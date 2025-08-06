THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Andrew Devlin
2h

I’ve often wondered how the atomic bomb affected the military personnel assigned to it. I am sure many of them lived through nightmare after nightmare.

I have two brothers who were drafted during Vietnam and it affected them deeply.

Richard kept changing his college major so they took away his draft exemption and ordered him to report. They tested him and decided he would make a good engineer and sent him to college for it. They then stationed him in Yuma where he became a weapons testing engineer. He was never allowed to discuss what he worked on other than to say it was anti-personnel arms. It affected him so much that the former John Bircher became staunchly anti war!

Bob was drafted and volunteered for the LRRPs when he was sent to Vietnam. He was involved in a number of clandestine operations behind enemy lines and was quite successful, earning medals, accolades, and write ups in our hometown newspaper. A letter he wrote my father asking him to tell mom he was going opens the first chapter of the book, “Dear America, Letters Home From Vietnam” and is excerpted on the Vietnam monument in Manhattan. He was quite successful but quite demoralized from the experience. He became staunchly anti war and even was invited on the Howard Cosell show to debate the last Commander of Khe Sahn.

Both of these brothers were quite conservative and had no problem with war until they saw the effects, one on the devastation the weapons he was testing and the other in actual fighting.

I don’t know how I would have handled even a fraction of what they did!

I ended up 4F, I was never told why but I assume it was my disastrous alcohol and drug fueled teens since they had a psychologist interview me at the Draft Board.

Everyone, have a great and blessed day!

Charles
5h

That's a tough one. Not sure that the path of Hezekiah is the only path of faith. Were the dangers of Operation Downfall or the evils of the Greater East Asian Co-Prosperity Sphere oversold?

