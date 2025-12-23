This is the day Clement Clarke Moore’s poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” was published in the Troy Sentinel newspaper in 1923, popularizing in America the beloved custom of hanging stockings by the chimney.

In today's lesson, we will explore what it means to prepare joy before we see its fulfillment, a posture of faith that transforms waiting into worship. When an editor chose to publish a simple Christmas poem in 1823, he couldn't have known those words about stockings hung "with care" would become one of faith's most enduring pictures. What does it look like to hang our trust where God can reach it, believing His promises even when the night is long and the morning still unseen?

"But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart." - Luke 2:19 (NIV)

This Date in History

On December 23, 1823, as Christmas neared, Orville L. Holley sat in his editorial office at the Troy Sentinel in upstate New York. The presses downstairs were already turning, the final edition of the year nearly ready. The paper held its usual notices and advertisements, but one unsigned poem still waited on Holley’s desk, written in a neat hand and titled “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

Holley began to read. The verses were brisk and musical, unlike anything else he had received that season. They described a quiet household on Christmas Eve, a chimney, a jolly visitor, and stockings “hung by the chimney with care.” The scene was intimate and warm, filled with gentle anticipation. By the time he reached the final lines, Holley had decided to print it. When he set the poem for publication that evening, he added a short note praising Santa Claus as “that homely, but delightful personification of parental kindness.”

That modest editorial choice would help reshape American Christmas traditions. The poem later known as “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” named for its opening line, offered the nation a new image of the holiday. It presented Christmas as joyful, domestic, and centered on the family hearth.

Readers were immediately charmed. Until then, Christmas in America lacked a shared identity. In New England, Puritan influence had long discouraged celebration, treating the holiday as excess carried over from Europe. In the South, Christmas was often observed more freely, but customs varied widely. Holley’s anonymous poem offered a simple, vivid picture that any household could adopt. Its most enduring image, stockings hung by the chimney in hopeful expectation, gave families a tangible way to participate in the season’s wonder.

That image drew from older European traditions. For centuries, children in the Netherlands and parts of Germany had placed their shoes out on the eve of Saint Nicholas’s feast day, December 6, hoping for sweets or coins by morning. The custom reflected stories of Saint Nicholas of Myra, the fourth-century bishop remembered for secret acts of generosity. Over time, shoes became stockings, and the practice moved from doorways to hearths. The poem gathered those scattered customs and reshaped them into a single, cheerful moment centered on one night and one home.

For fourteen years, the author’s identity remained unconfirmed. The verses were eventually attributed to Clement Clarke Moore, a forty-four-year-old professor of Biblical learning at the General Theological Seminary in New York City. Moore was a scholar of Hebrew, the son of an Episcopal bishop, and a member of one of New York’s oldest families. He lived on his Chelsea estate north of Greenwich Village with his wife and children.

Family accounts held that Moore wrote the poem on Christmas Eve of 1822 as a gift for his children. After a sleigh ride through the city to purchase last-minute groceries, he returned home inspired by the evening and composed the verses by the fire. Drawing on European legend, he added imaginative details of his own. Saint Nicholas became a “right jolly old elf,” arriving in a miniature sleigh pulled by eight reindeer, slipping down the chimney, and filling stockings before vanishing into the night. “He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,” the poem explained, blending humor with quiet magic.

How the poem reached the Troy Sentinel is not fully known. One account suggests a family friend who heard Moore recite it copied the verses and passed them along until they reached Holley. Seeing its appeal, Holley placed it discreetly on page three, between shipping news and local notices. It was an unassuming debut for what would become the most famous Christmas poem in the English language.

The response was swift. Within weeks, newspapers across the country were reprinting it. Readers were drawn to its rhythm and its portrayal of a family-centered Christmas Eve. At a time when industrial growth and urban life were rapidly changing American society, the poem offered comfort in the familiar glow of the hearth. It made the home itself the heart of the holiday.

Stockings soon became the symbol of that shift. Hanging them by the fireplace required no wealth, only imagination. Parents and children could share in the ritual together. By the late 1820s, the poem was reappearing each December from New England to the Mississippi Valley, often accompanied by illustrations of sleeping children and Saint Nicholas at work by the fire.

As the years passed, the verses grew so familiar that few remembered a Christmas without them. Artists adapted the imagery, musicians set the lines to music, and families with no knowledge of European Saint Nicholas traditions adopted the practice because the poem made it feel natural. Stockings by the chimney became not merely a poetic detail but an expectation of the season.

Moore was initially reluctant to associate his name with such a fanciful piece. In 1837, he allowed it to appear in The New-York Book of Poetry. By 1844, he had fully claimed it, publishing the poem under his own name. By then, it had crossed every boundary of class and geography, appearing in school readers, almanacs, and holiday pamphlets, its language slipping into everyday speech.

Its timing proved ideal. Early nineteenth-century America was searching for shared traditions amid immigration, urbanization, and social change. The Troy Sentinel, a modest newspaper in a growing industrial town, became the unlikely birthplace of a myth that helped unify the season. Holley’s choice gave the country a common picture of joy: a family gathered near the fire, stockings waiting, and laughter lingering in the air.

Later illustrators expanded that vision. Thomas Nast would refine the appearance of Santa Claus in the decades that followed, but the essential elements remained Moore’s. Reindeer in flight, chimneys, and waiting stockings all traced back to the lines first printed in 1823. As German immigrants popularized the Christmas tree, it slipped naturally into the same domestic scene beside the hearth.

Orville Holley never lived to see the full reach of his decision. He remained known as an editor and public servant, not a shaper of holiday myth. Yet his quiet approval that December helped fix an image that endured. Moore lived to see the tradition take root, even as his scholarly writings faded from memory. The poem he wrote for his children became a gift to generations.

By the time of Moore’s death in 1863, stockings by the chimney were a fixture in American homes. Whether in modest cabins or grand parlors, families filled them with fruit, sweets, and toys, repeating a ritual that felt both personal and shared.

Nearly two centuries later, the custom endures. Hanging stockings by the fireplace still connects households to a moment in 1823 when a simple poem turned domestic life into myth. Each December, as small gifts are tucked into waiting stockings, people unknowingly participate in a tradition born of one man’s imagination and another man’s editorial instinct. From that single publication grew one of Christmas’s most enduring rituals, a reminder that history often turns on quiet choices made without ceremony.

Clement Clarke Moore

Moore’s handwritten manuscript from 1862. (Source: Collection of the New-York Historical Society)

Historical Context

In 1823, American Christmas celebrations bore little resemblance to modern traditions. The holiday remained primarily a religious observance in many regions, while others barely acknowledged it at all. New England Puritans had long banned Christmas festivities as pagan, and this austere approach still influenced much of the Northeast. Where Christmas was celebrated, customs varied wildly by region and immigrant community. Dutch families in New York might observe Saint Nicholas Day in early December, while German settlers brought their own winter traditions. There was no unified American Christmas culture, no standard gift-giving practices, and certainly no widespread tradition of hanging stockings by fireplaces.

The broader cultural landscape was equally fragmented regarding children’s literature and family traditions. Most children’s reading consisted of moral instruction or religious texts, with little emphasis on imagination or whimsy. The concept of creating magical childhood experiences was still emerging among America’s growing middle class. Publishers were just beginning to recognize a market for family-oriented literature that could bring households together around shared stories and customs. Into this environment, Moore’s poem offered something entirely new: a charming domestic scene that families could easily recreate, transforming European folklore into an accessible American tradition that required nothing more than stockings and a fireplace.

Three-year-old Doris Tonry of Elyria, Ohio, hangs a stocking on Christmas Eve 1921.

Stockings hung for Christmas, 1950.

Did You Know? The Troy Sentinel reprinted “A Visit from St. Nicholas” annually for several years after its debut, helping cement the tradition; in 1829, the paper even ran it as a Christmas Eve front-page feature, one of the earliest instances of a holiday poem being treated as headline material.

Illustrators in the 1830s and 1840s began pairing Moore’s verses with woodcuts of stockings hanging beside roaring hearths, a development that spread through inexpensive broadsides and children’s chapbooks, making visual imagery as influential as the poem’s text.

In 1839, just sixteen years after the poem’s publication, lithographer Nathaniel Currier (later of Currier & Ives fame) issued holiday prints that echoed Moore’s domestic Christmas scenes, marking one of the first commercial crossovers between literature and mass-printed holiday art.

Moore’s Chelsea neighborhood, where the poem was first read to his children, would later become home to the Christmas-themed Ladies’ Mile shopping district in the late 19th century, linking his family estate’s legacy to New York’s rise as America’s Christmas capital.

The Episcopal Church, to which Moore devoted much of his career, was at the same time introducing Christmas Day as a more widely observed feast in America; Moore’s lighthearted verses indirectly reinforced this cultural shift by giving families new ways to celebrate together at home.

Today’s Reflection

When editor Orville Holley decided to publish an unsigned Christmas poem in his little newspaper, he could not have known what he was setting in motion. The words he chose to print that day, “the stockings were hung by the chimney with care,” would travel far beyond his pressroom. His quiet yes to something small and good reminds us that faith often begins the same way: a decision to act in trust before we see what God will do with it.

From that moment came one of the most familiar Christmas images of all time, stockings hanging in stillness, waiting to be filled. It’s a small, homely picture, but it says something eternal. Faith often looks just like that: a simple act of preparation, made in quiet trust that joy will come.

We hang the stockings because we believe the morning will bring good things. We don’t see them yet, but we prepare anyway. That kind of waiting is woven through every story of faith, the belief that even when the night is silent, the Giver is near.

Mary understood that kind of faith. When the angel told her she would bear God’s Son, she didn’t ask for certainty or proof. She simply said yes and carried the promise. Later, after the shepherds visited her and told her what they had seen, Scripture says:

“But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.” Luke 2:19 (NIV)

Mary’s quiet trust shows us what it looks like to wait for God with confidence. She didn’t rush or try to control what God was doing. She believed His word was enough. Her stillness wasn’t empty; it was full of expectation. That same posture of faith fills the Advent season and echoes in every heart that waits on the Lord.

In many ways, the stockings by the fire tell the same story. They are small reminders that faith acts before fulfillment. We hang them when the night is still dark, believing morning will come. It’s a childlike confidence, but it’s also deeply biblical. Faith does not demand proof before it prepares. It gets the room ready for joy.

Faith is never just waiting; it is preparation. It is the decision to keep making room for God even when you cannot yet hear His footsteps.

This is reminiscent of how Israel once waited. The prophets had spoken about a Savior, but centuries passed in silence. Still, the faithful kept hoping. They lit lamps, told stories, and prayed for the Redeemer to come. They hung their hopes, as it were, on the mantle of God’s promise. Though they couldn’t see Him yet, they trusted that He was on His way.

Then, at last, the silence broke. Angels filled the sky. A baby’s cry pierced the night. The long-empty world was filled with the presence of Emmanuel, God with us. The picture Moore gave us in his poem, a home waiting in quiet hope, is exactly what the gospel fulfills. God Himself stepped into the world to fill every empty place that faith had prepared.

That truth still matters today. Every one of us knows what it means to wait for something we can’t see. We pray for direction, for healing, for peace, for hope. Sometimes the heavens feel quiet, and the waiting feels long. But faith keeps the fire burning. It hangs its trust where God can reach it. It believes that the Giver’s hands are already at work.

“The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned.” Isaiah 9:2 (NIV)

That promise was true then, and it’s true now. The light always comes. Every act of trust, however small, is a candle against the dark. Every heart that believes God’s promise is part of the story that began in Bethlehem.

So maybe the stockings are more than decoration. Maybe they remind us of the waiting world and of our own waiting hearts. They tell us that faith is not foolish. It is simply the willingness to keep preparing joy before we see it.

We hang the stocking because we trust the promise.

When the waiting finally gives way to joy, we discover that the waiting itself has changed us. We have learned to rest, to trust, and to believe that the Giver always comes through.

So tonight, as the fire burns low and the house grows still, remember this: God has never forgotten a promise. He filled the first stockings of faith in Bethlehem, and He is still filling hearts that wait for Him.

He always comes. He always fills what faith leaves waiting.

Practical Application

Take a few moments this week to identify one area of your life where you're waiting on God, a situation where the answer hasn't come yet or the path forward remains unclear. Write it down, then ask yourself: What would it look like to prepare joy in this area before I see the outcome? This might mean choosing gratitude in advance, taking a faithful step forward without certainty, or simply maintaining hope when others might give up. Let your preparation become an act of trust, a way of saying to God that you believe His promises even when you cannot yet see their fulfillment. Each day, revisit that written prayer, not as a demand for answers, but as a reminder that faith prepares the room for joy before joy arrives.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the gift of faith that allows us to trust You in the waiting. Help us to prepare joy even when we cannot yet see the fulfillment of Your promises. Teach us to hang our hopes on Your faithfulness, believing that You are always at work even in the silence. Give us hearts like Mary's, willing to treasure Your word and wait with confidence. Strengthen our trust when the night feels long and our prayers seem unanswered. May we never forget that You always come, that You always fill what faith leaves waiting. We praise You for being the Giver who never forgets His promises. In Jesus' name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Faith is not the absence of uncertainty but the willingness to act in trust before we see the outcome. The stockings hung by the chimney remind us that preparation is itself an act of worship, a declaration that we believe in the Giver's goodness before the gift arrives. In every season of waiting, God invites us to make room for His joy, to light the candle before the dawn, to hang our trust where His hands can reach it. This is the rhythm of the gospel: promise, waiting, fulfillment. And in that waiting, we discover that faith itself transforms us, teaching us to rest in God's character rather than our circumstances. The most powerful testimony we offer the world is not a life free from waiting but a heart that prepares joy even in the darkness, confident that the morning will surely come.

