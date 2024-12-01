THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Dec 1, 2024

Thanks for the lesson. I would not have thought Gulf was the first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Dec 1, 2024

Another great post...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture