In today's lesson, we will examine what Andrew Mellon's resignation from the Treasury in 1932 reveals about the assumptions hidden beneath every economic system. His philosophy of lower taxes and freer markets carried a belief about human nature that an entire decade of prosperity seemed to confirm. But what happens when a culture builds its institutions on only half the truth about the human heart? And what does Scripture say about the vision of humanity we've been trusting without examining?

Andrew Mellon

"Lord, I know that people's lives are not their own; it is not for them to direct their steps." - Jeremiah 10:23 (NIV)

This Date in History

Andrew Mellon stepped down from his Treasury office on February 12, 1932, carrying with him the burden of a decade’s policies and the weight of a collapsing economy. The man who had engineered the tax cuts that fueled the boom years now faced impeachment proceedings and a president eager to remove him from Washington. His resignation marked the end of an era defined by a singular economic philosophy, that prosperity flowed from the top down.

By the time Mellon arrived at the Treasury in March 1921, he was already one of America’s three wealthiest men and among its most influential financiers. Born in Pittsburgh in 1855, he was the son of Thomas Mellon, a Scots-Irish (Ulster Scots) immigrant from County Tyrone, Ireland, who came to America as a child and later became a lawyer, judge, and founder of T. Mellon & Sons Bank. Andrew grew up inside the machinery of American industrial expansion.

He entered the family bank as a young man and quickly demonstrated a cautious but calculating approach to capital. Rather than merely lending money, he invested strategically in emerging industries, providing financing to companies in exchange for equity and influence. Through this method he helped build, stabilize, and expand enterprises that would shape the modern industrial economy. His banking house backed ventures in aluminum production, coke and steel, railroads, and oil, financing the growth of firms that became Alcoa, Gulf Oil, and Koppers. Mellon rarely sought public attention, but his quiet control over credit and investment made him indispensable to the industrialists of western Pennsylvania. By the early 20th century, his network of banks and holdings placed him at the center of American heavy industry and global finance.

President Warren Harding appointed him precisely because of this experience, not in spite of it. The incoming administration wanted someone who understood capital and commerce at the highest levels. Mellon seemed the ideal choice to tackle the $24 billion war debt and economic downturn that followed World War I. He entered office with a reputation for discipline, patience, and an almost mathematical belief in balanced budgets and stable currency.

Mellon’s approach to taxation and recovery was straightforward. He believed high tax rates drove wealth underground, discouraged investment, and slowed industrial expansion. Between 1921 and 1926, he pushed Congress to slash the top marginal income tax rate from 73 percent to 25 percent. He reduced estate taxes, abolished the gift tax for a time, and raised personal exemptions, arguing that a broader base of taxpayers at lower rates would produce more reliable revenue.

The Revenue Act of 1926 represented his vision fully realized. The economy responded with sustained growth during much of the decade. Between 1922 and 1929, gross national product climbed at roughly 5 percent annually, unemployment fell to near 3 percent in the middle of the decade, and the national debt dropped to under $17 billion. The number of Americans earning over $100,000 nearly quadrupled. Federal revenues increased despite lower rates. Mellon served under three presidents and became so influential that Senator George Norris remarked that three presidents had served under him.

The 1929 stock market crash, driven by speculation, excessive margin buying, and deeper structural weaknesses in banking and credit, created a crisis that demanded new responses. Mellon opposed direct government intervention to address the deepening downturn. He believed recessions purged economic excess naturally and restored balance. According to Herbert Hoover’s later account, Mellon advised letting wages fall, stock prices crash, farm values drop, and real estate decline without government interference to cleanse the system. No corroborating documentary record confirms Hoover’s exact wording, but Mellon’s broader philosophy did align with allowing downturns to run their course. As unemployment climbed and banks failed, this approach seemed increasingly inadequate to millions of suffering Americans.

Pressure built from multiple directions. Mellon spent much of 1929 through 1931 overseas negotiating Allied war debt repayments, leaving Undersecretary Ogden Mills to manage day-to-day Treasury operations. When he returned, he supported the Revenue Act of 1932, which raised taxes sharply to address the federal deficit and collapsing revenues. This reversal fueled criticism that his earlier policies had contributed to the crisis, though economists continue to debate the multiple, complex causes of the Depression.

On January 6, 1932, Texas Congressman Wright Patman stood in the House and introduced articles of impeachment against Mellon, charging him with violating conflict-of-interest laws. Patman accused the Treasury secretary of maintaining business interests while making policy decisions that benefited those same holdings.

The House Judiciary Committee began hearings. Questions arose about loans to Colombia connected to oil concessions and about Mellon’s continued ties to his corporate empire despite formal asset transfers to family members. Hoover watched his Treasury secretary become a mounting political liability during an election year already defined by economic hardship. On February 4, less than a month after Patman’s impeachment motion, the president offered Mellon the ambassadorship to Britain, a prestigious diplomatic post that would remove him from the center of domestic controversy. Mellon accepted and submitted his resignation on February 8, effective February 12.

Mills took over the Treasury. Mellon departed for London in April. The impeachment proceedings effectively collapsed once he left office, though Patman denounced the appointment as a presidential pardon in all but name. The man who had presided over the boom years left Washington as conditions continued deteriorating, his tenure already the subject of fierce debate about tax policy, government intervention, and the causes of economic collapse.

He served as ambassador until 1933, then returned to private life. His final years focused on the passion that had sustained him through decades of business and politics, collecting art and building one of the most significant private collections in the United States. In 1937, he donated that collection, valued at approximately $25 million, along with funds to construct the National Gallery of Art in Washington.

Mellon died in August 1937, months before the Board of Tax Appeals cleared him of the tax fraud charges the Roosevelt administration had pursued. His legacy remains contested, his 1920s policies studied by those advocating both for and against lower tax rates as engines of growth, and his tenure at the Treasury still invoked in debates over how governments respond to economic collapse.

Calvin Coolidge, Andrew Mellon, and Herbert Hoover at the White House, Washington, D.C., 1928

Historical Context

Mellon’s resignation occurred during the winter of 1932, when the Great Depression had reached catastrophic depths across the industrialized world. In the United States, unemployment had climbed to nearly 25 percent, banks were failing at unprecedented rates, and industrial production had plummeted by almost half since 1929. Germany faced even worse conditions, with unemployment exceeding 30 percent and the Weimar Republic collapsing under economic pressure that would bring Adolf Hitler to power within a year. Britain had abandoned the gold standard in September 1931, signaling the breakdown of the international economic order that had governed trade and finance since the war. Japan, suffering from the global downturn and seeking raw materials for its resource-limited economy, had invaded Manchuria in September 1931 and established the puppet state of Manchukuo in March 1932, defying the League of Nations. The interconnected global economy meant that financial crisis in one nation ricocheted through others, and no major power seemed capable of halting the spiral.

Public faith in existing institutions and leaders eroded rapidly as the Depression dragged on. Americans increasingly questioned whether capitalism itself could survive, and millions looked desperately to government for solutions their private employers could not provide. The 1932 presidential election would become a referendum on how government should respond to economic collapse. Meanwhile, authoritarian movements gained strength across Europe and Asia as desperate populations turned to leaders promising radical solutions. The winter Mellon left office marked a hinge point between the confident prosperity of the 1920s and a decade that would see democracy itself challenged by the twin pressures of economic failure and rising totalitarian power.

Utah Senator Reed Smoot (left) with President Calvin Coolidge (center) and Secretary of the Treasury Andrew Mellon (right) in a meeting at the President’s Summer home in Northhampton, Mass., 1927.

Secretary of the Treasury Andrew Mellon, seated on the left, examining new currency, July 1929.

Today’s Reflection

When Andrew Mellon stepped into the Treasury in 1921, he carried more than a financial philosophy. He carried a conviction about what people are like. Lower tax rates, fewer constraints, broader freedom to invest. These weren’t abstract fiscal calculations. They rested on a belief that human beings, when unburdened, would build. That initiative, given room, would flourish. That productivity followed freedom as naturally as harvest followed planting.

His critics operated from a different set of assumptions. They believed concentrated wealth would corrupt judgment. That without structural guardrails, self-interest would intensify rather than refine. That left unchecked, the powerful would protect their advantage at the expense of the vulnerable.

Both sides spoke in the language of economics. But beneath the percentages and policy debates ran something deeper: rival doctrines of the human heart. It’s what theologians call anthropology, our understanding of what human beings are really like.

This is where most public conversations still stall today. We argue over systems, policies, platforms, and programs as though they were neutral tools, but beneath every one of them lies an unspoken anthropology. Every economic structure assumes something about motivation. Every algorithm assumes something about attention. Every political framework assumes something about trust, freedom, and restraint. And every institution, including the church, quietly operates on a theory of what human beings will do when given power, pressure, or opportunity.

For Christians, the wiser question isn’t simply, “Does this system work?” but, “What does it believe—and what does it say—about the human heart?”

Scripture gives us the equipment to answer that question with precision, because the Bible refuses to let us settle for a partial view of who we are.

“Then God said, ‘Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.’” Genesis 1:26 (NIV)

There is the dignity of creation. Human beings are not accidents of biology or economic units to be managed. We are image-bearers, made to rule, create, steward, and build. This is the truth that makes optimistic systems partially right. There is real capacity in us. Real creativity. Real moral agency.

But Scripture’s portrait of humanity is unfinished without its second brushstroke.

“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Romans 3:23 (NIV)

There is the fracture of the fall. Every human being carries both realities simultaneously. We are capable of extraordinary generosity and extraordinary greed, sometimes in the same afternoon. We build hospitals and hoard wealth. We write constitutions and exploit loopholes. The fall did not erase the image of God in us, but it bent every faculty we possess toward self-interest in ways we rarely notice and almost never fully control.

Any system built entirely on human goodness will eventually be exploited by human selfishness. Any system built entirely on suspicion of human nature will eventually suffocate the dignity and initiative God placed in us. The Depression exposed this with devastating clarity. The very philosophy that had fueled a decade of growth proved insufficient when the foundations cracked. Optimism about human productivity, untethered from honesty about human corruption, could not hold.

This is why Jeremiah’s confession cuts so deep. It isn’t the observation of a cynic. It’s the prayer of a man who understood both human capacity and human limitation.

“Lord, I know that people’s lives are not their own; it is not for them to direct their steps.” Jeremiah 10:23 (NIV)

Jeremiah does not deny that we act. He denies that we are sufficient guides of our own action. He affirms human agency while rejecting human autonomy. And that single distinction changes everything about how you evaluate the world around you.

You encounter systems every day that assume something about who you are. Social media algorithms assume your attention can be captured and monetized. Consumer advertising assumes your desires can be manufactured. Political messaging assumes your fears can be leveraged. Corporate cultures assume your loyalty can be purchased with the right benefits package. Each of these assumptions carries an embedded theology of the human person, whether its architects realize it or not.

The Christian who has internalized Jeremiah’s confession doesn’t swallow any of these assumptions uncritically. You don’t have to reject every system. But you do have to see what each one believes about you before you hand it your trust, your time, or your allegiance.

This is what discernment looks like in practice. Not paranoia or withdrawal from the world. Not reflexive suspicion of every institution. Discernment means learning to ask the anthropological question before the political one. It means recognizing that beneath every visible structure lies an invisible set of beliefs about the human heart. And it means measuring those beliefs against what God has revealed: that we are dignified and fallen, capable and corruptible, designed for communion with God and persistently drawn toward autonomy from him.

The truth is, systems already at work around us are forming our assumptions about what it means to be human, quietly, constantly, and often without our consent. We scroll, buy, vote, and build inside frameworks that preach their own gospels of desire, efficiency, and self-definition. That is why the Christian cannot afford to drift through them uncritically.

So the next time you encounter a system that promises to solve human problems, pause and ask what it assumes about you. Ask whether it accounts for both your God-given capacity and your fallen tendency to bend good things toward selfish ends. If it honors only one side of that truth, proceed carefully. Because history, from Mellon’s Treasury to the institutions shaping your life right now, shows what happens when anthropology is only half true and institutionally scaled.

You were not made to direct your own steps. You were made to walk freely, yet dependently, exercising real agency under the wisdom of the One who knows what you are, what you’re capable of, and what you need.

Practical Application

This week, choose one system you interact with daily, whether it's a social media platform, a workplace policy, a financial tool, or a political framework. Before engaging with it, write down in one or two sentences what it assumes about you: your desires, your attention, your trustworthiness, your motivations. Then set that assumption beside what Scripture reveals about the human heart, both its God-given dignity and its fallen bent. Don't abandon the system or argue against it yet. Simply name what it believes about you. That single act of identification is the beginning of anthropological discernment, and once you learn to see it, you'll find it everywhere.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have moved through systems and structures without asking what they assume about us or what they quietly teach us to believe about ourselves. We have accepted frameworks built on partial truths and mistaken them for wisdom. Open our eyes to see the anthropology hidden beneath the institutions we trust. Give us the clarity to recognize where dignity is being honored and where fallenness is being ignored, and grant us the courage to hold both truths together as Your Word requires. Teach us to measure every structure against the full portrait of humanity You have revealed: made in Your image, yet unable to direct our own steps apart from You. Guard us from the arrogance of systems that forget our limitations and from the despair of systems that forget our worth. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Every system you trust is quietly teaching you what to believe about yourself. The algorithm tells you that you are your attention. The market tells you that you are your productivity. The political message tells you that you are your fears. None of these accounts is complete, and none of them is neutral. Scripture holds a fuller portrait: you bear the image of God, and you carry the fracture of the fall. Both are true at once, and any framework that forgets either one will eventually mislead you. The Christian's task is not to flee every institution but to see through each one clearly enough to remain anchored in what God has actually said about the human heart.

