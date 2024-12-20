THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Kelsey Reed
Dec 20, 2024

Jason: I found your Substack a few weeks ago and in a matter of days, your writing became a precious part of my life. Today’s thoughts epitomize so much of the season I’m in personally, but with such appropriate ties to where we are as a nation. I live in the area of Western North Carolina hit hard by Helene. The housing situation here was already in crisis before the storm took out hundreds if not thousands of homes (I don’t know the official count at this point). I am encouraged by your words to continue to engage the community around me with curiosity, sacrificial, and with hope that the Lord is doing unexpected things—GOOD things—through all the things we experience in our lives (even death/death of dreams). I’m challenged to “ponder on my bed and be silent” in this moment. Thankful for how you’ve stirred my contemplation…I think it’s time to watch It’s a Wonderful Life again with my family.

Jeff Johnson
Dec 20, 2024

I must've seen this movie at least 40 times by now, and I always look forward to watching it each and every Christmas season. Romans 8:28 has been my life verse since I was 13, when my 12-year-old sister died in a car-bicycle accident in 1969. It is the verse that has sustained me through my divorce 13 years ago, due to my own bad choices. Jason, your usual excellent writing and weaving of deep spiritual truth, thank you.

And on another note, apparently the cynicism of the FBI has only deepened almost 80 years after this movie, as illustrated by the information you shared. No, I did not know that fact, but also no, I am not surprised.

