THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Aug 28, 2024

We had leaders then. They were bringing us together and leading us into a new age. Now we have politicians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
Aug 28, 2024

From RFK's speech following MLK's assassination: "What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness; but love and wisdom, and compassion toward one another, and a feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our country, whether they be white or they be black." Just as then we needed love, wisdom and compassion, today we need love, wisdom and compassion, a willingness to have discourse, to find common ground and unity, to avoid hatred and vitriole. Thanks for featuring MLK.

https://www.jfklibrary.org/learn/about-jfk/the-kennedy-family/robert-f-kennedy/robert-f-kennedy-speeches/statement-on-assassination-of-martin-luther-king-jr-indianapolis-indiana-april-4-1968

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture