This is the day President James Monroe declared that the Western Hemisphere was off-limits to European colonization and interference in 1823.

In today’s lesson, we will explore a bold political declaration made in 1823 that announced a principle America did not yet have the power to enforce. What does it mean to declare something before you are strong enough to defend it? Can faith require us to speak what we believe before we are fully able to prove it? And what does Scripture teach us about trusting God’s promises when our own resources fall short?

President James Monroe.

“Yet he did not waver through unbelief regarding the promise of God, but was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God” - Romans 4:20 (NIV)

This Date in History

“The American continents, by the free and independent condition which they have assumed and maintain, are henceforth not to be considered as subjects for future colonization by any European powers.” President James Monroe proclaimed in his written message to Congress on December 2, 1823, declaring that the Western Hemisphere belonged to its own people, not to the crowned heads of Europe. Any European attempt to extend their political system to the Americas would be considered “dangerous to our peace and safety.” In exchange, the United States pledged to stay out of European wars and respect existing European colonies. Three short paragraphs buried in a 6,397-word annual message would shape American foreign policy for two centuries.

The doctrine bears Monroe’s name, but its architect was Secretary of State John Quincy Adams. Son of President John Adams, witness to the Battle of Bunker Hill from his family’s farm, Adams had spent decades navigating European courts as minister to Prussia, Russia, and Great Britain. He understood power and he understood Britain. So when British Foreign Secretary George Canning proposed a joint Anglo-American declaration to warn European powers away from Latin America’s newly independent republics, Adams saw the trap. Former presidents Jefferson and Madison both urged Monroe to accept the partnership. Adams refused. A joint statement would preserve British influence and limit American ambitions. It would be more candid, as well as more dignified, he argued in the November 7, 1823 cabinet meeting, to state American principles to Russia and France directly rather than, in his words, “come in as a cockboat in the wake of the British man-of-war.”

Monroe sided with his Secretary of State. The United States would speak alone.

The political landscape of 1823 was reeling from revolution. Napoleon’s 1808 invasion of Spain had triggered independence movements across Spanish America. By 1822, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Argentina had won their freedom. The United States recognized these new republics in March 1822, celebrating fellow democracies emerging in the hemisphere. But European monarchies viewed republican government as a contagion. In 1823, France invaded Spain at the invitation of the Holy Alliance of Russia, Prussia, and Austria, restoring King Ferdinand VII to absolute power. The same coalition that helped suppress liberal movements across Europe now turned its attention toward Spain’s former colonies, hoping to roll back the revolutionary gains that reshaped the hemisphere. Ferdinand intended to reclaim them.

Canning’s proposal emerged primarily from British self-interest, not republican sympathy. Independent Latin American nations meant open markets freed from Spanish mercantilism. Britain needed American cooperation to deter Franco-Spanish intervention, but Adams recognized that London’s real goal was British trade dominance, not hemispheric freedom. A unilateral American declaration, without British participation, would allow the United States to stake its own claim to leadership in the Western Hemisphere without tying its future to British policy.

Monroe gathered his cabinet through November 1823 to craft the response. Adams dominated the discussions, tempering Monroe’s impulse to include harsh language against the Holy Alliance. The final doctrine established three principles: no new European colonization in the Americas, fundamental separation between European and American political systems, and American neutrality in European conflicts. Monroe delivered the message on December 2, addressing Congress on everything from postal routes to tariff policy. The doctrine itself occupied just three paragraphs scattered through the long report, easy to miss among the mundane domestic concerns that filled most of Monroe’s annual message.

Americans cheered, and the British were still pleased. European powers, however, seethed privately but could do little in response. Russia, France, and Austria denounced the presumption of a nation barely 40 years old claiming authority over two continents. Yet their options were limited, since the British Royal Navy maintained effective control of the Atlantic and had no interest in restoring Spanish monopolies. Britain wanted Latin American markets open, not Spanish monopolies restored. American policy and British interest aligned, creating an informal partnership that neither government acknowledged but both relied upon.

Adams understood the doctrine’s limitations. The United States lacked the army to enforce its principles and the navy to patrol hemispheric waters. But he also understood that diplomatic declarations shape future possibilities. By asserting a hemispheric stance in 1823, Adams planted the framework for a role the young nation could grow into as its economic and military strength expanded across the nineteenth century. He had written in October 1822 that all worthwhile public history of Monroe’s administration had been “transacted through the Department of State.” The Monroe Doctrine proved him right.

The doctrine’s significance unfolded over generations. It provided justification for American pressure on France to withdraw from Mexico in the 1860s, formed the foundation for Theodore Roosevelt’s interventionist Corollary in 1904, and shaped American statecraft through the Cold War and beyond. But on December 2, 1823, as Monroe’s message was read to Congress, the immediate impact remained muted. Newspapers reported it. Diplomats noted it. European powers dismissed it as American pretension. Only time revealed that Adams and Monroe had articulated principles that would guide the nation for two centuries, declaring to the world that the Americas would chart their own course.

The Birth of the Monroe Doctrine by Clyde O. DeLand. Image Courtesy of The Granger Collection.

Historical Context

The Monroe Doctrine emerged in a world still reeling from the Napoleonic Wars. After Napoleon’s defeat in 1815, European monarchies gathered at the Congress of Vienna to restore order and suppress revolutionary movements. The Holy Alliance, formed by Russia, Prussia, and Austria, intervened in Spain, Naples, and elsewhere to crush liberal uprisings and reinstall absolute rulers. By 1823, these same powers were eyeing Latin America, where Spain’s former colonies had declared independence. The fear in Washington was not hypothetical: European intervention in the Americas seemed imminent, and the United States lacked the military means to prevent it.

Yet the American public was not indifferent. Newspapers celebrated the Latin American revolutions as extensions of the republican ideals born in 1776. Public readings of new constitutions drew crowds, and there was a widespread sense that the Western Hemisphere was entering a new era, distinct from the monarchies of Europe. Monroe and Adams tapped into this sentiment when they crafted the doctrine, speaking not just for the government but for a nation that believed its own revolutionary experiment had meaning beyond its borders. The doctrine was as much a cultural statement as a diplomatic one, asserting that the Americas belonged to a different political order, one that Europe could no longer dictate.

Secretary of State and future President, John Quincy Adams.

Did You Know? The Monroe Doctrine was not translated into Spanish for publication in Latin American newspapers until 1845, more than two decades after it was proclaimed, when a Chilean paper finally printed a full version.

In the years immediately following 1823, official U.S. maps still labeled large portions of the Pacific coastline as “Russian claims,” a quiet acknowledgment that Monroe’s sweeping declaration did not immediately resolve all territorial disputes in the hemisphere.

American merchants and traders were among the strongest supporters of the Monroe Doctrine because it promised to keep European powers from establishing new monopolies in Latin American markets, opening those economies to U.S. goods and investment.

European newspapers mocked the Monroe Doctrine when it was first announced, with some calling it absurd for a minor republic to instruct the great powers of Europe on where they could and could not expand.

In 1822, the United States officially recognized the independence of several Latin American republics, and the announcement was celebrated in American cities with parades, public speeches, and ceremonial readings of the new nations’ constitutions.

Today’s Reflection

When James Monroe and John Quincy Adams declared the Western Hemisphere off-limits to European powers in 1823, they had almost nothing to back it up. The United States had a modest navy, a small army, and an economy dwarfed by every major European power. By every measurable standard, the declaration exceeded the country’s capacity to enforce it. They stepped forward anyway, not because they could see how it would all work, but because they believed the nation would one day grow into what they announced.

Their decision was not an act of spiritual faith. Yet their boldness points to something Scripture teaches us about what faith in Him often requires. Not arrogance, not presumption, but a willingness to declare what we believe before we’re fully able to defend it.

Scripture shows us this pattern in Abraham’s life. “Yet he did not waver through unbelief regarding the promise of God, but was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God.” Romans 4:20 (NIV)

Abraham was an old man with an aging wife when God promised him descendants as numerous as the stars. By every biological measure, it was impossible. Yet Abraham declared God’s promise true. He staked his future on it. Not because he saw how it could happen, but because he trusted the One who made the promise.

This is where many of us struggle. We know what God has promised in His Word, but our circumstances refuse to cooperate. Our confidence drains away as the gap widens between what God has said and what we currently see.

Scripture speaks to this tension again. “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” Hebrews 11:1 (NIV)

Faith is not denial. It does not pretend circumstances are different than they are. Instead, it binds our future to the character of God. It takes what God has spoken and allows that truth to shape how we see everything else.

Faith is what moves us forward when everything in us says we should stay quiet. The parent who says, “My child will return to the Lord,” even when years have passed without a sign of movement. The pastor who declares, “God is rebuilding this weary church,” when attendance has dropped and resources are thin. The single believer who whispers in a quiet room, “God is still writing my story,” when loneliness threatens to define the ending.

These aren’t magic words. They’re not attempts to speak reality into existence through sheer willpower. They’re something far more grounded and far more powerful. They’re echoes of what God has already said, spoken by people who trust His character more than their present circumstances.

The difference between biblical faith and empty optimism is simple. Optimism relies on circumstances. Faith relies on God. Optimism looks at trends and possibilities. Faith looks at promises and character. Optimism rises and falls based on what we can see. Faith holds steady because it rests on what God has spoken.

Having faith means aligning ourselves with the promises God has already made, even when fulfillment seems distant.

This kind of trust requires humility, not entitlement. Abraham wasn’t demanding that God work on his timeline. He was submitting to a promise he couldn’t fully understand, trusting that God would be faithful even if Abraham never saw the full picture. That’s the posture we need. Not the brash confidence of those who think their words create reality, but the quiet strength of those who know God’s words already have.

Many believers lose their voice in seasons of delay. They grow cautious. They stop declaring what God has said because declaring it feels risky. It feels easier to wait in silence than to speak with conviction and appear foolish if nothing changes. Yet Scripture calls us to a different kind of courage, one that draws its strength from God rather than from our own ability to predict the outcome.

You declare God’s truth not because you control the future, but because He does. You speak not because you have all the answers, but because you belong to the One who does. You move forward not because you feel strong, but because He is strong enough to carry you.

Some of you have been silent for too long. You have allowed disappointment to silence your faith. You have stopped praying bold prayers. You have stopped affirming what God has promised. You have let fear convince you that quiet resignation is safer than trusting obedience.

But faith is not meant to be silent. Faith speaks because God has spoken.

What has God already spoken over your life that you’ve stopped declaring because it hasn’t happened yet? What promise have you let go of because you couldn’t see how it would come to pass? Abraham’s faith wasn’t rewarded because he was strong enough to believe. It was rewarded because God was faithful enough to keep His word.

Declare what God has said. Trust who He is. And step forward, even when you don’t yet have the strength to back it up.

Practical Application

Write down one promise God has made in Scripture that you have believed but not yet seen fulfilled. Speak it aloud once each day this week, not as a command to God or a formula for manifestation, but as an act of trust. Let the declaration strengthen your faith by reminding you whose word you are depending on. If the promise feels distant or the delay feels long, continue declaring it anyway, because faith is not proven when we see results but when we trust before they arrive.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we praise You for being the God who keeps every promise You make. Thank You for the example of Abraham, who trusted You even when circumstances seemed impossible, and for the reminder that faith is strengthened not by our own power but by Your faithfulness. Help us to speak what You have already spoken, to trust what You have already promised, and to walk forward even when we do not yet have the strength to defend what we believe. Give us courage to declare Your truth in seasons of weakness, patience to wait for Your timing, and humility to remember that the authority behind our words is Yours alone. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Faith is not self-generated confidence. It is trust in the character of God placed in a person who does not yet have the strength to defend what they believe. The believer who speaks God’s promise before seeing its fulfillment is not practicing positive thinking or attempting to manipulate spiritual outcomes. They are submitting to what God has already declared and choosing to align their words with His. This kind of faith is humble, not entitled. It acknowledges dependence rather than asserting control. It declares not because words have power in themselves, but because the One who spoke first is faithful. When you step forward in weakness, trusting what God has said, you are walking in the same faith that justified Abraham. That is the faith God honors, the faith that pleases Him, and the faith that will carry you through every season where belief must outrun your strength.

Also On This Date In History

