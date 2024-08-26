THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick R Smith's avatar
Frederick R Smith
Aug 27, 2024

Fantastic history lesson! All my life this incident has captured my imagination. Bravo to the author!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles Clemens's avatar
Charles Clemens
Aug 26, 2024

Wonderful writing! I only wish the movie Krakatoa was available for streaming. Many great old movies will be lost when everyone realizes they have no more room for DVD's and simply watch whatever is made available by our trainers and rulers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture