This is the day a false alarm of the United States Emergency Broadcast System transmitted across the nation, causing widespread panic when radio and television stations broadcast an authenticated national emergency alert in 1971.

In today's lesson, we will look at what happened on February 20, 1971, when a single mistake inside Cheyenne Mountain sent authenticated emergency alerts to radio and television stations across the entire country. For forty minutes, Americans lived inside a catastrophe that never came. What does that episode reveal about the authority we quietly hand over to imagined futures? And how does the Father's governance over every sparrow that falls speak to the disasters we've already lived through in our minds?

The main battle staff position in the Combat Operations Center at Headquarters North American Air Defense Command, Colorado Spring.

"Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father's care." - Matthew 10:29 (NIV)

This Date in History

At 9:33 AM Eastern Standard Time on February 20, 1971, W.S. Eberhart reached for what should have been a routine test tape at the National Emergency Warning Center inside NORAD’s Cheyenne Mountain complex. He had performed this Saturday morning ritual countless times in his 15 years at the facility. Three tapes sat before him on the console. One was for the weekly test. The other two contained messages reserved for genuine national catastrophe. He grabbed the wrong one.

Within seconds, teletype machines in hundreds of television stations and thousands of radio stations across America clattered to life with an authenticated Emergency Action Notification. The message was terse and unambiguous: normal broadcasting would cease immediately. This was not labeled a test. The authentication code read “HATEFULNESS,” and station personnel who tore open their sealed verification envelopes found that word on their lists. The notification had been transmitted through proper authorization channels. Every indicator suggested this was real.

The Emergency Broadcast System had been designed for exactly this scenario. Established in 1963 to replace the earlier CONELRAD network, the Cold War–era system that directed radio stations to specific frequencies during enemy attack, it provided a direct communication channel from the federal government to broadcast stations nationwide. Its purpose was singular and terrifying: to allow the president to address the nation within minutes of a nuclear attack or other existential crisis. In the Cold War context of 1971, with Soviet intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching American cities in less than half an hour, every second mattered. The system relied on rigid protocols, authentication codes that changed daily, and the assumption that trained operators would never confuse test materials with actual emergency announcements.

Radio stations faced an impossible calculation. At WOWO in Fort Wayne, Indiana, announcers Bob Chase and Bob Sievers interrupted a Partridge Family song to read the alert over the air. Their voices remained steady, but the message was chilling: “This station has interrupted its regular program at the request of the United States government to participate in the Emergency Broadcast System.” They urged listeners not to call the station. “We know nothing now,” Sievers admitted on air. “We are watching our wires.” Other stations across the country made similar decisions. Some broadcast the alert immediately. Others hesitated, aware that a test had been scheduled but unable to reconcile that knowledge with the authenticated emergency code now in their hands.

Back inside Cheyenne Mountain, Eberhart realized his error almost immediately. He had accidentally used the tape containing Emergency Action Notification Message Number One, which indicated a national emergency without specifying its nature. Message Number Two, which explicitly referenced an imminent nuclear attack, remained unused. Recognizing the mistake and correcting it, however, proved to be entirely different challenges. The National Emergency Warning Center scrambled to send a cancellation, but the first attempt at 9:59 AM used the same code word as the original alert. Stations ignored it. The system’s authentication protocols, designed to prevent enemy interference or hoaxes, now worked against rapid correction.

Additional cancellation attempts failed over the next half hour. Some used incorrect formatting. Others lacked proper authentication. Station personnel, trained to treat such alerts with absolute seriousness, waited for official confirmation that would stand up to verification procedures. Meanwhile, Americans who had heard the broadcast faced roughly 40 minutes of uncertainty. The Cold War had taught a generation to take nuclear threats seriously. School children practiced duck-and-cover drills. Families maintained fallout shelter supplies. Civil defense literature described in clinical detail what would happen if Soviet warheads detonated over American cities.

Not until 10:13 AM did the correct cancellation arrive with the authentication code “IMPISH,” bringing the false alarm to an official end 40 minutes after it began. Programming resumed. Listeners exhaled. Station managers across the country expressed fury at what had occurred. “The whole system won’t work,” one told United Press International. “They could’ve been dropping H-bombs on us.” The New York Times raised the broader concern: could similar human error, whether in the United States or the Soviet Union, trigger a genuine escalation in an already tense nuclear age?

Federal regulators moved quickly to address concerns. On February 25, just five days after the incident, the Federal Communications Commission suspended all Emergency Action Notification testing by codeword. For nearly 20 months, any national emergency activation would be routed through news service desks and authenticated through the White House communications center, adding delays but reducing the risk of another false alarm. Investigators documented multiple system failures beyond Eberhart’s initial mistake. Some stations could not locate the authentication word “HATEFULNESS” on their verification lists. Others had no idea where such lists were kept. At least one station in El Paso received neither the alert nor any of the cancellation messages.

Concrete changes followed. Emergency Action Notification Message Number Two, which contained explicit attack warning language, was eliminated entirely. The physical tapes for genuine emergencies were moved away from test materials and secured separately to prevent accidental use. The FCC modified authentication procedures and reformatted cancellation protocols. In mid-December 1972, automatic national activation of the Emergency Broadcast System using authenticated codes resumed, but under tighter controls and with additional safeguards.

The false alarm exposed vulnerabilities in a system designed to function under the worst imaginable circumstances. Eberhart, the operator responsible, died in 1996 without facing any documented disciplinary action. His mistake had been catastrophically simple: reaching for the wrong tape during a routine procedure. That simplicity alarmed government officials and broadcasters alike. If a veteran operator could trigger a nationwide emergency alert during a scheduled test in peacetime, confidence in the system’s reliability during an actual crisis required urgent reassessment.

The legacy endures in the jarring tones that still accompany Emergency Alert System tests today. Those screeching sounds, unpleasant by design, transmit encoded data that tells modern broadcasters whether a message is genuine or a test. They exist because of February 20, 1971, when the nation’s emergency warning network briefly became the source of its own alarm.

North American Air Defense Command at the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station.

Historical Context

The Emergency Broadcast System emerged from Cold War anxieties that dominated American life in the 1960s and early 1970s. The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 had brought the world within hours of nuclear war. By 1971, the United States remained locked in strategic competition with the Soviet Union, maintaining thousands of nuclear warheads on constant alert. The doctrine of Mutual Assured Destruction shaped civil defense planning, emergency communications infrastructure, and public consciousness. Federal authorities invested heavily in warning systems and protocols designed to preserve government continuity during nuclear conflict.

Yet American culture in 1971 reflected growing ambivalence about nuclear weapons and Cold War militarism. The Vietnam War had eroded public trust in government institutions, while ongoing protests created generational divisions over national security policy. Civil defense programs, once embraced with patriotic fervor during the 1950s, now faced skepticism. School children still practiced duck-and-cover drills, though many questioned their effectiveness against thermonuclear weapons. The tension between institutional preparedness and public fatalism created a peculiar psychological landscape where Americans simultaneously accepted the possibility of annihilation and went about their daily lives as if such catastrophe remained unthinkable.

Ballistic missiles during a military parade in Red Square, Moscow 1960s.

Today’s Reflection

At 9:33 AM on a Saturday morning in February 1971, a veteran operator inside Cheyenne Mountain reached for the wrong tape. Within seconds, authenticated emergency alerts clattered across teletype machines in thousands of radio and television stations across the country. For 40 minutes, Americans lived inside a catastrophe that never came.

Children were likely called inside. Phones rang. People sat with racing hearts, picturing cities burning. The body responded to what the mind had accepted as real. Yet no missile had launched. No warhead had detonated. The suffering was genuine. The event was not.

That morning holds up a mirror to something most of us would rather not examine closely: we are capable of living through events that God never writes into history.

This isn’t a clinical observation about anxiety disorders or neurological distress. The body carries burdens that go beyond the will, and that reality deserves its own kind of pastoral care. This addresses a different pattern, one where imagination steps into the role that only providence can fill. We relocate emotionally into projected futures. We begin making decisions, losing sleep, and draining our strength in service of scenarios that may never arrive.

Jesus addressed this directly, not with dismissal but with clear-eyed reorientation.

“Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father’s care.” Matthew 10:29 (NIV)

Notice what He doesn’t say. He doesn’t say sparrows don’t fall. They do. Risk is real. Loss is real. Jesus isn’t offering a theology of exemption. He’s offering something more demanding: a theology of governance. Every fall, every disruption, everything that actually enters history does so within the Father’s knowledge and care. The sparrow doesn’t fall outside it. Neither do you.

Here is the harder truth the text implies: not every imagined fall is real. Not every catastrophe we’ve mentally lived through has been written into reality. Much of our exhaustion isn’t the weight of what has happened. It’s the weight of what we’ve stepped into before anything has happened.

Paul makes the movement explicit. “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” Philippians 4:6 (NIV) This isn’t Stoic detachment. Paul isn’t saying your fears are irrational or your circumstances manageable. He’s redirecting the energy of projection into relationship with the One who governs what comes to pass.

Prayer doesn’t give you control over what is coming. But it keeps you close to the One who does.

The Cold War generation had been systematically trained to imagine the worst. Duck-and-cover drills rehearsed catastrophe so thoroughly that when the alert came, imagination completed the narrative instantly. We’ve inherited a version of that training. Our devices now function as continuous alert systems: financial alerts, political alerts, health alerts, breaking news. We receive notifications about events unfolding on the other side of the country, often involving people we’ve never met. Each one invites us to step emotionally into a projected future before facts have settled and before providence has moved.

There’s a difference between prudence and enthronement. Prudence prepares wisely for what might come. Enthronement hands over the sovereignty of your interior life to a hypothetical disaster. The Christian life calls us toward the first and away from the second. Preparation isn’t unbelief. But prematurely surrendering to a future God hasn’t written is a form of practical faithlessness, a quiet way of acting as though He isn’t the One in charge.

Imagination itself isn’t the problem. Scripture treats imagination as the place where hope first becomes visible, where resurrection is considered before it is seen, where promise takes form in the mind before it appears in history. The same imagination that can rush ahead into fear can also move ahead into the faithfulness of God. You will imagine a possible future either way. The question is which one is shaping the present.

For 40 minutes, Americans inhabited the emotional reality of annihilation without its historical reality. When the cancellation came through, the nation exhaled. Nothing had happened. The most frightening thing that morning wasn’t a missile. It was imagination given authority it was never meant to hold.

Where has your imagination been operating as a rival authority to providence? What disaster have you been living in that God hasn’t ordained? That question isn’t meant to produce shame. It’s meant to produce release. Faith doesn’t deny risk. It refuses to let risk sit on the throne. Bring the projected catastrophe to the Father today. Set it down in prayer. And let sovereignty do what imagination never can: hold what is actually coming.

Practical Application

This week, identify one recurring imagined catastrophe that has been draining your attention and energy. Write it down in plain, honest language, not to analyze it but to name it clearly. Then consciously hand it over, acknowledging in your own words that this future hasn't been written yet and that what comes to pass rests in the Father's governance, not your anticipation of it. Return to Matthew 10:29 each time that scenario reasserts itself in your mind. Let the sparrow be the reminder: risk is real, but it isn't sovereign.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You are the One who governs every sparrow’s fall and every moment that enters history. We confess that we have often handed over the sovereignty of our inner lives to imagined futures You have not yet written. We have exhausted ourselves with disasters that never arrived, treating projected catastrophes as though they carried the same weight as Your actual providence. Forgive us for the quiet faithlessness of premature surrender. Teach us to bring every anxious projection before You in prayer rather than inhabiting it alone. Train our imaginations to move toward Your faithfulness as readily as they move toward fear. And anchor us in the truth that nothing falls outside Your care, not the sparrow, not the future we dread, not us. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The mind is a powerful place, and it will occupy itself with some future. The question is whether that future is shaped by imagination running unchecked or by faith resting in the One who actually governs what comes to pass. Much of our spiritual fatigue isn't the weight of what has happened; it's the weight of what we've already lived through in our heads before it ever arrived. Jesus doesn't promise the sparrow won't fall. He promises it won't fall outside His Father's care. That distinction is where faith takes root. Not in the absence of risk, but in the refusal to grant risk the final word. The imagination discipled by providence becomes a faculty of hope, not a generator of dread.

Author’s Notes

