did not understand the value of self-determination and the allure of liberty. The important lesson - that you so clearly make - is that we cannot predict how history will be written, not can we predict the people who God enables to write it.

And thank you for your prayers for our former President and the innocent victims of yesterday's calamity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles Clemens's avatar
Charles Clemens
Jul 14

We are at a pivotal point in world history. An unprecedented number of people require food provided by the UN. Here in the USA, we have devolved into several nations that hate one another. Consider this from FORBES magazine:

Even America’s billionaires are experiencing wealth inequality. The members of The Forbes 400 list of the nation’s richest people largely got richer this year, adding a collective $500 billion to their net worths. But most of those gains—totaling some $310 billion—came from just the top 20 people on the ranking.

As a group, the top 20 are richer than ever, worth nearly $1.9 trillion in aggregate. These 20 people are 30% wealthier than they were a year ago, on average, far outpacing the 12% average jump in wealth across the entire list. They hold 40% of the entire 400’s net worth, and could buy the bottom 340 billionaires—with billions to spare.

America is a giant gas-filled ballon about to explode. We must always be aware of the dangers of revolution. The Jacobin Club had admirable goals, but they ended up organizing France's reign of terror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture