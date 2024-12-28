THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Hillyer's avatar
Deb Hillyer
Feb 5

This one was a beautiful reminder of the power of faith. I find myself screenshotting lines in your writing... some yours, some scriptures. Are you ok with that? I like taking my own pictures and putting inspiration on them, but would like your permission.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
Dec 28, 2024

I remember watching that game. Well the end of it anyway. I was only 10 at the time and not totally aware of the nuances that the game involved. I remember the was it or wasn’t it pass interference, yada yada yada. But perhaps what is as memorable was that official, Armen Terzian getting clocked in the head by a whiskey bottle thrown from the stands. He left the field bloodied and his head bandaged before the game ended.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jason A. Clark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture