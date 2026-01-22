THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

So many ironies here. Mercenaries exemplify faithful witness. Families and political allies as sources of danger. Julius, a talented political leader with deep insight into the political turmoil around him, is nevertheless a key contributor to the corruption that led directly to Luther, the Reformation, and the collapse of papal spiritual hegemony. The parallels to our own times are stark but puzzling. Couldn't help thinking about the Cuban mercenaries who protected Maduro, the ultimate loyalists who gave their lives when the Americans came. Quite a lot to process for a Thursday morning!

