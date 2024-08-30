THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Clemens's avatar
Charles Clemens
Aug 30, 2024

Several thoughts come to mind after reading this essay. While it is probably true that Cleopatra was very smart, she is remembered for two things: her legendary beauty and her suicide. Hedy Lamarr was an inventor that created a technology known as frequency-hopping spread frequency that stopped Germany from disrupting the paths of Allied torpedoes in WW II. Of course, she is remembered most for her appearance in the Hope/Crosby "road pictures" and for her nude scene in the movie ECSTASY.

Admittedly, many of my beliefs are considered antithetical to most contemporary Christians; but I cannot help but admire those Jewish heroes who chose suicide over torture and death by the Romans at Masada. I cannot help but wonder whether the modern world would not have more information about John the Baptist if he had not submitted to arrest and was subsequently beheaded by Herod of Antipas.

While we are advised to imitate Christ, to turn the other cheek, to be humble and pious, we all have our nature and history to motivate us. Was George Patton an evil man? Did he do God's work? How about Truman and the Bomb?

Life sometimes seems like an open book and sometimes it seems like a wadded scrap of paper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jason A Clark and others
ANN THOMPSON's avatar
ANN THOMPSON
Aug 30, 2024

While I can understand her feeling the need to end her life, at this time in my life I could not do so. Of course I am not facing Octavian and the torture she would have endured.

She was a remarkable woman. From my memory though part of her undoing was her lust for power and greed. Ultimate power corrupts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture