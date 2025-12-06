THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
3h

Romans 8:28 is a solid foundation in the midst of shifting sands. Oswald Chambers said this:

"The fiery furnaces are there by God’s direct permission. It is misleading to imagine that we are developed in spite of our circumstances; we are developed because of them. It is mastery in circumstances that is needed, not mastery over them."

The Love of God—The Message of Invincible Consolation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Barry Wilson's avatar
Barry Wilson
2h

Insightful and interesting. Thank you, Jason

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jason A. Clark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture