This is the day Sitting Bull, the renowned Hunkpapa Lakota leader, was killed at Standing Rock Indian Reservation in 1890.

In today’s lesson, we will examine a tragic moment in Native American history that reveals profound truths about the power of unity and the destructive nature of division. We will explore the biblical truth that a divided house cannot stand. What happens when unity is quietly fractured long before conflict ever erupts? How do unseen divisions weaken faith, witness, and identity in ways we may not recognize until it is too late?

Sitting Bull (portrait by D. F. Barry, 1883).

“If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” - Mark 3:25 (NIV)

This Date in History

In the early hours of December 15, 1890, a force of Indian police moved quietly toward Sitting Bull’s cabin near the Grand River at the Standing Rock Reservation. Acting under orders tied to growing federal alarm, the officers had been sent to arrest the Hunkpapa Lakota leader before dawn, hoping speed and surprise might prevent resistance. Officials feared that Sitting Bull’s influence within the Ghost Dance movement, a spiritual and cultural revival spreading rapidly across the Plains, could spark unrest at a moment when the government felt its authority slipping.

The police detail consisted of Lakota men employed by the U.S. government, numbering just under forty, and led by Lieutenant Henry Bull Head. The decision to use Native officers was meant to reduce the risk of violence, yet it also reflected the deep fractures forced upon reservation life, where survival often meant enforcing federal policy against one’s own people. As the officers surrounded the cabin, the stillness of the morning only sharpened the tension. Bull Head entered the home and informed Sitting Bull that he was under arrest. The exchange was tense but controlled at first, until the sounds of movement and raised voices drew a growing crowd of followers outside.

Sitting Bull was no stranger to confrontation or to the presence of government authority. For years, his name had carried the weight of resistance. He had emerged as a central figure in Lakota opposition to U.S. expansion, most famously after the stunning Lakota and Cheyenne victory at the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876. In the years that followed, he led his people into exile in Canada before surrendering to U.S. forces in 1881. Though he later lived under close supervision and even spent time touring with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show, his standing among the Lakota never faded. At Standing Rock, he remained a spiritual anchor, a reminder of independence, tradition, and a world that had not yet been entirely taken.

That enduring influence made federal officials uneasy as the Ghost Dance spread. The movement promised renewal, the return of the buffalo, and the restoration of Native lands. To those who embraced it, the dance was an expression of hope and survival in the face of dispossession. To government agents and military leaders, it appeared threatening and unpredictable, a gathering force that could turn spiritual expectation into open resistance. Sitting Bull’s perceived support for the movement, even more than his actual involvement, marked him as a danger in their eyes.

Outside the cabin, the crowd pressed closer as word of the arrest spread. Voices rose. Tempers flared. As the police attempted to move Sitting Bull from the house, the fragile calm broke. Catch-the-Bear, one of Sitting Bull’s supporters, stepped forward during the struggle and fired his rifle at Bull Head, striking him in the side. Mortally wounded, Bull Head managed to return fire. Almost simultaneously, another officer, Red Tomahawk, shot Sitting Bull at close range. The exchange ignited chaos as gunfire erupted around the cabin.

When the shooting stopped, the ground told the story of how quickly the moment had unraveled. Sitting Bull lay dead, along with several of his followers. Six Indian policemen were also killed, including Bull Head. What had begun as a calculated arrest ended as a deadly clash, shaped by fear, mistrust, and the impossible position forced upon Native men tasked with carrying out federal orders.

News of Sitting Bull’s death spread rapidly through the reservation and beyond. Shock turned into panic as many Lakota feared retaliation or further arrests. His supporters fled Standing Rock, seeking safety wherever it might be found. A number of them joined Chief Spotted Elk, also known as Big Foot, as he led his band south toward the Cheyenne River Reservation, hoping distance might offer protection.

Instead, the movement of frightened families drew the attention of the U.S. Army. Within two weeks, the tensions that had been building for months reached their tragic conclusion at Wounded Knee. There, on December 29, 1890, hundreds of Lakota men, women, and children were killed during a disarmament attempt that spiraled into massacre. Sitting Bull did not live to see that day, but the chain of events that led to it had already been set in motion outside his cabin.

The killing of Sitting Bull marked a decisive turning point in the long and violent struggle between the United States and the Lakota people. It revealed the extent to which fear guided federal policy and the lengths to which authorities were willing to go to suppress movements they did not understand or could not control. It also laid bare the painful divisions imposed within Native communities, where survival often meant choosing between resistance and complicity.

That December morning represented more than the death of a single leader. It symbolized the systematic dismantling of a way of life, carried out through pressure, coercion, and force. Sitting Bull’s life had been defined by refusal to surrender what he believed could not be given away. His death, surrounded by his own people under government orders, stands as one of the most tragic moments in American history, a collision between worlds that ended not in reconciliation, but in bloodshed.

Sitting Bull’s log cabin on the morning of the fight.

Historical Context

By the late 19th century, the Great Plains had been fundamentally reshaped by U.S. expansion, railroad development, and federal land policy. The near extermination of the buffalo during the 1870s and 1880s destroyed the economic and spiritual foundation of Plains tribes, while reservation confinement restricted movement, trade, and self-governance. Federal policy increasingly framed Native life as a problem to be managed through assimilation. The Dawes Act of 1887 broke communal landholdings into individual allotments, weakening tribal authority and opening millions of acres to non-Native settlement. These policies unfolded during a period of aggressive nation building, when industrial growth, westward migration, and centralized power were viewed as signs of progress, even at the cost of Indigenous survival.

Within this climate of loss and coercion, the Ghost Dance emerged as a powerful spiritual response. Originating in 1889 with visions experienced by the Paiute prophet Wovoka, the movement taught moral renewal, nonviolence, and the eventual restoration of Native lands and lifeways. As the Ghost Dance spread across the Plains, it took on localized meanings, reflecting each tribe’s suffering and hope. Many Native communities embraced it as a source of comfort and identity amid cultural collapse. Federal officials and settlers, however, interpreted the ceremonies through a lens shaped by fear, racial hierarchy, and recent memories of armed resistance. Misunderstood as a prelude to rebellion rather than a spiritual expression, the Ghost Dance intensified surveillance, arrests, and military preparations, creating conditions in which decisive and often violent intervention seemed justified to authorities already primed for confrontation.

Wovoka, the Paiute spiritual leader whose teachings inspired the Ghost Dance movement, posing for a photograph in Yerington, Nevada. (Digital scan from an original gelatin-silver snapshot in the collection of the Nevada Historical Society.)

Did You Know? Sitting Bull earned money during his 1885 season with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and quietly gave much of it away, including donations to impoverished families on the Standing Rock Reservation.

Red Tomahawk, the Indian police officer who fired the fatal shot at Sitting Bull, later testified that he acted to prevent Sitting Bull from being taken alive by soldiers, fearing worse violence would follow.

Sitting Bull had previously refused to sign the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty, a decision that placed him outside federal recognition for years and contributed to his reputation as unyielding.

After Sitting Bull’s death, the U.S. Army increased troop deployments across South Dakota, placing Native communities under near constant surveillance in December 1890.

The cabin where Sitting Bull was killed was dismantled and relocated to Fort Yates, where it became an early tourist attraction tied to frontier mythology.

Today’s Reflection

Division rarely announces itself as a weapon. More often, it is introduced as a solution. By the time its effects are visible, the damage has already taken root. This is what unfolded among the Lakota. Their story did not begin with gunfire. It began earlier, when a people were required to govern themselves under rules designed by someone else, in ways that slowly divided loyalty, identity, and trust.

Jesus named this reality plainly.

“If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” Mark 3:25 (NIV)

Jesus spoke these words in response to a direct accusation, yet He revealed a principle woven into the fabric of human communities. What fractures from within eventually collapses, no matter how orderly it appears on the surface. Federal authorities understood this logic well. Long before Sitting Bull’s arrest, the reservation system had already fractured unity by design. Lakota men were hired as Indian police, not simply to maintain peace, but to enforce federal authority from within their own community. The arrangement was presented as self regulation, yet it carried a deeper cost. It divided allegiance. It forced impossible choices. It turned shared identity into a point of tension rather than strength.

That structure mattered more than any single confrontation. When crisis came, the fault lines were already there.

The Ghost Dance frightened federal officials not because it preached violence, but because it restored unity. It gathered people around shared belief, shared hope, and shared memory. Unity rooted in shared meaning has always unsettled systems built on control, because people who remember who they are become harder to manage. Division, on the other hand, requires very little force once it is established. Communities divided against themselves often enforce their own weakening.

Scripture consistently treats division as spiritually dangerous, not merely socially inconvenient. From the beginning, the story of Scripture shows how fracture enters wherever trust in God is displaced or redirected. Divide trust. Divide loyalty. Divide love. The result is confusion, fear, and collapse without the need for open confrontation.

The early church understood this risk well. Cultural background, social status, and personal ambition threatened to fracture the community almost immediately. Paul did not address unity as a preference or personality trait. He treated it as something that required intentional protection under Christ’s lordship.

“Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” Ephesians 4:3 (NIV)

Unity, in Paul’s writing, flows from shared submission to the Spirit, not from the absence of difference. It must be guarded. It must be chosen. It must be valued above the instinct to win, dominate, or separate. When unity erodes, the witness of the church weakens, and the mission of God becomes harder to recognize.

The modern church faces this danger constantly. Differences of opinion, culture, politics, and secondary theology are often elevated until they eclipse shared faith in Christ. Some disagreements matter and require discernment. Others gain influence simply because they offer identity, certainty, or a sense of moral high ground. Over time, believers learn to identify one another by faction rather than by faith.

Jesus prayed against this very outcome.

“That they may be one as we are one.” John 17:22 (NIV)

This unity is not uniformity. It does not erase difference. It gathers difference under love, truth, and humility shaped by Christ Himself. It allows conviction without hostility and clarity without contempt. When unity is lost, the church does not merely suffer internally. It presents a distorted image of Christ to the world.

The lesson is not that division is always loud or dramatic. It is often quiet, justified, and gradual. It works by convincing people that fracture is necessary for order, or that loyalty must be split to survive. History shows the cost of that logic. Scripture warns against it.

A house divided does not stand. A people divided do not endure. A church divided cannot clearly display the reconciling power of Christ.

Faithfulness, then, is not only holding right belief but remaining anchored in Christ’s reconciling work. It requires vigilance against division that masquerades as wisdom. Unity is not weakness. It is strength rightly ordered under God, and it remains one of the clearest testimonies to His work in a fractured world.

Paperback version is only $9.99 through the rest of the year!

Practical Application

Identify one place in your daily life where you feel pulled between loyalty to Christ and pressure to conform, whether in habits, media consumption, work patterns, or private compromises. Today, make one deliberate choice that aligns your actions with what you know to be true, even if no one else sees it and even if it costs you comfort. Refuse to reinforce inner division by postponing obedience. Let your decision be small but decisive, something that reinforces integrity rather than fragmentation, and strengthens unity between belief and behavior.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for calling us into unity through Your Son and for refusing to leave us divided within ourselves. We confess how easily we allow fear, pride, or pressure to fracture our loyalty and weaken our witness. Teach us to recognize division before it takes root, to value faithfulness over comfort, and to submit every part of our lives to the reconciling work of Christ. Strengthen us to guard the unity You have given by Your Spirit, to choose humility over self protection, and to live with integrity when compromise feels easier. May our lives reflect the oneness You desire for Your people and bring honor to Your name. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Division doesn’t dismantle communities all at once; it weakens them quietly as unity is gradually surrendered for what feels practical, reasonable, or necessary in the moment. Scripture presents unity not as a sentimental ideal, but as a spiritual safeguard that protects truth, preserves witness, and strengthens faith. When loyalty to Christ is slowly fractured by competing pressures, the damage often goes unnoticed until its effects become visible. God’s design is not uniformity, but a deeper harmony shaped by shared submission to His Spirit. A church that guards unity with humility and courage becomes living evidence that reconciliation is real and that Christ still holds together what would otherwise drift apart.

Leave a comment

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it. If you’d like to support our work here you can make a one-time donation through Stripe right here.

Share

This piece first appeared on the same date one year ago. I occasionally share reposts because daily writing takes endurance, and some truths deserve to be heard more than once. The version you just read has been lightly refined and updated for content and clarity. My hope is that encountering it again today will speak to you in a fresh and timely way.