This is the day Edward H. Johnson illuminated the first electric Christmas tree in his New York City home in 1882.

In today's lesson, we will explore how Edward H. Johnson's electric Christmas tree in 1882 transformed the meaning of Christmas light from something that required constant vigilance to something that endured on its own. What does it mean that the tree could keep watch instead of needing to be watched? How does this shift illuminate the nature of Christ's presence in our lives, and what does it reveal about the burden many believers carry unnecessarily?

"To give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace." Luke 1:79 (NIV)

This Date in History

Edward H. Johnson stood in his parlor on Fifth Avenue, studying the walnut-sized glass bulbs he had commissioned from Edison’s company. Eighty of them, hand-wired in red, white, and blue. The date was December 22, 1882, three years after Thomas Edison had perfected the incandescent lamp. Johnson had first encountered Edison more than a decade earlier while managing the Automatic Telegraph Company, where the young inventor, then in his early twenties, worked with an intensity that bordered on obsession. Johnson quickly recognized his genius. Edison ate at his desk, slept in his chair, and produced solutions through relentless experimentation. Now, as vice president of the Edison Electric Light Company, Johnson lived in one of the first neighborhoods in New York City wired for electricity, and he intended to make use of it.

Johnson had come up through the telegraph business. Born in Chester County, Pennsylvania, in 1846, he learned telegraphy in Philadelphia’s public schools and headed west in 1867 as assistant to retired Union Army General William Jackson Palmer, helping map railroad routes through New Mexico and Arizona. When Palmer sent him back east in 1871 to manage the Automatic Telegraph Company, Johnson helped oversee operations at a moment when rapid communication was reshaping the country. When Edison left a few years later to establish his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey, Johnson followed, convinced that invention and enterprise belonged together.

For over a decade, Johnson turned Edison’s inventions into profit. He took the phonograph on the road in 1877, drumming up excitement and investors. He understood what Edison sometimes did not, that revolutionary technology required not just engineering but theater. The electric light needed more than technical demonstrations. It needed to enter people’s homes, to become part of their lives in ways that felt both magical and necessary.

By December 1882, electric lighting remained a curiosity to most Americans. Edison had opened his Pearl Street generating station in lower Manhattan that September, providing power to just 59 customers. The infrastructure existed, barely. Yet the tradition of Christmas trees, brought to America by German immigrants earlier in the century, relied on something far more dangerous. Families clipped small candles to dry evergreen branches. They lit them for perhaps 30 minutes while servants stood by with buckets of water and wet sponges on sticks. Inevitably, hospitals, schools, and private homes had burned. Insurance companies had begun refusing to pay out for fires traced to candle-lit Christmas trees, judging the practice too dangerous to insure.

Johnson commissioned his bulbs specially. Each one was no larger than a walnut, wired by hand into strings. He mounted the tree on a wooden box rigged to rotate six times per minute. The bulbs would alternate, turning on and off with each revolution. He invited William Augustus Croffut to see it. Croffut, a New York journalist who had coined the phrase “Wizard of Menlo Park” for Edison several years earlier, wrote for papers across the country, including the Detroit Post and Tribune.

Croffut arrived after dark and walked to Johnson’s residence beyond Fifth Avenue. In the rear of Johnson’s parlor stood the tree. “It was brilliantly lighted with many colored globes,” Croffut wrote, “presenting a most picturesque and uncanny aspect.” The tree turned slowly on its pine box. Eighty lights, equally divided between white, red, and blue, alternated as the tree revolved. “The result was a continuous twinkling of dancing colors,” Croffut noted. “I need not tell you that the scintillating evergreen was a pretty sight.”

Johnson understood publicity. The tree sat visible through his windows. Passersby stopped to stare at the rotating colored lights, something no one in New York had seen before. The display served multiple purposes. It demonstrated the safety of electric light. It showed that electricity could be decorative, not merely functional. It announced that the future had arrived, literally glowing in a Manhattan parlor window.

The idea did not spread quickly. Electric service remained rare and expensive. In 1883, Johnson displayed a 45-foot revolving tree with 225 bulbs at Boston’s Foreign Exhibition, but he needed a special gas engine to power it. The following year, a dynamo in his home’s cellar powered 120 lights on his tree, using a mechanism he had patented. Most Americans continued lighting their trees with candles for another generation.

But the precedent had been set. In 1895, President Grover Cleveland sponsored the first electrically lit Christmas tree in the White House. By 1901, the Edison General Electric Company advertised commercially produced Christmas tree lamps in the Ladies’ Home Journal. What Johnson demonstrated on December 22, 1882 transformed, over the next four decades, into an American tradition. The danger of open flame gave way to the steady glow of electric light, forever reshaping how Christmas would be illuminated.

Edward Hibberd Johnson

Historical Context

The year 1882 stood at the center of America’s Second Industrial Revolution. Railroad networks had expanded dramatically, connecting markets coast to coast and driving unprecedented growth in steel, coal, and manufacturing. Telegraph systems transmitted information instantly across vast distances. That September, Edison’s Pearl Street station began supplying commercial electric power to lower Manhattan, joining London’s Holborn Viaduct plant in the emerging race for electrification. The technology remained experimental and scarce. Fewer than 100 customers nationwide had access to centralized electric service, making it a luxury available only in the most elite urban enclaves. This scarcity amplified electricity’s cultural significance. It represented not merely illumination but progress itself, a tangible demonstration that industrial innovation could reshape daily life. Inventors and entrepreneurs competed to find applications that would prove electric power indispensable rather than merely novel.

Christmas celebrations in America were also evolving rapidly. German immigrants had introduced decorated evergreens decades earlier, but the custom exploded in popularity following the 1848 publication of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s family celebration. By the early 1880s, industrialization had transformed holiday observance. Factories in Germany mass-produced glass ornaments. Department stores filled windows with imported decorations and toys. Gift-giving expanded from modest handmade tokens to purchased goods displayed prominently under trees. The holiday became an arena for middle-class families to demonstrate prosperity and cultural refinement through increasingly elaborate domestic displays. Yet this material abundance coexisted with persistent hazard. Open flames on dry branches remained standard practice despite well-documented catastrophes. The contradiction between aspirational domesticity and genuine danger created conditions ripe for anyone who could offer both spectacle and security.

US president Calvin Coolidge at the inaugural lighting of the White House Christmas tree on December 24, 1923.

Did You Know? Before pre-wired Christmas light sets appeared in the early 1900s, an electric Christmas tree required custom wiring by an electrician, a costly process that confined electric trees to wealthy homes and public exhibitions.

Early American homes were wired only for ceiling lighting, usually with a single socket per room. With no wall outlets yet available, early Christmas lights drew power through screw-in current taps fitted directly into ceiling fixtures.

President Grover Cleveland’s 1895 White House Christmas tree used more than 100 multicolored electric lights.

In many cities, department stores rented light sets for the season, making electric Christmas lighting accessible without permanent purchase.

In later years, Johnson would formalize the system behind the display, patenting electrical switching methods that allowed rotating fixtures to cycle through different color combinations as copper contact bands made and broke electrical connections.

Today’s Reflection

Edward H. Johnson’s electric Christmas tree did something more profound than eliminate the danger of open flames. It changed what Christmas light meant. Before that December night in 1882, illumination required vigilance. Candles demanded presence. Someone had to stand watch, ready to extinguish the flame before it spread. Light was beautiful, but it couldn’t be trusted alone. It flickered. It died. It threatened. The moment attention wandered, joy could become tragedy.

Johnson’s tree inverted that entire relationship. For the first time, the tree kept watch over the household, not the other way around. The light remained steady through the evening, undiminished by time or exhaustion. No one had to guard it. It simply endured.

That shift reveals something essential about the incarnation itself. Christmas was not God making a brief appearance and then withdrawing, leaving humanity responsible to preserve His presence through constant effort. Christ did not enter the world as a flicker, bright but fleeting, requiring vigilance to sustain. The message of the nativity is far more radical than that.

“To give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace.” Luke 1:79 (NIV)

Zechariah’s prophecy at the birth of John the Baptist frames the coming Messiah not as a momentary brightness but as an abiding guide. The Light doesn’t flicker and retreat. It gives. It guides. It stays.

Yet many Christians live with what could be called low-grade spiritual hypervigilance. They worry about drifting. About not doing enough. About losing intimacy with God if their disciplines weaken under the pressure of an exhausting world. This anxiety often disguises itself as devotion. It feels responsible to fear that prayer might falter, that devotion might wane, that exhaustion might overtake vigilance and cause God to dim. The worry masquerades as faithfulness because it seems safer to shoulder the burden of preservation than to trust that the Light endures whether we’re watching or not.

You may not have had language for this pattern until now, but if you’re a sincere believer trying to stay faithful in difficult circumstances, you’ve likely felt it. That gnawing sense that God’s presence in your life depends on your ability to keep showing up, keep striving, keep the flame alive. And when life gets hard and you can’t maintain the pace, the fear sets in that you’re losing ground spiritually.

But this theology of spiritual anxiety runs counter to the entire gospel. It makes believers the guardians of a fragile flame when Christmas declares the opposite: God guards them. The incarnation was God choosing to remain. Not to visit briefly and then leave humanity scrambling to keep the memory alive. Not to depend on human effort for endurance. Christ came to dwell. To abide. To watch through the long night of human history.

This doesn’t mean vigilance itself is misguided. Believers are still called to watch and pray, to abide in Christ, to keep their lamps burning. But vigilance rooted in trust looks different than vigilance driven by fear. One leans forward in faith because the Light is sure. The other strains in anxiety because it feels uncertain. There is a difference between responding to a Light that endures and desperately trying to keep a dying flame alive. The first is trust expressed through faithfulness. The second is fear disguised as piety. One rests in the certainty that Christ remains even when human strength fails. The other collapses under the weight of trying to sustain what only God can sustain.

When Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” Matthew 11:28 (NIV), He wasn’t offering temporary relief followed by renewed anxiety about maintaining His presence. He was inviting believers to trust the enduring Light rather than exhaust themselves guarding it. Rest is what happens when you stop trying to be the source of illumination and simply walk in the light that never goes out.

Johnson’s tree stood quietly in that New York parlor, glowing steadily while the household slept. It embodied a truth the church sometimes forgets during Advent: God’s presence is not rationed, rushed, or extinguished out of fear. It is meant to remain. Even when believers grow tired. Even when vigilance falters. Even when attention drifts.

Christmas light is meant to stay awake in the darkness, not flicker briefly and disappear. That’s not just a feature of electric bulbs. It’s the nature of Christ Himself. The Light of the world does not depend on your wakefulness. He keeps watch while you sleep.

Practical Application

This week, identify one area where you've been operating out of spiritual anxiety rather than trust. Perhaps it's your prayer life, your reading of Scripture, or your service to others. Instead of trying harder to "keep the flame alive," pause and ask God to show you where your vigilance has become fear-driven rather than faith-rooted. Then practice releasing that burden back to Him, acknowledging that His presence doesn't depend on your performance. Let yourself rest in the certainty that the Light endures whether you're watching or not.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have often carried burdens You never asked us to bear. We have treated Your presence as fragile, something we must protect through our own effort and vigilance. Forgive us for the anxiety that masquerades as devotion, for straining under the weight of sustaining what only You can sustain. Teach us the difference between faithfulness rooted in trust and vigilance driven by fear. Help us to rest in the truth that You abide, that You remain, that You keep watch over us even when we are too weary to keep watch ourselves. Free us from the exhausting lie that Your light depends on our wakefulness. Let us lean forward in faith because the Light is sure, not strain in anxiety because we feel uncertain. May we walk confidently in the illumination You provide, knowing that Christmas declares Your commitment to dwell with us, not our capacity to preserve You. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The incarnation announces that God is not a fleeting presence requiring human vigilance to remain. Christ came to abide, to endure, to watch through the long darkness of human history without depending on our capacity to sustain Him. Many believers exhaust themselves treating faith like a candle that will die if unattended, when the gospel proclaims an electric tree that glows through the night on its own power. Vigilance matters, but only when rooted in trust rather than anxiety. The difference is not in the action but in the foundation: one rests in Christ's permanence, the other strains under the burden of trying to preserve what God alone sustains. Christmas light is meant to stay awake in the darkness. That is not just a technical achievement. It is the very nature of God.

Also On This Date In History

