This is the day Henry Cole commissioned the printing of the first commercial Christmas card in 1843.

In today’s lesson, we will reflect on a nineteenth-century innovation and the biblical truth it quietly echoes about Christian community. What does it reveal about our faith when connection fades into habit or convenience? How might a simple act of staying connected uncover deeper truths about how God strengthens His people?

The very first Christmas Card commissioned by Henry Cole in 1843.

"And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching." - Hebrews 10:24-25 (NIV)

This Date in History

It was December 1843, and Henry Cole sat in his London office staring down a daunting pile of unanswered Christmas correspondence. Winter light slipped faintly through the window as the days of the season steadily ran out. As a social reformer and rising figure in Victorian civil administration, Cole found himself overwhelmed by the simple but time-consuming expectation of hand-writing holiday greetings to colleagues, friends, and associates. The ticking clock served as a quiet reminder that tradition, however warm in intent, was becoming impractical. In that moment of personal frustration, a modest problem sparked an idea that would quietly change how the world marked the Christmas season.

Born in 1808 to a military family, Cole entered public service at just 15 years old. From the beginning, he stood out for his energy, organizational skill, and appetite for reform. By his early thirties, he had secured the post of Assistant Keeper at the Public Record Office, where he played a central role in modernizing Britain’s archival system. His work placed him in regular contact with politicians, artists, thinkers, and reformers, expanding both his influence and his social obligations. With each passing year, the number of people he was expected to acknowledge at Christmas grew, until the tradition itself became unmanageable.

The solution Cole envisioned drew on two recent developments that were quietly transforming Victorian life. The introduction of the Penny Post in 1840 had revolutionized communication, making it possible for ordinary citizens to send letters at a uniform, affordable rate. At the same time, advances in printing techniques were making illustrated material more accessible and reproducible. Cole recognized that these forces could be combined into something new. On December 17, 1843, he commissioned his friend John Callcott Horsley, a well-regarded artist associated with the Royal Academy, to design a printed Christmas greeting that could be sent to many recipients at once. For the commission, Cole paid Horsley 20 guineas, a considerable sum that reflected both the seriousness of the idea and the unusually tight window in which the work needed to be completed.

What followed was an experiment that was far more elaborate than a simple card. Cole contracted the printing firm Jobbins of Warwick Court in Holborn to lithograph the design onto stiff card stock. Each card was then hand-colored by a professional colorist named Mason, ensuring that no two were exactly alike. The total cost of producing 1,000 cards came to £150, an extraordinary investment for what was essentially an untested novelty. When offered for sale at one shilling each, roughly a full day’s wage for many workers, the cards were clearly aimed at the same upper-middle-class audience that Cole himself inhabited, people who valued efficiency, refinement, and social connection.

The imagery Horsley created was both conventional and quietly provocative. The central panel depicted a multigenerational family gathered around a festive table, raising glasses in a Christmas toast. The inclusion of children participating in the celebration drew criticism from some observers who objected to the suggestion of youthful wine-drinking. Flanking this scene were panels illustrating acts of charity, feeding the hungry and clothing the poor, visual reminders that generosity and compassion were meant to accompany celebration. Together, the images captured a Victorian ideal that blended domestic warmth, social responsibility, and moral instruction.

Cole kept several dozen of the cards for his own correspondence and offered the rest for sale through Felix Summerly’s Treasure House on Bond Street, an art and design shop he operated under a pseudonym. Financial success was slow and modest. The cards eventually recouped their costs, but they did not produce an immediate windfall. Their true significance lay elsewhere. They introduced the idea that Christmas greetings could be standardized yet personal, artistic yet efficient, transforming a private obligation into a shared cultural practice.

The concept proved durable. Other printers and artists soon followed Cole’s example, refining the format and lowering production costs. By the 1880s, Christmas cards had become a familiar and widely exchanged feature of the season across Britain and beyond. Improvements in color printing and mass production accelerated their spread, and what began as a solution for one administrator’s overflowing desk became a fixture of holiday life.

In the modern United States alone, an estimated two billion Christmas cards are sent each year, generating billions of dollars in annual revenue for the greeting card industry. The tradition has continued to evolve, expanding into digital formats and electronic greetings, yet the underlying impulse remains unchanged. At its core, the Christmas card is still about connection, about reaching across distance and time to acknowledge another person during a season defined by remembrance and goodwill.

Henry Cole could not have foreseen the global legacy of his December decision. He was not attempting to invent a tradition or reshape culture. He was simply searching for a practical way to meet the social expectations of his day. Yet in solving a personal problem with creativity and foresight, he set in motion a practice that has endured for more than a century and a half. What began on December 17, 1843, as an answer to unanswered letters became a quiet revolution in how the world shares the spirit of Christmas.

Historical Context

Victorian Britain in the 1840s was marked by sweeping economic and technological change that reshaped everyday life. The Industrial Revolution had expanded factories, railways, and urban labor markets, enabling faster transportation of goods and mail across the country, and reducing the cost of printed material. Postal reforms such as the Penny Post, introduced in 1840, standardized postage at an affordable rate, dramatically increasing mail volume and encouraging written correspondence as a social practice. At the same time, innovations in print technology, including lithography and hand coloring, lowered the barriers to mass production of illustrated materials and helped create a new market for decorative ephemera that could be disseminated widely.

Cultural and social currents in the mid-nineteenth century also set the stage for the emergence of seasonal greeting cards. Christmas was being reinvented in Britain with new customs and imagery drawn from German traditions, popular literature, and a growing middle class eager to affirm social bonds. Authors like Charles Dickens contributed to a revived holiday ethos that emphasized charity, family, and festive celebration, while emerging retail markets catered to a public appetite for gift books, decorations, and printed greetings. This was an era when visual culture was expanding rapidly, newspapers and magazines reached broader audiences, and Americans and Britons alike embraced novel ways of marking occasions through print, connection, and shared cultural symbols.

Sir Henry Cole.

Did You Know? The earliest known greeting resembling a Christmas card dates to 1611, when Michael Maier sent an illustrated folded message to King James I and his son, functioning more like a decorative manuscript than a commercial card.

Early Victorian Christmas cards were often similar in size and shape to visiting cards, which made them easy to mail and socially appropriate for brief seasonal greetings after postal reforms expanded access to correspondence.

British postmen in the late 1800s were commonly nicknamed “robins” because their red uniforms resembled the bird’s breast, helping establish the robin as a popular and enduring Christmas card symbol.

Many Victorian Christmas cards featured unexpected imagery, including anthropomorphic animals, dancing frogs, or comical scenes, reflecting a playful and experimental visual culture that feels unusual to modern audiences.

Snowy landscapes were not a dominant theme on early Christmas cards; many Victorian designs instead showed flowers, fairies, birds, or springlike scenes, emphasizing goodwill rather than winter weather.

Today’s Reflection

In 1843, Henry Cole solved a practical problem: how to maintain social connections during the busy Christmas season without writing dozens of individual letters. His printed Christmas cards became wildly popular, not because they were innovative technology, but because they met a fundamental human need for connection. For Christians, this hunger for meaningful relationship points toward something far deeper than seasonal greetings. The body of Christ requires intentional, consistent fellowship that sustains faith and sharpens believers throughout the year.

“And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” Hebrews 10:24-25 (NIV)

The writer of Hebrews addresses a real problem: believers who were drifting away from community. Some had adopted the habit of isolation, perhaps finding it easier or safer to practice their faith alone. But Scripture commands the opposite. We’re called to “consider” how to motivate each other toward love and good works. That word “consider” implies intentionality, strategy, and sustained attention. Christian fellowship isn’t accidental or optional. It’s a deliberate practice that requires our active investment.

Cole’s cards featured three panels: a central celebration scene flanked by images of charitable acts toward the poor. That design captured something essential about authentic Christian community. Our connections should simultaneously celebrate God’s goodness and inspire practical service. When we maintain strong bonds within the church, we create networks that multiply our individual capacity for ministry. Isolated Christians struggle. Connected believers thrive.

“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” Proverbs 27:17 (NIV)

This proverb reveals the friction inherent in real fellowship. Iron sharpening iron isn’t gentle. It produces sparks and heat. Authentic Christian community involves more than pleasant conversations and encouraging words. It includes accountability, correction, and the challenging work of helping each other grow. Annual Christmas greetings can’t accomplish this. Only regular, substantive interaction can forge the kind of relationships that actually sharpen us spiritually.

The Victorian embrace of Christmas cards reflected broader changes in communication technology. Cheaper postal rates made regular correspondence accessible to ordinary people, fundamentally changing how relationships functioned across distance. Today we face similar shifts. Digital tools offer unprecedented ways to stay connected, yet many Christians report feeling more isolated than ever. The medium matters less than the commitment. Whether through handwritten notes, phone calls, or text messages, the essential requirement remains: consistent engagement that encourages spiritual growth and practical ministry.

“Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up.” Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 (NIV)

This passage captures the protective function of Christian fellowship. Regular connection creates a safety net of mutual support. When one member stumbles, others stand close enough to notice and respond immediately. But this only works when relationships run deeper than surface-level interaction. The believers who can help us up when we fall are those who walk beside us consistently, who know our struggles and weaknesses, who’ve earned the right to speak truth into our lives.

It’s tempting to reduce Christian fellowship to comfortable patterns: Sunday services, annual events, occasional small group meetings. These have their place, but they can’t substitute for the kind of engaged community Scripture describes. The early church met daily. They shared meals, possessions, and lives. They knew each other’s needs and responded with immediate, practical help. While our context differs, the principle remains. True fellowship requires ongoing investment in relationships that reflect God’s constant presence and provision.

Cole’s Christmas card met a legitimate need for maintaining social bonds during a busy season. But God calls us beyond seasonal gestures to year-round engagement that sustains faith, promotes accountability, and multiplies ministry effectiveness. The question isn’t whether we value Christian community in theory. It’s whether we’re willing to rearrange our schedules, open our homes, and invest our energy in building the kind of connections that actually strengthen the body of Christ. Fellowship isn’t one obligation among many. It’s the environment where faith flourishes and believers become who God created them to be.

Practical Application

Start each day by identifying one person from your church family or Christian circle to contact meaningfully. Move beyond surface-level greetings by sharing a specific way they've encouraged your faith, asking about their current spiritual journey, or offering support for a challenge they're facing. Create a simple system to track these connections, ensuring you maintain regular contact with different members of your faith community throughout the year. Consider setting aside dedicated time each week for writing thoughtful notes, making calls, or arranging face-to-face meetings that go deeper than casual conversation.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for the gift of Christian fellowship and the countless ways You enable us to stay connected with one another. Help us move beyond occasional greetings to develop deep, meaningful relationships within the body of Christ. Give us wisdom to use both traditional and modern means of communication to encourage, support, and strengthen one another in faith. May we be intentional in maintaining connections that reflect Your constant presence in our lives and Your unwavering love for Your children. Guide us in creating lasting bonds that help us grow closer to You and to each other. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Christian faith was never designed to be sustained in isolation. God forms believers through shared life, steady presence, and mutual responsibility, using ordinary relationships to produce extraordinary growth. Fellowship is not a supplement to faith but the environment where faith matures, endurance is strengthened, and love is practiced in real time. When believers remain close enough to sharpen, support, and correct one another, the church becomes resilient rather than fragile. Spiritual growth accelerates where accountability is welcomed and care is consistent. The depth of our faith is often revealed by the depth of our connections, because God’s grace flows most powerfully through lives that remain intentionally joined together.

