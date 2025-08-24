THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Charles
5h

Before I followed Christ, many Christians made a deep impression on me by their demeanor and their interaction with me: two fathers of schoolchildren I taught; a solicitous neighbor; the proprietor of a bakery in Pass Christian, Mississippi where I stopped for coffee and a jellyroll; my friend's foster parents; a classmate in graduate school; and even a second-grade boy who refused to read a book about dinosaurs since it conflicted with Genesis. In none of these encounters was any argument made that had the slightest impression on me; but the human reality of each is inscribed indelibly in my memory. I have no doubt God sent his servants with the express purpose of leading me to where I am now. I can only hope He uses me in the same way.

1 reply by Jason A Clark
Andrew Devlin
6h

Great story, as always!

I believe that most people see the Lord’s work and put it down to coincidences. There comes a time in the life of many people of faith when they realize that these coincidences are actually God nudging us in the direction He wants us to go.

I wrote about my own experiences in an essay, “Is There A God”, on my 37th anniversary of sobriety, sobriety that began with a vision of my future that I believe was sent from God. I try to help others inflicted with alcoholism and drug abuse because I believe that was God’s purpose in saving me.

He’s often there when we need Him, as well we know, He works in mysterious ways!

Have a great and blessed day!

