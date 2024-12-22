THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reason Together's avatar
Reason Together
Dec 22, 2024

This is simply the most basic of economic intersections. Prices based on supply and demand. Government inflated the price of cheese by buying at a set price higher than demand. This incentivized increased production of cheese, which resulted in a mountain of excess.

The opposite is true as well. When socialists put in price controls, supply goes down resulting in shortages.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Charles Clemens's avatar
Charles Clemens
Dec 22, 2024

I get SUCH an education from you, Jason. The figures you cited were staggering. But I would offer a counterargument that the 1949 Agricultural Act may have been created by God's infinite wisdom. Certainly, no one in 1949 could have anticipated that Jimmy Carter would ever be elected and it was wonderful that this mountain of cheese could be given to the poor by the Reagan administration. As I learned just now in a conversation with my wife, that government cheese was delicious and, since families got these large slabs of cheese, more than they could eat, it led to poor families helping other poor families and confirmed the decency, the humanity, and the Christianity that existed in America just 40 years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jason A. Clark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture