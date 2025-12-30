A Quick Summary (for those short on time)

Beginning January 1, This Is the Day will no longer publish every day.

New posts will appear once or twice a week, depending on the story and the season.

Nothing is ending.

The heart of this work remains the same.

And the full archive will continue to be available to paid subscribers.

This change is about sustainability, clarity, and making sure this work can continue in a healthy, meaningful way.

The Longer Explanation

I want to be honest with you, because I’ve always believed that honesty is part of what makes this work meaningful.

This Is the Day was never meant to be content for content’s sake. It grew out of something deeply personal: a desire to wrestle with faith honestly, to tell the truth about history, and to explore what it means to believe in God in a complicated world. From the beginning, that has meant engaging not only with inspiring moments, but with uncomfortable ones as well—events that challenge easy answers, raise hard questions, and reveal how faith has been lived, misused, or misunderstood across time. I believe there are lessons even in the parts of history we would rather avoid, and that those lessons still matter.

That purpose hasn’t changed. If anything, it has become clearer.

But the way this work has been carried has reached a point that is no longer sustainable.

Since January 1, 2024, This Is the Day has been published daily. In the first year, every entry was entirely new. This year, some pieces were thoughtfully revised and expanded, but the pace itself never truly slowed. Each post represents many hours of reading, research, writing, prayer, and revision. This work has filled full days, late nights, weekends, and long stretches of focused attention, often consuming the majority of my working time and more. I have done it willingly and with conviction because I believe deeply in what this work represents.

But I have also come to recognize that doing something faithfully does not mean doing it endlessly at the same intensity. Sometimes change is necessary.

Alongside This Is the Day, I’ve also spent this past year writing and publishing my first book, Why Jesus?, along with other projects that have grown out of the same deeper questions. These are not separate interests so much as different expressions of the same calling: to explore how faith holds up under honest examination, how belief survives doubt, and why the story of Jesus still matters in a complicated world. And as many of you know, I also care deeply about helping people grow in their faith and learn how to live it out in meaningful, practical ways.

These projects require time, focus, and creative space if they are going to become what I believe they can be.

This is where the shift begins.

I don’t want to be dramatic or discouraging. I love this work. I believe deeply in it. But continuing at the same pace would eventually mean burning out, doing it poorly, or doing it at the cost of things that matter just as much. I don’t want that, and I don’t believe God is asking that of me.

To be clear, I am not stepping away from this work. I am trying to steward it more wisely.

That means giving myself room to write fewer pieces, but write them well. It means allowing space to develop longer projects like Why Jesus? that can reach people who may never stumble across a daily post. It also means acknowledging that, as much as I love this work, it must exist within the real limits of time, health, family, and provision.

I want to say this plainly: This Is the Day still matters to me. The heart behind it has not changed. What is changing is the structure that supports it.

What Is Changing

Starting in January, This Is the Day will move to a lighter, more intentional rhythm. You will still see new entries here, but they will come at a slower, more deliberate pace. Sometimes that may mean once a week. Sometimes twice. Occasionally more, when a particular story or moment calls for it.

• New posts will appear once or twice a week

• There will no longer be an expectation of daily publication or reposts

• Posts will continue to reflect the same heart and purpose, grounded in history, faith, and reflection

• Publication days will vary depending on the story and the calendar

To allow for this transition, I will be taking a brief pause from January 1 through January 3. New posts will resume the following week, with January 4–10 marking the beginning of this new rhythm.

This pause is intentional. It marks the shift into a more sustainable pace—one that allows this work to continue with clarity, care, and the attention it deserves.

What Is Not Changing

This is not an ending.

I am not stepping away from this work, and I am not abandoning it. I still believe deeply in what it offers, and I intend to keep building on it. I have many ideas for future projects, books, and courses that can grow out of what already exists here.

Paid supporters will continue to have access to the full archive of past entries, which now includes more than 700 pieces. That archive represents a substantial body of work, and I will continue finding better ways to organize it and make it easier to explore and revisit.

If you enjoy reading a daily reflection, you can still do that by revisiting past entries. There is now enough material to read—or reread—for years, and I will continue adding to it over time.

A Word About Support

I want to be upfront about something else as well.

While this work has been meaningful and deeply fulfilling, it has never been financially self-sustaining. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has donated, contributed, or become a paid supporter. I have never taken that generosity for granted. You support this work because you believe in it, enjoy it, or feel led to do so, not because you are receiving something transactional in return. That means more to me than I can easily express.

At the same time, I want to be honest about the reality. Support from readers has helped cover tools, research, and occasional expenses, but it has not replaced the time required to create this work consistently.

And like many writers here, I’ve seen growth on Substack slow significantly over the past year, to the point that it has nearly flatlined. That isn’t unique to me. Many thoughtful, committed writers are experiencing the same thing, even as they continue producing strong work.

That reality doesn’t diminish the value of the work itself, but it does change the practical equation. Reaching new readers now requires significantly more time and effort, both on and off the platform. Maintaining our current subscriber base or finding new ways to grow would require investing even more time and energy than I already am, and that is no longer realistic or responsible. At this point, maintaining the same output would mean pulling time and focus away from other work and responsibilities that also matter. This change is about acknowledging that reality honestly and adjusting accordingly.

A New Companion Space

Alongside this change, I’m creating a separate Substack called This Is Jason. I know that may seem counterintuitive at first, so I want to explain why.

This Is the Day has always had a very specific purpose: to explore history through a reflective and spiritual lens, and to consider what those moments still have to teach us. That focus is what gives it clarity and meaning. But over time, my writing has expanded beyond that single format and into other forms, including creative writing and literary nonfiction. There are ideas, questions, and projects—especially around faith, writing, and the creative process itself—that don’t always fit within the structure of a daily historical reflection.

This Is Jason gives those things a proper home.

It will be a place for that wider conversation. It will include behind-the-scenes reflections on projects like Why Jesus?, thoughts on the writing and publishing process, and honest looks at what it means to build creative work over time. It will also be where I share updates on upcoming books and projects as they take shape. I want it to be a space where I can share what I’m learning, what I’m wrestling with, and what I’m working toward—without forcing it into the frame of a historical entry.

In many ways, this new space exists so that This Is the Day can remain what it has always been, while the rest of the work has room to grow alongside it. If you’ve been interested not just in the finished pieces, but in the process, questions, and direction behind them, I think you’ll find it meaningful.

I’ll share more details soon, including how to subscribe, once everything is ready.

Thank You

If you’ve been reading for a long time, thank you.

If you’re new, I’m glad you’re here.

And if you’ve supported this work—by reading, sharing, or contributing in any way—please know that it has mattered more than you probably realize.

This change is about preserving what makes This Is the Day meaningful and allowing it to continue in a way that is honest, sustainable, and true to the work itself.

More soon.

