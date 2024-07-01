This is the day the Gideon Society was established in 1899, initiating their mission to place Bibles in hotel rooms.

In today's lesson, we will explore how a simple idea to place Bibles in hotel rooms grew into a global ministry. What unexpected places might God be calling you to sow seeds of faith? How can we trust in the power of God's Word to accomplish its purpose, even when we can't see the immediate results?

"As the rain and the snow come down from heaven, and do not return to it without watering the earth and making it bud and flourish, so that it yields seed for the sower and bread for the eater, so is my word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it." - Isaiah 55:10-11 (NIV)

This Date in History

On July 1, 1899, the Gideon Society was established in Janesville, Wisconsin, marking the beginning of a unique ministry that would eventually place millions of Bibles in hotel rooms around the world. The story of this organization, however, begins with the lives of two men who would cross paths in an unexpected way.

John H. Nicholson was a traveling salesman from Janesville, Wisconsin. Born in 1859, Nicholson had faced numerous hardships in his life, including the loss of his first wife and child. Despite these challenges, he maintained a strong faith and was known for his warm personality and dedication to his work selling tombstones and other memorial products.

Samuel E. Hill, born in 1857 in Beloit, Wisconsin, was also a traveling salesman. Hill sold wholesale groceries and was known for his keen business acumen and devout Christian faith. Both men were active in their local churches and carried their faith with them on their frequent business trips.

On a stormy night in September 1898, both Nicholson and Hill arrived in Boscobel, Wisconsin, on separate business trips. The Central House hotel was crowded due to a local logging company's presence, and the two strangers were asked to share a room - a common practice in those days. As they prepared for bed, Nicholson took out his Bible to read, as was his custom. Hill noticed this and mentioned that he too was a Christian and carried a Bible on his travels.

This chance encounter led to a night-long discussion about their shared faith and the challenges of maintaining spiritual practices while constantly on the road. They talked about the loneliness of travel, the temptations they faced, and their desire to make a positive impact through their work and faith.

Inspired by their conversation, Nicholson and Hill agreed to meet again. They reconvened in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, a few months later, where they developed the idea of creating an association of Christian traveling men. They envisioned an organization that would provide spiritual support and fellowship for businessmen who spent much of their time away from home and church.

On July 1, 1899, in Janesville, Wisconsin, Nicholson and Hill, along with a third founding member, William J. Knights, officially established "The Gideons." They chose the name inspired by the biblical judge Gideon, who was willing to do whatever God asked of him. The organization's initial focus was on personal evangelism and mutual support among traveling salesmen.

The idea to place Bibles in hotel rooms didn't come immediately. For the first few years, the Gideons concentrated on holding prayer meetings, distributing Christian literature, and supporting each other in their faith journeys. The organization grew steadily, attracting like-minded Christian businessmen across the Midwest.

It wasn't until 1908 that the Gideons' most well-known initiative began. At a convention in Louisville, Kentucky, a member suggested providing a Bible for each bedside table in the hotels where they stayed. The idea was met with enthusiasm, and they launched a campaign to raise funds for this purpose.

The first Gideon Bibles were placed in the Superior Hotel in Iron Mountain, Montana, in 1908. Initially, they distributed 25 Bibles, which were personally delivered by Arch Bailey, a Gideon from Alton, Illinois. This small act would grow into a global mission that has since placed over 2 billion Bibles in hotel rooms, hospitals, prisons, and other locations worldwide.

The Gideons' approach was innovative for its time. They recognized that hotel rooms were a unique space where people might be more open to spiritual reflection, whether due to loneliness, important decisions, or personal crises. By making the Bible freely available in these private spaces, they provided an opportunity for individuals to encounter Scripture at their own pace and in their own time.

As the organization grew, it faced challenges, including skepticism from some hotel owners and occasional opposition from those who saw their work as imposing religion. However, the Gideons persevered, always maintaining a respectful and non-confrontational approach. They offered the Bibles as a free gift, never forcing them on anyone, and this approach helped them gain acceptance in many hotels across the country and eventually around the world.

Today, the Gideons International is active in more than 200 countries and territories. While hotel Bible placement remains a significant part of their work, they have expanded their mission to include distribution in schools, prisons, hospitals, and military bases. The ubiquity of the "Gideon Bible" in hotel rooms has become a cultural touchstone, recognized even by those outside the Christian faith.

The story of the Gideon Society is one of how a chance meeting between two traveling salesmen led to a global movement. It demonstrates how seemingly small acts of faith can have far-reaching impacts, and how innovative approaches to sharing one's beliefs can touch countless lives in unexpected ways.

Historical Context

The establishment of the Gideon Society in 1899 occurred during a pivotal period in American history, characterized by rapid social, economic, and technological changes that significantly influenced religious and business practices.

The late 19th century was marked by the aftermath of the Civil War and the ongoing process of Reconstruction. This era, known as the Gilded Age, saw unprecedented economic growth and industrialization. The expansion of railroads had transformed commerce and travel, enabling salesmen like John H. Nicholson and Samuel E. Hill to crisscross the country for their businesses. This boom in travel and commerce also led to the proliferation of hotels to accommodate the growing number of business travelers.

Religiously, the United States was still feeling the effects of the Second Great Awakening, a period of religious revival that had swept the country earlier in the 19th century. This movement emphasized personal salvation, social reform, and evangelism, creating a cultural environment receptive to faith-based initiatives like the Gideons. Moreover, the late 19th century saw the rise of the Social Gospel movement, which sought to apply Christian ethics to social problems, further emphasizing the role of faith in addressing societal issues.

The period also witnessed significant technological advancements in printing and publication. The development of steam-powered rotary presses and the availability of cheaper paper made mass production of books, including Bibles, more feasible and cost-effective. This technological progress, combined with rising literacy rates, created an environment where distributing Bibles on a large scale became increasingly viable.

In the business world, the concept of traveling salesmen had become well-established. These "drummers" or "commercial travelers" played a crucial role in America's expanding market economy, serving as a vital link between manufacturers and retail merchants. The life of a traveling salesman was often lonely and challenging, which partly explains the appeal of an organization like the Gideons that offered fellowship and spiritual support.

Politically, the United States was emerging as a world power, having recently won the Spanish-American War in 1898. This period saw increased American involvement in global affairs, setting the stage for organizations like the Gideons to eventually expand internationally.

The turn of the century also marked the beginning of the Progressive Era, characterized by social activism and political reform. This climate of reform and social improvement aligned well with the Gideons' mission to make a positive impact through their faith.

In the realm of hospitality, the modern hotel industry was taking shape. The concept of the commercial hotel, offering standardized amenities and services, was evolving. This standardization would prove crucial for the Gideons' later mission of placing Bibles in hotel rooms across the country.

The founding of the Gideon Society thus occurred against a backdrop of economic expansion, technological advancement, religious fervor, and social reform. Their innovative approach to evangelism - placing Bibles in hotel rooms - aligned with the spirit of the times, leveraging the growing network of hotels and the increasing mobility of Americans to spread the Christian message in a uniquely American way.

Did You Know? During World War II, the Gideons distributed over 11 million New Testaments to members of the armed forces. This special edition became known as the "Service Testament.”

Today’s Reflection

Imagine yourself as a weary traveler in the early 1900s, stepping into a hotel room after a long day's journey. As you settle in, you notice something unexpected: a Bible, neatly placed in the nightstand drawer. This small book, a constant presence in countless hotel rooms across America and beyond, is the legacy of two men who shared a chance encounter and a common faith. John H. Nicholson and Samuel E. Hill couldn't have known that their late-night conversation in a crowded hotel would spark a movement that would touch millions of lives. Yet, their story perfectly illustrates the power of sowing seeds of faith in unexpected places.

This mission of the Gideon Society aligns beautifully with God's promise in Isaiah 55:10-11 (NIV): "As the rain and the snow come down from heaven, and do not return to it without watering the earth and making it bud and flourish, so that it yields seed for the sower and bread for the eater, so is my word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it."

Just as the rain nourishes the earth without discrimination, God's Word, placed in those hotel room drawers, has the potential to nurture souls from all walks of life. The Gideons understood this profound truth. They recognized that travelers, perhaps grappling with loneliness, facing crucial decisions, or weathering personal storms, might find solace, guidance, or hope within those pages.

This approach to sharing God's Word exemplifies the concept of sowing seeds in unexpected places. The Gideons didn't know who would read these Bibles or how they would impact readers. They simply trusted in the power of God's Word to accomplish its purpose, much like a farmer trusts that rain will make his crops grow.

Their faith in this mission reflects the assurance given in Isaiah. God's Word, like the life-giving rain and snow, will not return empty. It will accomplish God's desires and achieve His purposes. This might mean bringing someone to faith, offering comfort in a difficult time, or providing wisdom for a crucial decision - all from an unexpected encounter in a hotel room.

As Christians today, we can draw inspiration from the Gideons' example. We can also look for unexpected places to share God's love and truth. This doesn't necessarily mean leaving Bibles in public places. It could mean living out our faith in our workplaces, sharing a timely word of encouragement with a stranger, or finding creative ways to express God's love in our communities.

The key is to remember that our job is simply to sow the seeds. We may not always see the results, but we can trust that God's Word will accomplish its purpose. Just as Nicholson and Hill couldn't have foreseen the global impact of their idea, we may never know how our small acts of faith might flourish and grow.

This lesson challenges us to be bold and creative in sharing our faith. It reminds us that God's Word has power in itself, beyond our own abilities or eloquence. And it encourages us to trust in God's promises, knowing that His Word will always accomplish His purposes, even in the most unexpected places.

In a world that often feels disconnected and divided, perhaps we too can find innovative ways to bridge gaps and reach hearts. Like those Gideon Bibles waiting patiently in hotel drawers, we can position ourselves to be ready when someone needs a touch from God. After all, you never know when a simple conversation, a kind gesture, or a timely word might be the seed that changes a life.

Practical Application

Consider an unexpected place in your daily life where you could share God's love or truth. This could be leaving an encouraging note for a coworker, sharing a Bible verse on social media, or simply being more open about your faith in casual conversations. Choose one action and commit to doing it this week, trusting that God's Word will not return empty.

Closing Prayer Lord, thank You for the power of Your Word to transform lives in unexpected ways. Give us creativity and courage to sow seeds of faith in the places You've placed us. Help us trust that You are working, even when we can't see the results. Use us as instruments of Your purpose, and may Your Word accomplish all that You desire. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

The story of the Gideon Society reminds us that sharing God's Word often requires creativity and a willingness to step into unexpected spaces. Just as a single Bible in a hotel room drawer has the potential to change a life, our small acts of faith can have far-reaching impacts. As we go about our daily lives, let's be open to the unexpected opportunities God provides to share His truth and love. Remember, every seed sown has the potential to grow into something beautiful in God's perfect timing.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

What's the most unexpected place you've ever found a Bible or message of faith? How does the idea that God's Word "will not return empty" challenge or encourage you to share your faith? In what ways might modern technology create new "unexpected places" for sharing God's Word? How can we balance being bold in sharing our faith with respecting others' beliefs and space?

Leave a comment

This devotional is free to read. You can support this publication by becoming a subscriber, liking this post, commenting, and/or sharing this post with anyone who might enjoy it.

Share

In tomorrow's lesson, we'll explore the challenge of navigating through life's 'radio static' to hear a crucial message. Discover how to tune into the right frequency for clear guidance in your journey of faith.