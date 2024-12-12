THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Dec 12, 2024

Thank you for the exhortation to go beyond surface cleaning to deep cleansing. My advent season this year includes reading Dietrich Bonhoeffer's, "God Is in the Manger." Today's reading was titled, "The Power and Glory of the Manger," in which I was reminded that in order to celebrate Christmas correctly and, thus, live the joyful Christian life, I must be willing to lay down all power, all honor, all reputation, all vanity, all arrogance, all individualism beside the manger. As I struggle with the sins that bedevil me, this made me stop and meditate on these things that lead me to those sins. I have laid them down today, and I must lay them down again tomorrow, and the next day and the next...

Jan 9

I'd always trusted God but when my most precious things- my daughters- became threatened I went directly to God. Even when I lost them, and my mom said it was my fault for praying to the wrong God ( she's in The Assemblies Of Yahweh), I said "my God will get them out" and he did. That trust and obedience rerouted my entire life. Now I'm in a similar situation with my husband and my husband's parents, and I'm teaching my husband to trust God. And he is learning right along me and it's so awesome. Thanks again Jason for this wonderful reminder!

