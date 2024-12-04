THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Dec 4, 2024

Thanks, Jason, for spreading truth. Until I read your post, today, I had always assumed that what I had heard about Fatty Arbuckle (I was told he'd raped a woman with a wine bottle and it caused internal damage that killed her) was true. Similarly, I know that all of my ex-Democrat friends are convinced that Donald Trump strategized with Vladimir Putin in the Russia, Russia, Russia lie. No amount of evidence or proof will ever convince them otherwise.

We humans are herd animals and will almost always join a pack of panicked cowards when the Fight or Flight option is given.

We are quick to follow the often-incorrect guidance of our emotions and we do this without conscious thought. Just yesterday I was involved in a Substack conversation involving Amerika's involvement in attacking Russia. Two ladies insisted that American troops were not currently in Ukraine for no other reason than the fact that they wanted to believe the lies.

We must all pray that Biden's mental incapacity does not lead to the end of life on the planet. And while we're at it, members of congress should have the courage to get rid of the old fool via the constitution's 25th amendment (point 4). Since he no longer has the capacity of mental acuity to testify in court, it strikes me that he is not capable of running the country or instigating wars.

Dec 4, 2024

To me the one thing that has changed in the past 100 years regarding how the stories like this are covered is that social media have only made things worse. We live in a culture that sees something on the internet and, voila, it's true because they read it.

Recently, Dr. Michael Brown of The Line of Fire (https://thelineoffire.org/) has had to make a declarative statement regarding charges brought against him. Here is a link to his statement on The Stream (https://stream.org/official-statement-from-dr-michael-brown/). I have followed the teaching and writing of this Christian brother for many years now, thus I believe his statement of innocence and I believe the charges are means to an end for the other person. And until there is absolute proof of his guilt, I will believe his word on this. And because I do not engage in social media, I will not be the least bit influenced by the rumor-mongering that is inevitable.

Humans love juicy stories about others regardless of the truth of the story. Newspapers, news media, and social media all know that they will increase their readership/followers by promoting these types of tripe. As I pray for Dr. Brown, it is comforting to realize that the Lord does know the truth, so I pray that the truth will be seen and will triumph.

