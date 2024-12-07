This is the day Marcus Tullius Cicero, renowned Roman statesman, philosopher, and orator, was assassinated in 43 BC.

In today’s lesson, we will explore why God allows the wicked to flourish for a time and how His people can remain steady when injustice feels overwhelming. What do we do when corruption seems to advance unchecked? And how do we hold to God’s promises when our eyes see only temporary triumphs?

"Do not fret because of evil men or be envious of those who do wrong; for like the grass they will soon wither, like green plants they will soon die away." - Psalm 37:1-2 (NIV)

This Date in History

Blood dripped from the severed hands and head of Marcus Tullius Cicero as they were nailed to the Speaker’s Platform in the Roman Forum—the very place where his brilliant oratory had once held crowds spellbound. The gruesome display, carried out under Mark Antony’s authority and remembered in later accounts as involving Antony’s wife Fulvia, sent shockwaves through Rome. The voice that had defended the Republic for decades had been permanently silenced. For many Romans, the sight was more than a punishment of one man. It was a symbol that the old order Cicero cherished was dying with him.

The political turmoil that led to Cicero’s death had begun years earlier when Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon River in 49 BC, igniting civil war. Cicero, though privately supporting Pompey and the Senate, tried to remain neutral and broker peace. His loyalty to the Republic was not abstract. As a “new man” who had risen without noble lineage, Cicero believed the Republic’s system of shared power and rule of law had opened the path for his unlikely ascent. He feared that the rise of strongmen would erase the liberties that allowed talent to matter as much as blood.

After Caesar’s victory, Cicero withdrew from public life, focusing on writing philosophical works that he hoped might preserve Rome’s intellectual and moral foundation in a time of upheaval. Caesar’s assassination in 44 BC thrust him back into the center of political struggle. The Republic now faced a contest for power between Mark Antony, Caesar’s former lieutenant, and Octavian, Caesar’s adopted heir and great-nephew.

Cicero saw an opportunity to restore the Republic by setting these rivals against each other. He threw his support behind the young and seemingly pliable Octavian while launching a series of devastating verbal attacks against Antony. These speeches, known as the Philippics, showcased Cicero’s rhetorical command while systematically dismantling Antony’s public standing. They echoed the ancient orations of Demosthenes against another rising autocrat, and Romans understood the comparison. Cicero warned that Antony was not merely flawed but a threat to Rome’s freedom, a man who would drag the state into tyranny if not stopped. His words rallied senators, shaped public perception, and made Antony fear that Cicero’s voice could turn the entire Republic against him.

The gamble proved fatal. Rather than destroying each other as Cicero hoped, Antony and Octavian reconciled and formed the Second Triumvirate with Marcus Lepidus. Their alliance was sealed with proscriptions—lists of enemies marked for execution and property confiscation. Almost overnight, Rome became a city of whispered names and shuttered doors. Rewards were offered for killing the proscribed. Families hid their sons. Fortune hunters scoured the streets for fugitives whose deaths could buy them favor or wealth. In this climate of terror, Cicero’s name appeared among the very first. His remaining allies, including men he had once mentored, were dead, scattered, or powerless to intervene.

The execution order was carried out by soldiers led by Herennius, a centurion, and Popilius Laenas, a military tribune whom Cicero had once successfully defended in court. Learning that troops were approaching, Cicero attempted to escape by sea, but the weather forced him back to shore. His servants urged him to flee inland, yet he was exhausted and unwilling to prolong the pursuit. When the soldiers reached him near his villa in Formiae, he was resting in his litter. Upon hearing their approach, Cicero pushed aside the curtains and offered his neck, meeting his death with the composure he had long taught in his philosophical works. Laenas, despite the debt he owed Cicero for saving his life, struck the fatal blow.

Cicero’s murder marked the end of any realistic hope for the old Republic. The Triumvirs consolidated control, eliminating opponents and reshaping Rome’s political order. Within a few years, Octavian outmaneuvered his partners, emerging as the sole ruler of Rome and later taking the title Augustus. The constitutional system Cicero had defended collapsed as imperial power took hold. Yet Cicero’s writings on law, virtue, and civic duty survived. They shaped Roman education, influenced early Christian thinkers, and later guided the architects of European and American political thought. His final act, facing death with steadiness shaped by a lifetime of reflection, became a defining image of a statesman who tried to hold back the tide of autocracy and paid with his life.

Historical Context

In the decades before 43 BC, the Roman Republic was under tremendous strain from rapid expansion abroad and deep social upheaval at home. Conquests in the eastern Mediterranean and Gaul had poured immense wealth and countless slaves into the city, enriching a narrow aristocratic elite and undermining smallholder farmers. The traditional balance of the Republic—where power was distributed among the Senate and magistrates—began to collapse under pressure: military commanders with private armies, such as Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, challenged civilian institutions, and political violence increasingly replaced debate. The concentration of wealth and armed loyalty in the hands of a few men made civil war likely. In this climate, figures like Marcus Tullius Cicero, who prized the Republic’s system of shared power and rule of law, found themselves fighting not only individuals but structural decay.

At the same time, Rome’s cultural and intellectual world was shaped by deep admiration for Greek philosophy and oratory. Educated Romans embraced Stoic and Academic ideas about virtue, duty, and law; for many Romans, the Republic represented more than power—it embodied moral order. As the slave-turned-freedman Marcus Tullius Tiro innovated a Latin shorthand system to keep up with Cicero’s orations, literacy and bureaucratic record-keeping quietly expanded. Letters and speeches circulated in growing numbers, providing a shared public memory and allowing political discourse to reach beyond the forum. Thus when that discourse was brutally silenced with Cicero’s death, it struck not only at a man but at a centuries-old tradition of reasoned debate, legal procedure, and civic identity in Rome.

Photorealistic portrait of Cicero, using his statue from the Capitolini museum.

Did You Know? The shorthand system known as Tironian notes, developed by Tiro around 63 BC to record Cicero’s speeches, eventually expanded under later scribes to thousands of symbols and remained in use well into the Middle Ages.

Many of the surviving letters of Cicero—collected in works such as Epistulae ad Familiares—were published by Tiro after his death; these letters provide historians with a uniquely detailed window into daily political, social, and personal life in the late Republic.

Slave secretaries like Tiro were responsible not only for transcription but for managing personal and financial affairs, gardens, estates, and household staff—showing how enslaved people often functioned as fully integral parts of elite households.

The act of publicly nailing the head and hands of a condemned man to the rostra had classical precedent—used by earlier strongmen such as Lucius Cornelius Sulla—but by Cicero’s time it was viewed as a savage symbol of political terror. Cicero was likely the only person proscribed under the Second Triumvirate whose severed head and hands were displayed on the rostra, a spectacle meant to illustrate the total suppression of a once-respected voice.

Some of the rhetorical techniques and values Cicero championed—appeals to natural law, virtue, and balanced government—directly shaped political thought centuries later, influencing early Christian writers and Enlightenment thinkers who drew on his works to conceptualize rights and republican governance.

Today’s Reflection

The sight of Cicero’s severed head and hands displayed in the Roman Forum seemed to mark the triumph of wickedness over righteousness. His assassins had silenced a man who had spent his life defending justice, and for a moment it looked as if corruption had finally won. Anyone standing in that square could have wondered why evil appears to flourish while those who pursue integrity often pay the highest price.

“How long, Lord, will the wicked, how long will the wicked be jubilant?” Psalm 94:3 (NIV)

That cry has echoed through centuries. It surfaced in ancient Rome as citizens watched power accumulate in the hands of men who valued ambition over virtue. It rises again in our own world when we witness leaders manipulating systems for gain, officials bending truth to secure influence, and those entrusted with justice using their positions to enrich themselves. Modern corruption may take different forms, yet the ache behind the question remains the same. Why does wrongdoing seem to advance while truth is pushed aside?

Cicero’s death offers a sobering acknowledgment that evil sometimes appears to win. Mark Antony forced him into exile, hunted him across Italy, and ordered his execution without remorse. The crowd could see Antony’s power. What they could not yet see was the fragility of it. History remembers the outcome clearly. Antony’s arrogance eventually consumed his influence, and his life ended in despair. Cicero’s writings, the very ideas Antony tried to suppress, endured long after the triumvirs were gone. His principles outlived the men who tried to silence them.

Evil can rise quickly, but it never stands securely. Even today, systems built on deceit eventually collapse under their own weight. Scandals expose secret dealings. False narratives unravel under scrutiny. Institutions weakened by corruption often face public reckoning. These patterns should not surprise us. Scripture consistently teaches that the success of the wicked is temporary, no matter how strong it appears.

“Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong, for like the grass they will soon wither, like green plants they will soon die away.” Psalm 37:1-2 (NIV)

Grass grows fast. It covers the ground in a matter of days, yet a single season is enough to reveal how fragile it truly is. The psalmist uses that image to remind us that the prosperity of evil has an expiration date. What looks vibrant now may be gone before long. God does not ignore injustice, and He does not permit corruption to flourish indefinitely. Even when we cannot see the timetable, we can trust the outcome.

Ecclesiastes speaks with the same clarity, acknowledging that the wicked may seem to thrive for a time while reminding us that God’s reckoning is certain.

“Although a wicked person who commits a hundred crimes may live a long time, I know that it will go better with those who fear God, who are reverent before him. Yet because the wicked do not fear God, it will not go well with them, and their days will not lengthen like a shadow.” Ecclesiastes 8:12-13 (NIV)

The writer does not deny the complexity of life. He does not pretend that the righteous are spared hardship or that the wicked always face immediate consequences. He speaks instead to the deeper truth that God governs the world with justice even when the surface of history seems to deny it. What we interpret as victory is often only delay. What we perceive as defeat may be preparation for renewal.

For believers, the challenge is learning to trust God in the space between what we see and what He has promised. There will be seasons when corruption appears strong and integrity feels costly. There will be moments when we are tempted to conclude that righteousness does not matter. Yet this is exactly where faith must speak the loudest. We honor God by refusing to measure truth by temporary circumstances. We resist despair by remembering that no earthly power can overturn the justice of heaven.

Cicero’s principles endured because truth is stronger than force. Words shaped by conscience outlast swords shaped by ambition. In the same way, your obedience is never wasted. Your faithfulness carries weight even when no one applauds it. Your pursuit of righteousness plants seeds that bear fruit long after the noise of evil has faded.

God’s justice may not follow our schedule, but it never fails to arrive. Evil may rise loudly, but it does not rise last.

Practical Application

Identify one place this week where corruption, dishonesty, or injustice weighs on your mind, then practice anchoring your thoughts in God’s ultimate justice by choosing a single concrete action that resists despair. When the situation comes to mind, pause, breathe, and deliberately speak one sentence of truth drawn from Scripture such as “God’s justice is never undone.” Repeat it each time anxious thoughts rise. Training your mind to return to truth interrupts fear, strengthens spiritual clarity, and builds the habit of trusting God’s timeline instead of reacting to what seems powerful in the moment.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for reminding us that evil never has the final word and that Your justice stands even when circumstances seem to deny it. Teach us to trust Your timing when corruption appears strong, to rest in Your wisdom when answers seem delayed, and to hold fast to what is right when our confidence feels shaken. Strengthen our hearts so we do not measure truth by temporary victories or defeats. Help us walk in steady faith, rooted in the assurance that Your righteousness endures, and shape our character to reflect Your steadfast goodness in every season. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The victories of the wicked can be loud, swift, and deeply unsettling, yet Scripture teaches us that they are never final. God invites us to look past the surface of history and into the deeper reality of His justice, which does not bend under pressure or fade with time. When we are confronted by corruption or shaken by what appears triumphant, faith calls us to remember that God’s judgment is steady and His purposes are unshaken. The world may celebrate what is temporary, but the people of God anchor themselves in what is eternal. Evil rises quickly, but righteousness endures quietly. And in the end, the quiet endurance of righteousness always outlasts the noise. True strength is found in trusting what God has promised, not in what circumstances temporarily display.

