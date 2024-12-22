This is the day President Ronald Reagan signed the Agriculture and Food Act of 1981, authorizing the release of 560 million pounds of stockpiled government cheese.

In today's lesson, we will examine how relying on human wisdom alone can lead even our best intentions astray. What happens when we forge ahead with our plans without seeking God's guidance? How can we learn to surrender our seemingly perfect solutions to God's perfect wisdom?

President Ronald Reagan proudly showing off a government cheese block.

"Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans." - Proverbs 16:3 (NIV)

This Date in History

Government warehouses across America held a strange and growing problem: mountains of cheese. As President Ronald Reagan signed the Agriculture and Food Act on December 22, 1981, the United States government had stockpiled over 560 million pounds of processed cheese—enough to give every American nearly 2.5 pounds. This cheese mountain wasn't just a logistical nightmare. It was costing taxpayers millions in storage fees while millions of Americans struggled to put food on the table during the early 1980s recession.

The origins of this bizarre surplus lay in well-intentioned, but flawed, policies from decades earlier. The 1949 Agricultural Act established the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC), which purchased excess dairy products at guaranteed prices to stabilize markets and protect struggling farmers. In theory, this intervention helped family farms survive periods of fluctuating milk demand. In practice, it incentivized farmers to overproduce milk, far beyond what the American market needed.

The problem worsened during the 1970s. Faced with skyrocketing inflation and rising food costs, the federal government raised the guaranteed price for milk. Farmers responded enthusiastically, increasing production exponentially. By the end of the decade, dairy farms were producing surplus milk at unprecedented rates. Unable to store the perishable milk directly, the CCC converted it into processed cheese, powdered milk, and butter—commodities that could be stored longer and, theoretically, distributed later.

Few people realized the sheer scale of this surplus. By 1980, the stockpile had grown so large that one USDA official joked it was enough to create a 55-million-pound, 30-foot-high "national cheese monument" on the National Mall. Storage costs spiraled to over $1 million per day, with refrigerated warehouses groaning under the weight of government cheese. Ironically, these facilities were often far from the communities most in need of food aid.

Recognizing the mounting crisis, the Agriculture and Food Act of 1981 sought to address the problem. It authorized the distribution of government-owned cheese to food banks, school lunch programs, and other nutrition assistance initiatives. What followed was one of the largest food aid distributions in American history. Between 1981 and 1985, nearly 300 million pounds of surplus cheese were handed out. For many low-income families, the signature bright yellow blocks of processed American cheese, packaged in plain brown boxes with black lettering, became a staple of their diets. For some, it was a lifeline during difficult times.

While "government cheese" became a symbol of American life in the 1980s, few know what happened afterward. By the late 1980s, reforms to the dairy price support program gradually reduced the stockpiling of surplus cheese. The last large distributions of government cheese occurred in the early 1990s as markets stabilized and federal policies shifted toward direct farmer subsidies rather than price guarantees.

However, the legacy of government cheese lingers. While the program itself ended, its story reveals a key lesson: well-intentioned policies can have unintended consequences. The CCC's efforts to protect farmers succeeded in the short term but created a long-term economic burden. Some economists argue that the price supports encouraged inefficiency, exacerbated waste, and distorted market forces. Others point out that, during a time of food insecurity, the cheese surplus ultimately became a blessing for millions of struggling Americans.

Butter and cheese being stacked and distributed, circa 1983.

Historical Context

The early 1980s marked a period of significant economic challenges in America. Rising unemployment, high inflation, and a severe recession created hardships for many families. Food insecurity became a growing concern, particularly among urban populations and the elderly, with many Americans struggling to afford basic necessities.

American agriculture was experiencing its own set of challenges during this period. Family farms faced mounting pressures from industrialization, changing market dynamics, and rising operational costs. The traditional image of the American family farm was increasingly at odds with the economic realities of modern agriculture, leading to consolidation and the emergence of larger, more industrialized farming operations.

The federal government's approach to agricultural policy had evolved significantly since the Great Depression. Price support programs, originally designed to protect farmers from market volatility, had become increasingly complex and costly. Similar programs existed for various agricultural products, from grain to cotton, creating a web of subsidies and price guarantees that shaped American farming practices.

The Reagan administration faced numerous economic challenges upon taking office in 1981. The new president's economic policies, dubbed "Reaganomics," emphasized reducing government spending and regulation. However, the agricultural sector presented unique challenges, as decades of government intervention had created deeply entrenched systems that were difficult to reform without causing significant disruption to American farmers and food supply chains.

Did You Know? When the government cheese distribution began, the cheese stockpile weighed more than the combined weight of four Titanics.

The government cheese program inadvertently created its own market terminology - dairy industry professionals began using “Chicago-style pricing” to refer to the government’s fixed price system.

The CCC’s storage facilities for the cheese were spread across 35 states, requiring a complex logistics network just to maintain the stockpile.

The processed cheese was specifically designed for long-term storage, with a shelf life of up to 10 years when properly refrigerated.

Some of the warehouses used to store the cheese were converted ice cream factories from the 1930s, repurposed for this unexpected use.

The distribution program required the creation of a new transportation system, as many food banks weren’t equipped to handle large quantities of refrigerated goods.

Ronald Reagan had personal experience with dairy farming, having worked on a farm in his youth, which influenced his understanding of the industry’s challenges.

Today’s Reflection

Even the best intentions can go terribly wrong when we lean on human wisdom alone. In 1949, the government launched a well-meaning program to stabilize dairy prices and support farmers. The plan worked for a while. But decades later, it spiraled out of control. Warehouses were bursting with millions of pounds of surplus cheese. Storage costs skyrocketed. Yet, despite all this "abundance," people were still hungry.

It's a striking picture of what happens when we charge ahead with our own plans, assuming we've got everything figured out. What looks foolproof can quickly turn foolish when we fail to seek God's guidance.

Maybe you've been there. You started something with confidence—a career move, a relationship decision, a church project. The idea seemed perfect. It had to work. But then the cracks appeared. Complications you didn't foresee. Outcomes you never expected. What began as a "solid plan" unraveled into frustration, regret, or confusion.

"Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans." Proverbs 16:3 (NIV)

God does not just bless good intentions. He blesses surrendered plans. Plans laid humbly at His feet. When we rush ahead with our own wisdom, we rely on limited vision. God, on the other hand, sees everything. He sees every angle, every outcome, and every hidden pitfall.

Think about the young professional who takes the "perfect" job without praying about it. The new role offers a bigger paycheck and better benefits. But over time, the demands of the job cause their family to suffer and their spiritual life to fade. What seemed like a blessing begins to feel like a burden.

Or consider the church leader who pushes forward with ambitious changes, convinced it is what the ministry needs. They never stop to ask God for wisdom. Longtime members feel left out and division creeps in. The plan, so good on paper, starts causing pain instead of progress.

These examples aren't about bad motives. They're about relying on ourselves when we should be leaning on God. And the truth is, we all do it. We think our ideas are sound. Our judgment is solid. Our reasons are righteous. But as "The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?" Jeremiah 17:9 (NIV)

So, what's the solution? Should we stop planning altogether? Should we live in fear of making the wrong decision? Not at all. God calls us to plan, but to plan with Him at the center. To pause. Pray. Listen. And trust.

That might mean slowing down when we're tempted to rush. Or admitting we don't have all the answers. It might mean stepping back and saying, "God, what do You want me to do here?" Sometimes He'll affirm our plans. Sometimes He'll refine them. And sometimes, He'll redirect us entirely.

It's not always easy. Waiting on God requires patience and humility. But His Word promises us this: "Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans." When we surrender our steps to Him, He will guide us. It may not always happen quickly, but it will always happen perfectly.

Are you holding on to a plan that you haven't committed to God? Maybe you're charging ahead with something that feels good but hasn't been prayed over. Take a moment today to slow down. Bring your plans to Him. Ask for His wisdom. Trust that He knows the way forward.

"Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path." Psalm 119:105 (NIV)

When you walk with God, you do not have to fear unforeseen consequences. His plans are never flawed. His wisdom never fails. And He is always ready to guide you - one step at a time.

Practical Application

Take time today to review your current plans and projects. Write down three significant decisions or initiatives you're considering. For each one, honestly assess: Have you truly sought God's guidance, or are you running on good intentions alone? Set aside dedicated prayer time to bring these specific plans before God. Don't just ask for His blessing on what you've already decided - ask Him to reveal His will, even if it means changing course. Keep a journal of the insights and direction He provides.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for Your perfect wisdom and guidance in our lives. We confess our tendency to rush ahead with our own plans, relying on our limited understanding instead of seeking Your infinite wisdom. Help us to develop the habit of bringing every decision, every plan, and every intention before You first. Give us the patience to wait for Your direction and the courage to follow it, even when it differs from our original ideas. We trust that Your ways are higher than ours, and Your plans for us are better than anything we could devise on our own. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

When we rely solely on human wisdom, even our best intentions can lead to unexpected complications. God's guidance isn't just a safety net - it's the foundation for truly successful planning. By bringing our ideas before Him first, we access wisdom that sees beyond our limited perspective and into the true path forward.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

What surprises you most about the government cheese program and its unintended consequences? How do you typically distinguish between your own good intentions and God's actual guidance? What has been your experience with moving forward on plans without seeking God's direction first? How has waiting for God's guidance changed the outcome of a situation in your life?

