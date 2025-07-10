THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
6h

This is very essential.

Time to listen up.

It is not how you APPEAR but how you ARE which counts.

I very much appreciate this text. And will reread it.

Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason A Clark and others
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
7h

East West North South, the 👑 Kingdom is Vast!

Thank you for this little snip of history.

🌐 🌴 🌙 ⛪ ☦️ Saint Joseph of Damascus and companions, pray for us! (7/10/1860+)🕯️🔔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture