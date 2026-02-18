This is the day church deacon Jimmie Lee Jackson was shot by an Alabama state trooper during a peaceful voting rights march in Marion, Alabama, in 1965.

In today's lesson, we will look at a chilling procedural detail from the night Jimmie Lee Jackson was shot in Marion, Alabama: an arrest warrant served to a wounded man before he had even gone into surgery. What does it reveal about the reflex of power when a narrative feels threatened? And what happens to us spiritually when we absorb that same reflex every day without recognizing it for what it is?

Jimmie Lee Jackson's mother Viola Jackson, cousin Rachel Thomas, and grandfather Cager Lee claimed his body at the hospital in Selma.

"In a lawsuit the first to speak seems right, until someone comes forward and cross-examines." - Proverbs 18:17 (NIV)

This Date in History

Trooper James Bonard Fowler fired twice into Jimmie Lee Jackson’s abdomen inside Mack’s Café. The 26-year-old deacon collapsed, blood spreading across his shirt, as chaos consumed the small café in Marion, Alabama. Jackson had entered moments earlier seeking shelter from state troopers attacking protesters outside. When troopers followed him inside and began beating his 82-year-old grandfather, Jackson moved to protect his family. Fowler later claimed Jackson grabbed for his gun. Jackson’s death eight days later would help ignite the Selma to Montgomery marches, a defining turning point in the civil rights movement in the United States.

The violence that exploded both inside and outside Mack’s Café that Thursday night had not come without warning. For weeks, Perry County had simmered with tension as black Americans attempted to register to vote at the courthouse. Jackson himself had tried four times over four years, each attempt rejected by discriminatory practices designed to preserve white political control. His mother Viola and grandfather Cager Lee faced identical denials.

On the night of February 18, 1965, approximately 500 people gathered at Zion United Methodist Church to protest the arrest of James Orange, a 22-year-old Southern Christian Leadership Conference field secretary charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors for organizing local demonstrations, a charge widely seen by activists as an attempt to halt the growing voting-rights campaign. Reverend C.T. Vivian, Martin Luther King Jr.’s lieutenant fresh from jail in Selma, delivered a fiery address while state troopers assembled in the darkness outside.

The plan for the protest was modest: march half a block to the county jail, kneel in prayer, then return to the church. As protesters emerged singing hymns, the streetlights went dark. State troopers under Colonel Al Lingo rushed the marchers without warning.

FBI agent Archibald Riley watched from a second-story window as troopers wielded billy clubs and cattle prods against unarmed demonstrators. NBC correspondent Richard Valeriani was struck in the head with an axe handle. Protesters fled toward the church or nearby buildings. The Jacksons ran for Mack’s Café. Troopers pursued them inside, clubbing Cager Lee to the floor. When Viola tried to intervene, they beat her as well. Jimmie Lee stepped between his mother and the blows. Fowler’s gun discharged at close range.

The youngest deacon in St. James Baptist Church’s history, Jackson had grown up in Marion’s grinding poverty. After his father died when Jimmie Lee was eighteen, he managed the family farm while working as a woodcutter, earning six dollars on days he found work. He lived with his mother, sister, and grandfather in a house without running water. Ordained in the summer of 1964, he attended voter registration meetings several nights weekly, drawn by King’s message that voting rights represented the pathway to full citizenship. He had a young daughter and wanted her to inherit something better than disenfranchisement.

Jackson managed to stagger from the café before collapsing on the pavement, where troopers beat him with nightsticks as he lay bleeding. An ambulance took him to Perry County Hospital, where he whispered, “I have been shot, don’t let me die.” Lacking surgical facilities, doctors transferred him to Good Samaritan Hospital in Selma. Before the ambulance left Marion, state police served Jackson with an arrest warrant charging assault and battery with intent to murder a peace officer.

At Good Samaritan, Jackson underwent emergency surgery. On February 23, FBI agents interviewed him in Dr. William Dinkins’ presence. Jackson described seeing troopers beating his grandfather, his mother trying to intervene, himself moving to protect her. He did not recall throwing bottles. He remembered standing near the doorway when shot. King visited Jackson’s bedside during those agonizing days. Despite his wounds, Jackson spoke of the freedom movement and his faith in God.

On February 26, eight days after the shooting, infection overwhelmed Jackson’s body. Peritonitis from the gunshot wound killed him, though Dr. Dinkins later expressed the belief that complications from a second surgery contributed to his death. His death reverberated far beyond Marion.

Dr. King delivered the eulogy at Zion Church on March 3 before an overflowing crowd. His words carried unusual intensity: “Jimmie Jackson wanted to be free. We must be concerned not merely about who murdered him but about the system, the way of life, the philosophy which produced the murderer.” King publicly challenged President Lyndon Johnson, asking why the government spent millions defending democracy in Vietnam but would not protect its own citizens in Alabama.

Southern Christian Leadership Conference director James Bevel transformed grief into strategy. He proposed carrying Jackson’s casket to the state capitol in Montgomery to confront Governor George Wallace directly. The idea evolved into a 54-mile march from Selma to Montgomery.

On March 7, 1965, 600 marchers led by John Lewis and Hosea Williams left Selma. Among them walked Cager Lee, the 84-year-old grandfather beaten in Mack’s Café. They crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge and met state troopers who gave them two minutes to disperse. Television cameras captured the violence that followed on what later became known as Bloody Sunday. The images shocked the nation and forced federal action.

President Johnson presented voting rights legislation to Congress on March 15. In his televised address, he declared, “Their cause must be our cause too. And we shall overcome.” On August 6, 1965, Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law. Under its protections, Cager Lee registered to vote for the first time at age 84, the right his grandson had died pursuing.

Trooper Fowler faced no criminal charges until decades later. A September 1965 grand jury declined to indict him. For over four decades, the shooting of an unarmed man in a café remained unprosecuted. In 2005, Fowler gave an interview to the Anniston Star admitting he had shot Jackson but claiming self-defense. District Attorney Michael Jackson pursued murder charges. In May 2007, Fowler was finally indicted.

On November 15, 2010, at age 77, Fowler pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a six-month jail sentence. The decades-long gap between shooting and conviction demonstrated how thoroughly Alabama’s legal system protected those who enforced racial subjugation with violence.

Marion erected a historical marker at the Perry County Courthouse in 2016 honoring Jackson as a voting rights martyr. The Marion to Selma Connecting Trail, designated in 2015, connects the site of his death to the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail. These memorials preserve what national attention to Bloody Sunday nearly overshadowed: the shooting of a young deacon protecting his mother, whose death helped catalyze the march that secured voting rights for millions.

Jimmie Lee Jackson

Historical Context

The shooting of Jimmie Lee Jackson occurred within a political system deliberately constructed to exclude black Americans from power. Since Reconstruction ended in 1877, Southern states had erected an elaborate architecture of disenfranchisement through Jim Crow laws. By the 1890s, states imposed literacy tests, poll taxes, property ownership requirements, and grandfather clauses that allowed whites to vote while systematically blocking black citizens. In Perry County, Alabama, decades of discriminatory practices meant almost no blacks could register despite comprising a substantial portion of the population.

The struggle in Alabama unfolded against profound global transformation. The Cold War shaped American foreign policy, with President Johnson escalating military involvement in Vietnam even as civil rights activists demanded federal action at home. In March 1965, weeks after Jackson’s death, Johnson deployed the first American combat troops to Southeast Asia. The contradiction King identified in his eulogy cut deep: the federal government spent billions defending democracy abroad while tolerating racist violence against citizens exercising constitutional rights. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 had banned discrimination in public accommodations, but did nothing to dismantle voting restrictions. Television transformed how Americans consumed news, meaning violence against peaceful protesters could no longer be hidden from national view as it had been for decades.

John Lewis, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Dr. Martin Luther King, and the Rev. Andrew Young marching in the funeral for Jimmie Lee Jackson. 1965

Hundreds of people followed the hearse carrying Jimmie Lee Jackson.

Today’s Reflection

Before surgery. Before recovery. Before the facts could even breathe.

State troopers served Jimmie Lee Jackson with an arrest warrant while he lay in a hospital bed, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He had not yet gone into surgery. The charge against him was assault and battery with intent to murder a peace officer. Power had already named the event. The story had already been framed.

That instinct, to name and control the story before facts are settled, is worth examining carefully. It didn’t die in 1965. It’s a deeply human reflex, reaching for control of a story when the outcome feels uncertain.

The authorities in Marion moved quickly, not because they had investigated what happened, but because letting the story go unnamed was risky. If Jackson survived and spoke, the account might look very different. The warrant wasn’t justice. It was an attempt to define the event before anyone could challenge that definition. It was a preemptive frame placed around a wounded man before he could speak for himself.

Scripture recognized this pattern long before Alabama did.

“In a lawsuit the first to speak seems right, until someone comes forward and cross-examines.” Proverbs 18:17 (NIV)

The one who speaks first gains a structural advantage. That isn’t cynicism. It’s wisdom. The proverb doesn’t say the first account is always wrong. It says seeming right and being right are different things, and the difference only becomes visible when someone slows down long enough to examine the claim.

We live in a world that has largely stopped waiting for cross-examination.

Headlines arrive before context settles. Verdicts form before evidence is weighed. Social media moves accusations at a pace that makes examination feel like hesitation. And somewhere inside that daily rhythm of rapid intake, something quiet is happening to believers. We’re not just being informed by the speed of information. We’re being formed by it.

Every time you accept a headline without questioning it, every time you share an accusation before the full story is known, you’re practicing a habit. Habits, repeated long enough, become the default shape of your soul.

This is the hidden discipleship of the digital age.

Discipleship means learning to react the way Jesus would. It’s not just about gaining new ideas. It’s about changing your instincts. If you’re constantly absorbing fast-moving stories and reacting without slowing down, you’re training yourself to be spiritually impatient. You start confusing confidence with wisdom and loud voices with truth.

Following Jesus in that kind of culture doesn’t mean staying silent. It means choosing not to rush to judgment. It means slowing down on purpose and refusing to react before you understand. That restraint is not indifference to injustice. It is a refusal to let urgency replace discernment.

James 1:19 (NIV) speaks directly to this: “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.”

That sequence is deliberate. Listening comes first. Speaking comes after. The order isn’t accidental. It’s a discipline, and in a culture that rewards the first voice, it’s countercultural. In a world designed to make you react first and think second, that order of operations becomes an act of spiritual resistance.

Drawing a mirror from that moment in Marion to our own doesn’t equate the gravity of state injustice with everyday reactions, but it does expose a shared human instinct.

Every breaking story is a discipleship moment. Every viral accusation is a test of whether your faith is shaping your instincts or merely your beliefs. The real question is whether you’ll move at the pace of the news cycle or at the pace of wisdom. Those aren’t the same, and the choice you make repeatedly will shape the kind of believer you’re becoming.

The cross-examiner in Proverbs 18:17 isn’t a cynic or a doubter. He’s someone who refuses to let the first account be the final word. He knows fear and urgency push people to conclusions before the full picture is available. Patience isn’t weakness here. It’s the willingness to wait until the truth is actually visible.

Ask yourself honestly: when you encounter a story that confirms what you already believe, do you examine it or share it? When an accusation lands against someone you distrust, do you wait for cross-examination, or do you let the frame settle? These aren’t abstract questions. They shape the kind of believer you’re becoming, one reaction at a time.

Slow down. Listen first. Let the cross-examination happen. That discipline won’t make you less engaged with the world. It’ll make you more truthful in it. Jimmie Lee Jackson never received the cross-examination the proverb describes. But you can choose to give it to others.

Practical Application

The next time a breaking story lands in your feed and you feel the pull to react, share, or form an opinion, pause for 24 hours before doing any of those things. Use that window to ask two questions: What is the source of this account, and who has not yet been heard? You don't need to investigate every story that crosses your screen. You simply need to resist the reflex to treat the first account as the complete one. That single discipline, practiced consistently, will begin to reshape the way you process information and protect you from becoming an instrument of narratives you haven't yet examined.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You are the God of all truth, and You see every account fully and without distortion. We confess that we have too often moved at the pace of the loudest voice rather than waiting for the clarity that only comes through patience and examination. Forgive us for the times our reactions have outrun our discernment, and for the moments we have let speed substitute for wisdom. Teach us to listen before we speak, to examine before we conclude, and to hold our certainty loosely until the full picture is known. Form in us the instincts of Christ, who never rushed to condemn and never let fear drive His judgment. May our faith shape not just what we believe but how we respond, in every moment, to every story, at every speed. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The first account is not the final word. It never has been. The proverb understood what Alabama's state troopers understood from the opposite direction: whoever frames a story first gains power over how it will be remembered. In a world built to reward the fastest voice, the Christian discipline of waiting is not passivity. It is a refusal to be used. Every time you slow down, listen fully, and resist the pull toward instant certainty, you are practicing something the world around you has nearly forgotten: that truth requires time, and that patience in the face of pressure is one of the most quietly courageous things a believer can do.

Author’s Notes

