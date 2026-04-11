THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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History Talk With Jason Clark

A recording from Jason A Clark and William E.'s live video
Jason A Clark's avatar
William E.'s avatar
Jason A Clark and William E.
Apr 11, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video with William!

This is the first livestream I've ever done, but I had a great time so maybe I'll think about doing some more. Check it out if you get a chance and let me know what you think.

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