History Talk With Jason Clark

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript11History Talk With Jason Clark A recording from Jason A Clark and William E.'s live videoJason A Clark and William E.Apr 11, 202611ShareTranscriptThank you to everyone who tuned into my live video with William! This is the first livestream I've ever done, but I had a great time so maybe I'll think about doing some more. Check it out if you get a chance and let me know what you think. Get more from Jason A Clark in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTHIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. ClarkSubscribeAuthorsJason A ClarkWilliam E.Writes The Old Northwest Subscribe