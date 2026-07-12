This is the day the House of Representatives passed the joint resolution proposing the Sixteenth Amendment in 1909, sending the income-tax amendment to the state legislatures for ratification.

In today's lesson, we will stand in the House chamber in 1909, where some lawmakers voted yes to an amendment they were counting on to fail. What happens to a conviction when the safeguard we trusted to protect us from it suddenly gives way? Can a sincere yes hide an escape route even from the person who speaks it? We will follow that question from a congressional gamble into the quiet corners of our own faith.

"But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves." - James 1:22 (KJV)

This Date in History

On July 12, 1909, the House of Representatives spent close to five hours debating a single sentence. It would let Congress tax incomes directly, without dividing the burden among the states by population. When the roll was called, the resolution carried 318 to 14, with one member voting present, and the proposed Sixteenth Amendment left Congress for the state legislatures. The lopsided count concealed how long and how bitterly the country had argued over whether to tax income at all.

For most of its history, the federal government had funded itself without directly taxing most personal incomes. Revenue came mainly from tariffs on imported goods and excise taxes on items like liquor and tobacco. Who ultimately bore the cost of those tariffs was fiercely disputed. Protectionists argued that they defended American industry, supported jobs and wages, and forced foreign producers to absorb at least part of the burden. Reformers countered that tariffs raised the prices of everyday goods and placed too much of the cost of government on consumers. Because any increase in the price of necessities took a larger share of a laborer’s earnings than of a railroad magnate’s, they argued that the system favored accumulated wealth and called for a tax based more directly on the ability to pay.

That argument was not new, nor was the income tax reformers proposed as the answer. To pay for the Civil War, Congress authorized the first federal income tax in 1861, then replaced it with a workable graduated system in 1862. That tax lapsed in 1872, and the Supreme Court later upheld it as constitutional. When Congress tried again in 1894, attaching a 2 percent tax on incomes above $4,000 to a tariff bill, the Supreme Court struck it down. In Pollock v. Farmers’ Loan & Trust Co. in 1895, the justices ruled that taxes on income from property, including rents, dividends, and interest, were direct taxes, which the Constitution required to be apportioned among the states by population. Apportionment made such a tax unworkable, and the ruling seemed to close the door.

Pressure built again through the early 1900s. The cost of living was rising, and many Americans blamed the high protective tariffs that they claimed kept manufactured goods expensive. Populists and progressives argued that a graduated income tax would be the solution because it would shift the weight onto accumulated fortunes and off the backs of consumers. The Populist Party had called for exactly that in 1892. By 1909, during the fight over the Payne-Aldrich Tariff, insurgent Republicans and Democrats had the votes to attach an income tax to the bill, and the Republican leadership faced the prospect of a statutory tax passing over its objection and perhaps being struck down once more.

Nelson Aldrich of Rhode Island, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and the tariff’s chief guardian, answered with a maneuver. President William Howard Taft, wary of another collision with the Supreme Court, recommended a separate corporate excise tax in ordinary law and a constitutional amendment authorizing Congress to tax incomes. Taft sent the recommendation to Congress on June 16, 1909, and Aldrich introduced the amendment as Senate Joint Resolution 40. For Aldrich and other conservative leaders, the amendment offered a way to satisfy reformers for the moment and then die, since ratification required approval from three-fourths of the states. On July 5, the Senate passed it 77 to 0. One week later, on July 12, the House added its own lopsided count, and the measure went out to the country.

Part of what carried the amendment through the states was how narrowly supporters described the tax it would permit. They presented it as a levy on the rich, aimed at the great industrial fortunes of the age. When Congress finally wrote the tax into law with the Revenue Act of 1913, the design matched the promise. A single person owed nothing on the first $3,000 of income, and a married couple nothing on the first $4,000, at a time when the average annual income was about $800. The normal tax began at 1 percent, with surtaxes that lifted the top combined rate to 7 percent only on income above $500,000. Fewer than 400,000 returns were filed for 1913, and less than 1 percent of the population paid the tax. For nearly everyone, the income tax was something other people paid.

Not everyone believed the tax would stay small, and opponents said so plainly. Critics called it socialistic and denounced it as class legislation aimed at one region, since most large fortunes sat in the Northeast. Others warned that collecting it would require the government to pry into private finances, and inquisitorial became their favorite word for it. In March 1910, Richard Evelyn Byrd, speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, warned that a hand from Washington would rest on every man’s business, that a federal inspector’s eye would enter every counting house, and that states would surrender revenue and sovereignty they could not get back. New York Governor Charles Evans Hughes, who favored an income tax in principle, opposed this version out of fear that its broad wording would let Washington tax state and municipal bonds.

The expectation that Congress would aim the tax at high incomes also explains why so many states embraced the amendment. Support ran strongest in the South and West, farming regions with few of the great fortunes the tax targeted. Legislators there could vote for revenue that would fall mostly on the wealthy states of the Northeast while costing their own constituents little.

Politics tilted the same way. The fight inside the Republican Party deepened after 1910, when Theodore Roosevelt turned against President Taft, the man he had helped place in office, and accused his administration of abandoning progressive reform. Roosevelt challenged Taft for the Republican nomination in 1912, then formed the Progressive Party and ran against him after Taft prevailed. The split weakened Republican opposition even in the East, while the Democrats won the presidency and control of Congress. Roosevelt, Taft, and Woodrow Wilson differed sharply over what progressive reform should mean, but all three endorsed an income tax.

On February 3, 1913, the thirty-sixth state ratified, and 42 of the 48 states approved the amendment in all. The maneuver many conservatives expected to bury the tax had instead written it permanently into the Constitution. The narrow levy did not stay narrow for long. The need for revenue during the First World War pushed the top rate from 7 percent in 1913 to 77 percent by 1918, just five years after ratification. During the Second World War, Congress broadened the tax base even more, and payroll withholding made collection from tens of millions of wage earners practical and less painful. The single sentence the House approved on July 12, 1909 eventually became the largest single federal revenue source of the federal government.

Historical Context

By 1909, industrialization had remade the United States. Vast corporations such as Standard Oil and United States Steel concentrated wealth on a scale earlier generations had never seen, while cities swelled with laborers and millions of new immigrants. The federal government remained small, yet a broad Progressive movement was pressing it to regulate railroads, break up trusts, and inspect food and drugs, enlarging national authority year by year. Industrial nations abroad had already adopted direct taxation to fund modern states: Britain had taxed incomes since 1842, and several German states and other countries had done the same. Against that backdrop, reformers argued that a revenue system resting mainly on tariffs and excise duties was poorly matched to an industrial economy and a government being asked to do more.

The intellectual and cultural climate reinforced the shift. Muckraking journalists such as Ida Tarbell and Lincoln Steffens exposed the workings of monopolies and machine politics, hardening public suspicion of concentrated economic power. Many Protestant reformers, drawing on the Social Gospel, treated extreme inequality as a moral failing that public action could help remedy, giving the reform impulse a religious weight. Progressives placed rising confidence in expert administration and in a stronger, better-funded central government. Economists such as Edwin Seligman of Columbia lent the cause scholarly authority, arguing in widely read work published in 1911 that a graduated tax on income offered the fairest and most modern basis for public revenue.

Nelson Aldrich of Rhode Island, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and the tariff’s chief guardian, tried to outsmart proponents of the income tax.

Woodrow Wilson, Teddy Roosevelt, and Willaim Howard Taft differed sharply over what progressive reform should mean, but all three endorsed an income tax.

Today’s Reflection

When the House sent the income-tax amendment to the states in the summer of 1909, some of the men who voted yes were hoping it would not pass. They expected it to fail. Ratification demanded the approval of three-fourths of the states, and that bar looked high enough to bury the measure without anyone having to defend the burial. A leader could cast a vote that looked principled and forward-thinking while trusting that other legislatures, well beyond his reach, would do the actual work of refusing.

It was a safe place to appear willing. The vote carried the appearance of conviction and almost none of its cost. But then the barrier moved. By 1913 the states had ratified, and the power some had expected to defeat through sheer procedure was written permanently into the Constitution. The escape route they had been counting on quietly closed behind them.

What happened next reveals something about us that has nothing to do with taxes. A person can support something sincerely while still leaning on an outside force to guarantee that his support never costs him anything. The conviction feels honest because it has never had to survive contact with reality. He isn’t lying exactly. He just hasn’t noticed that his willingness grew up in the protected air of improbability, where saying yes and meaning yes have not once been the same test. The barrier he expects to hold can even start to feel like part of his integrity. As long as it stands, he keeps a flattering picture of himself intact, sure of his courage because no real risk has ever come near it.

James puts his finger on this with precision. He isn’t describing the obvious hypocrite, the man who says one thing while privately believing another. He’s describing someone whose trouble runs inward, hidden even from himself.

“But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.” James 1:22 (KJV)

The deception there isn’t aimed at the neighbors or the congregation. It’s aimed at the self. A person can hear the word, warm to it, and walk away genuinely convinced that he has answered it. The hearing has done the emotional work that only doing was meant to do. And the distance between the two stays comfortably out of sight, because nothing has yet arrived to force it open.

We manage this in quiet, respectable ways. A believer says that reconciliation matters to him while counting on the other person never to make the first move. Or he tells God he’s available for whatever comes, so long as every uncertainty clears first and the path is made unmistakable. From the inside, both feel like faith. Both may be resting on a veto he expects someone else, or some circumstance, to supply. The words aren’t dishonest. They may even move him as he speaks them. Yet they’ve formed in a place where the cost has stayed theoretical, and he has never had to tell the difference between loving the idea of obedience and carrying its actual weight.

None of this means every hesitation is disobedience. Wisdom really does wait sometimes, for counsel or a clearer moment, and a condition attached to obedience isn’t automatically an excuse. The real question is whether that condition is helping obedience grow up or quietly keeping it theoretical.

Peter lived this without seeing it. On the night before the cross, sure of his own loyalty, he told his Lord that he was prepared for the worst.

“Lord, I am ready to go with thee, both into prison, and to death.” Luke 22:33 (KJV)

He meant it. The sincerity wasn’t a performance. What he hadn’t done yet was stand in a cold courtyard while a servant girl studied his face and strangers pressed in with their questions. He had braced himself for prison and death. What actually found him first was smaller and more shaming, the exposure of being recognized with nowhere left to hide. The danger he had promised to meet finally came, and it showed him where his readiness actually stood. His circumstances didn’t turn a brave man into a coward. They revealed something he could not have learned while the threat remained a thing he only imagined.

That’s the sober part of this for anyone who takes obedience seriously. Wanting to do right is real enough. Harder to admit is the chance that we’re leaning on something to make sure the moment never actually arrives. When the apology finally comes, or the door we had counted on staying shut swings open, the yes we’ve been carrying will either take on flesh or show itself as something we admired from a distance and never surrendered. The removal of the barrier isn’t the loss of our chance to obey. It may be the first honest look we have ever had at whether we meant the yes at all.

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Practical Application

Pick one conviction you're sure you hold. Maybe a forgiveness you believe you'd extend, or a calling you tell yourself you'd answer. Now name the specific circumstance you're quietly counting on to keep it hypothetical, the person who won't call or the door that stays shut. Write out, in plain terms, what obedience would actually cost you if that circumstance changed by tomorrow morning. Put the real figure or the real name on paper and look at it. Then ask whether your yes was ever a settled decision, or an admired possibility that improbability has been protecting. The aim isn't guilt. It's to learn, before life forces the question, whether your willingness carries any weight.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You see past every word we speak to the truth of what we mean, and we praise You for a knowledge of us that runs deeper than our knowledge of ourselves. We confess that we have called ourselves willing while leaning on circumstances to keep our willingness safe. We have admired obedience without bearing its weight, and mistaken our agreement with Your word for our surrender to it. Search us honestly. Show us the convictions we hold only because we expect them never to be tested. Give us the courage to mean our yes when the cost becomes real, and to let our lives, and not only our language, answer You. Make us doers of Your word, and guard us from deceiving our own hearts. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

A conviction can feel completely real and still rest on the quiet assumption that it will never be required. That's the danger hidden inside sincere faith. We can admire a truth so warmly that we mistake the admiration for obedience, holding a willingness so confidently that we never notice it depends on an escape route. Then the route closes. The apology we counted on never coming arrives, or the door we assumed would stay shut swings open, and the cost we were sure we would pay stands in front of us asking to be paid. In that moment we learn whether our yes was surrender or scenery. God is not fooled by the language of devotion, and in mercy He sometimes removes the very obstacle that let us feel faithful for free. What survives the removal is the only faith we actually had.

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