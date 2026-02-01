THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles's avatar
Charles
3h

For me personally, this was a timely post. I'm facing a couple of hard decisions at work. I know what the right thing to do is, but I'm dreading the consequences: hurt feelings, anger, disharmony, and possibly attacks. I'm praying for guidance as I try to figure out a way to do these two difficult things with patience and empathy. It sure would be nice to be able to write about them explicitly, but in this kind of situation I can't. Thanks for the encouragement, and the reassurance that quandaries like this are part of walking with God.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Angie English's avatar
Angie English
1m

Excellent as always, your insights have helped me more than once. God bless you! Keep going! 🙏🏽

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason A. Clark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture