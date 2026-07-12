THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
1h

More history I learned today. Thank you Jason. We are each called individually to live up to our convictions, to follow the direction God sends us. We cannot rely on others to do the hard work; we must do it ourselves when called. Even when it makes us unpopular. James is such a powerful book in the Bible. I always find something new every time I pick it up.

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
7m

This article makes such an deep-rooted excellent point, Jason, and I appreciate once again how you see these things from history with such insight. I really enjoy it.

I was in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes while in high school, and I vividly remember to this day the audio playing of a metaphorical football game being played. All the basic fundamentals of being a Christian were the name players, such as Faith, Love, Hope, Perseverance. And one of the players was called Good Intentions. And no matter how often Good Intentions tried to make something good happen on the field, he came up short, every single time. Obviously, the lesson that I held on to was that good intentions are never good enough in the life of faith. As it happens, James is my favorite book in the Bible, and that verse to be doers of the word and not hearers only became very important for me then and even to this day at age 70.

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