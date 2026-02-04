This is the day General Benjamin Lincoln routed Daniel Shays and the remaining rebel forces at Petersham, Massachusetts, effectively ending Shays' Rebellion in 1787.

In today's lesson, we will examine the collapse of Shays' Rebellion at Petersham and what it reveals about the difference between faithful endurance and unexamined persistence. We'll explore Scripture's call to test ourselves and consider what it means when endurance becomes detached from discernment.

Farmers confront officials during Shays’ Rebellion (1786–1787), when armed protesters in western Massachusetts shut down courts to stop property seizures and debt prosecutions.

"Examine yourselves to see whether you are in the faith; test yourselves. Do you not realize that Christ Jesus is in you—unless, of course, you fail the test?" - 2 Corinthians 13:5 (NIV)

General Benjamin Lincoln’s exhausted soldiers stumbled into Petersham at nine o’clock on the morning of February 4, 1787. They had marched 30 miles through a blizzard, suffering frostbite and exposure as the wind shifted and intensified into what one witness called a hurricane. Lincoln’s arrival caught Daniel Shays completely off guard. The rebels scattered. Some surrendered immediately, while others fled into the woods and north toward Vermont. Shays’ Rebellion, the armed uprising that had challenged Massachusetts for six months, collapsed in a matter of minutes.

The rebellion emerged from a crisis that gripped rural Massachusetts in 1786. Revolutionary War veterans who had fought for independence now found themselves crushed by debt in an economy starved for currency. Hard coin was scarce in the hill towns, and what little existed tended to collect in the coastal markets, leaving inland farmers to scrape by on barter, seasonal wages, and whatever their land could produce. Massachusetts made the shortage worse by insisting its taxes be paid in hard money, then funneling much of that coin straight back out to creditors as it rushed to retire the state’s war debt. At the same time, merchants and creditors began demanding payment in specie rather than crops, labor, or promissory notes, and men who could feed their families but could not raise cash faced foreclosure and debtors’ prison.

Between 1784 and 1786, debt cases prosecuted in Hampshire County surged by 262 percent. The state legislature in Boston, dominated by coastal merchants, responded by tightening tax collection and protecting the state’s credit. For western farmers, many of whom had received little or no pay for their military service during the Revolution, the burden proved impossible to bear.

Daniel Shays had served as a captain in the Continental Army, fighting at Bunker Hill and other battles. By 1786, he was farming in Pelham and struggling financially like his neighbors. When petitions to the legislature for relief went unanswered that summer, frustration turned to direct action. In August, crowds of farmers surrounded courthouses across western Massachusetts to block foreclosure proceedings. On September 5, 300 armed men prevented judges from convening court in Worcester. When militia was called out to disperse them, the militiamen refused to act against their neighbors and kinfolk. Some joined the protesters.

The rebels called themselves Regulators, borrowing the name from a North Carolina movement that had resisted corrupt officials before the Revolution. They insisted they were defending the principles of 1776 against a government grown distant and oppressive. Shays emerged as one of several leaders coordinating protests across the region. By late fall, the movement had shut down courts in multiple counties. The state government found itself paralyzed.

Governor James Bowdoin viewed the uprising as an existential threat. Under the Articles of Confederation, Congress lacked authority to raise an army or levy taxes, leaving Massachusetts to handle the crisis alone. On January 4, 1787, Bowdoin proposed creating a privately funded militia. Benjamin Lincoln, a former Continental Army general who had served under Washington, solicited donations from Boston merchants. Within weeks he had raised more than £6,000 and recruited 3,000 men, nearly all from eastern Massachusetts.

While Lincoln assembled his force, the Regulators planned their boldest action. They would seize the federal arsenal at Springfield, arm themselves with military weapons, and march on Boston. The attack was set for January 25, but coordination between the rebel groups failed. General William Shepard, defending the arsenal with 1,200 state militia, fired warning shots as Shays approached with about 1,500 men. When the rebels kept advancing, Shepard ordered his artillery to fire grapeshot directly into the crowd. Four men died and 20 fell wounded. The rebel force broke and fled north.

Lincoln arrived at Springfield shortly after and immediately gave chase. He pursued Shays through a series of towns in western Massachusetts, forcing the Regulators to keep moving. By early February, Shays had established camp at Petersham, about 30 miles from where Lincoln’s army waited at Hadley. When Lincoln learned the rebels were resting there, he saw his opportunity.

On the night of February 3, Lincoln ordered his army to march. A snowstorm struck almost immediately after they left Hadley. The temperature plunged below zero. Wind whipped snow into the faces of men who had no proper shelter for rest or warmth. Many suffered frostbite. The march stretched through the entire night, but Lincoln pressed on without stopping. He knew that speed and surprise offered his best chance to end the rebellion decisively.

The Regulators at Petersham were completely unprepared when Lincoln’s frozen, exhausted troops appeared that Sunday morning. About 150 men surrendered on the spot. The rest scattered into the countryside. Shays and other leaders fled north into Vermont, which was still an independent republic and offered refuge from Massachusetts authorities. Lincoln captured weapons, supplies, and prisoners, but more importantly, he shattered the rebellion’s organizational structure. Roving bands of insurgents continued to cause trouble through the spring, but they never again assembled as a coordinated force.

The rebellion’s collapse came at a political cost for Governor Bowdoin, who lost reelection in 1787. The legislature responded to public pressure by cutting taxes, enacting a moratorium on debts, and exempting basic necessities from seizure. Shays eventually received a pardon in 1788 and returned to Massachusetts before moving to New York, where he died poor and obscure in 1825.

The uprising sent shockwaves through the young nation. George Washington, who had been following reports from Henry Knox throughout the winter, saw the rebellion as evidence that the Articles of Confederation were fatally flawed.

The federal government’s inability to raise troops or address the crisis convinced many leaders that a stronger central authority was essential. When delegates gathered in Philadelphia three months later for what became the Constitutional Convention, the memory of armed farmers shutting down courts and attacking a federal arsenal shaped their deliberations. The Constitution they produced gave Congress power to raise armies, levy taxes, and suppress insurrections. Shays’ Rebellion had demonstrated what happened when government lacked the capacity to maintain order and address legitimate grievances. The lesson was not lost on the framers.

Depiction of the confrontation at the Springfield Arsenal on January 25, 1787, where state militia under General William Shepard fired grapeshot into the advancing rebels—killing four and wounding twenty.

A mob attacks a court official during Shays’ Rebellion.

The crisis in Massachusetts occurred amid widespread economic instability across the new nation. Rhode Island’s legislature had responded to similar debtor unrest by printing paper currency and forcing creditors to accept it, creating inflation that effectively canceled debts but destroyed investor confidence. New York saw armed resistance to tax collectors in several counties. Pennsylvania farmers petitioned for relief from foreclosures. The fragmented response across states revealed how 13 separate sovereignties pursuing independent policies could destabilize an entire region. Meanwhile, European powers watched closely. Spain had closed the Mississippi River to American commerce in 1784, strangling western settlement. Britain still occupied frontier forts in violation of the peace treaty, betting that American weakness would force favorable renegotiation.

The philosophical stakes extended beyond economics. Enlightenment thinkers debated whether republics could survive without virtue and self-sacrifice from citizens, or whether self-interest inevitably corrupted popular government. The classical example of the Roman Republic’s collapse into civil war haunted American political discussion. Many educated Americans had read accounts of agrarian uprisings in ancient Rome, where debt-burdened plebeians had threatened the state, and they wondered whether history was repeating itself. The question was whether representative institutions could channel discontent peacefully, or whether armed force remained the final arbiter in any political system. European monarchists pointed to the Massachusetts crisis as proof that self-government bred disorder.

A stone marker near Sheffield, Massachusetts, commemorates the final skirmish of Shays’ Rebellion, fought on February 27, 1787. Though smaller than the earlier clash at Petersham, this engagement marked the last organized resistance by the insurgent farmers whose six-month uprising had already been effectively broken on February 4.

Today’s Reflection

General Benjamin Lincoln’s frozen soldiers stumbled into Petersham on the morning of February 4, 1787, after marching 30 miles through a blizzard. The Regulators scattered immediately. Daniel Shays fled north. The rebellion collapsed in minutes, not because the farmers lacked courage or conviction, but because their endurance had stopped serving the cause they claimed to defend. They had persisted through crushing debt, humiliation, ignored petitions, and winter hardship.

What they hadn’t done was stop to ask whether persistence itself had quietly replaced discernment.

Scripture consistently honors perseverance, but never as a self-contained virtue. Endurance matters when it’s anchored to something true.

“Examine yourselves to see whether you are in the faith; test yourselves. Do you not realize that Christ Jesus is in you—unless, of course, you fail the test?” 2 Corinthians 13:5 (NIV)

Paul’s command isn’t optional. It’s not a suggestion for believers who feel uncertain or who are struggling with obvious sin. It’s a directive to all Christians, regardless of how long they’ve walked with God or how confident they feel about their spiritual state. The imperative to examine and test assumes that faithfulness requires ongoing evaluation. Perseverance that cannot be questioned has quietly become something else.

This creates immediate tension with how endurance is often praised in Christian circles. We’re taught that quitting is failure, that persistence demonstrates faith, that suffering produces character. All of that is true when endurance remains responsive to truth. But when perseverance becomes detached from discernment, it changes character. What once expressed trust can harden into momentum. What once required faith can begin to serve pride, fear, or identity. Suffering alone does not sanctify direction.

The farmers who followed Shays didn’t lack resolve. They endured because stopping felt like surrender. But endurance that intensifies loss because it’s no longer accountable to reality isn’t faithfulness. It’s inertia with a spiritual vocabulary.

Scripture never commands believers to endure blindly. Proverbs warns directly: “The simple believe anything, but the prudent give thought to their steps” Proverbs 14:15 (NIV).

Simplicity isn’t humility. It’s the refusal to evaluate what you’re doing long enough to recognize when it has stopped serving what you claim to believe.

For modern Christians, this reframes how pressure gets interpreted. Difficulty does not automatically mean obedience. Resistance does not automatically signal error. The decisive question is not “Am I still standing?” but “Am I still responding faithfully to truth, or merely sustaining motion?” That’s harder to answer than it sounds, because endurance feels righteous. It costs something. It requires sacrifice. But cost alone doesn’t validate direction. Faithfulness is measured not by how long you persist, but by whether you remain attentive to what God is doing now rather than what He once seemed to affirm.

Paul knew this tension personally. He didn’t tell the Corinthians to keep enduring without reflection. He told them to test themselves. The word he uses for “examine” is the same one used for testing metals to verify their purity. It’s not casual. It assumes that what appears faithful on the surface may not be pure underneath. That kind of examination requires more than asking whether you’re trying hard enough. It requires asking whether what you’re doing still aligns with truth, whether your endurance is producing fruit or just exhaustion, whether you’re responding to God or defending a decision you made when you had less information.

This is where many believers get stuck. They equate stopping with unfaithfulness. But sometimes faithfulness requires the courage to reevaluate, to admit that what once seemed clear has become confused, to acknowledge that perseverance has quietly shifted from obedience to self-protection.

“Therefore, my dear friends, as you have always obeyed—not only in my presence, but now much more in my absence—continue to work out your salvation with fear and trembling” Philippians 2:12 (NIV).

Working out salvation with fear and trembling isn’t the language of confident momentum. It’s the posture of someone who knows that faithfulness requires ongoing attention, humility, and willingness to be corrected.

The lesson from Petersham isn’t that endurance is wrong. It’s that endurance detached from discernment becomes dangerous. Mature faith remains teachable, responsive, and willing to admit when persistence has stopped serving truth and started serving ego.

Where are you persisting right now without examining whether that persistence still serves faithfulness? What would it cost you to ask that question honestly? Paul’s command doesn’t threaten your standing with God. It protects it. Examine yourself. Test yourself. Don’t assume that because you’ve endured this long, you’re still on the right path. Faithfulness isn’t measured by momentum. It’s measured by responsiveness to truth.

Set aside 20 minutes this week to write honest answers to three questions: What am I currently enduring that feels increasingly difficult rather than increasingly fruitful? What would change if I admitted that this path might not be where God is leading me now? What keeps me from asking whether my persistence serves faithfulness or self-protection? Don't rush to conclusions or make immediate decisions. The goal is examination, not resolution. Let the discomfort of the questions do their work. Bring what you discover to God in prayer and ask Him to reveal whether your endurance remains anchored to His truth or has quietly become momentum detached from His leading.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we come before You acknowledging that our vision is limited and our hearts are prone to self-deception. We confess that we often equate endurance with faithfulness without examining whether our persistence still serves Your truth. Teach us the difference between standing firm in obedience and clinging stubbornly to paths we’ve outgrown. Give us courage to test ourselves honestly, humility to admit when we’ve confused momentum with trust, and wisdom to recognize when faithfulness requires reevaluation rather than continuation. Search us, God, and know our hearts. Reveal where our endurance has become detached from discernment, where suffering has stopped producing fruit and started feeding pride. Grant us the strength to ask hard questions and the grace to respond honestly to what You show us. Help us measure faithfulness not by how long we’ve persisted but by how responsive we remain to Your leading. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Endurance earns admiration because it costs something, but cost alone doesn't validate direction. Scripture honors perseverance that remains anchored to truth, not persistence that has quietly become self-protection. The question isn't whether you're still standing. It's whether you're still responding faithfully to what God is doing now rather than defending what you decided when you had less information. Examination isn't weakness. It's obedience. Paul's command to test yourself protects your faithfulness by forcing you to distinguish between trust and momentum. Mature faith doesn't refuse to stop. It refuses to proceed without discernment. Where you're enduring right now without examining whether that endurance still serves God's truth, you're not demonstrating strength. You're risking exactly what the farmers at Petersham discovered: that persistence detached from reality intensifies loss rather than produces fruit. Faithfulness is measured by responsiveness, not stamina.

I can’t say I planned it this way, but today’s lesson ends up pairing beautifully with the February 1 reflection, From Yellow Pads to Bestseller: John Grisham and the Publication of “The Firm.” If you haven’t read that one yet it may be worth revisiting.

That earlier lesson said that when pressure rises after you know the truth, retreat is not faithful; standing is. It was about pressure that comes because obedience has become clearer. Standing is required not when truth feels murky, but when it comes into focus. Once you see clearly, you can no longer stay still.

Today’s lesson looks at the other side of that same truth. It says that endurance without discernment can deepen loss rather than redeem it—that pressure can persist not because truth is clear, but because we’ve stopped listening. Perseverance at that point can become dangerous, even disobedient. If you’re no longer sure what you know, faithfulness means pausing to re-examine.

Together they create a quiet dialogue between courage and attentiveness—two sides of faithfulness that cannot be separated. One reminds us not to retreat when truth becomes costly; the other warns us not to persist when truth has shifted and our hearing has dulled.

I’ve learned that God often teaches through parallels like this. Sometimes He repeats Himself because we’re still learning, and sometimes He places two lessons close together so we can see more clearly what perseverance really is—and what it is not.

