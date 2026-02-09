THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Jeff Johnson
Learning to walk by faith through the uncertain moments of a journey is an ongoing and active. We are responsible to train ourselves in the truth of God's word.

"Do not waste time arguing over godless ideas and old wives’ tales. Instead, train yourself to be godly. “Physical training is good, but training for godliness is much better, promising benefits in this life and in the life to come.” 1 Timothy 4:7-8

Our instant results culture nullifies this concept at every turn, but God's word remains a solid rock.

Charles
I doubt most of us ever understand what God does in our lives at the time that he does it. Scripture is full of examples of faithful people who understand God's purposes only later. As Jesus himself said, "You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand" (John 13:7). Without perseverance, we will never understand how God acts in our lives.

