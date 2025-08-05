THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
1h

Lord, please watch over Truett and Makenzie as they move on to new chapters in their lives.

Especially, Lord, watch over Jason as he accepts this new reality!

Have a great and blessed day, Jason, I’m sure you’ll do fine with your next chapter in life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Charles's avatar
Charles
2h

Bless you for the homeschooling decision. You're a wonderful teacher. Why shouldn't Truett benefit?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture