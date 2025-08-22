This is the day Henry Tudor defeated and killed King Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth Field, ending the Wars of the Roses and establishing the Tudor dynasty in 1485.

In today's lesson, we will explore how a night of prayer before one of England's most decisive battles reveals the spiritual truth that prayer is not preparation for our struggles but the actual battleground where God determines what our actions can accomplish. When Tudor chroniclers recorded Henry's prayerful vigil before Bosworth Field, were they documenting the real reason for his impossible victory? What does this teach us about fighting our battles in the unseen realm first?

The Battle of Bosworth Field, 22nd August 1485, painting by Abraham Cooper, 1790

"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God." - Philippians 4:6 (NIV)

This Date in History

The morning mist clung to the fields near Market Bosworth as two armies faced each other across the marshy ground. King Richard III, the last king from the House of Plantagenet (a royal family that had ruled England for over 300 years), adjusted the golden circlet on his helmet and surveyed the enemy forces. At 32 years old, he had ruled England for just two years, but his reign had been marked by controversy and rebellion. Now, on this August morning, Henry Tudor stood ready to claim the crown that Richard believed was rightfully his.

Two rival branches of the same royal family had been fighting for control of England's throne for decades in what became known as the Wars of the Roses. The House of Lancaster and the House of York were rival branches of the Plantagenet dynasty, each descended from sons of Edward III, and for thirty years they battled to decide who had the stronger right to rule. The House of Lancaster used a red rose as their symbol, while the House of York chose a white rose. Richard III represented York, having seized the throne from his young nephews, Edward V and Richard of Shrewsbury, who were the sons of his late brother King Edward IV. The boys, remembered as the "Princes in the Tower," were lodged in the Tower of London and mysteriously disappeared. Many suspected Richard had them murdered, though the truth has never been proven.

Henry Tudor represented the Lancastrian cause, though his claim was weak. His mother, Margaret Beaufort, descended from the Beaufort line, born of John of Gaunt and his mistress Katherine Swynford. Though later legitimized after their marriage, the Beauforts had been barred from inheriting the crown, leaving Henry's right to rule open to question.

Henry's invasion began two weeks earlier when he landed in Wales with about 2,000 French mercenaries, along with a handful of Scottish soldiers. His Welsh ancestry made him popular there—many Welsh people saw him as a liberator who would restore their fortunes. As he marched toward England, Welsh supporters joined his cause, swelling his army's numbers.

Richard commanded the larger force of about 8,000 men and held the strategic advantage of higher ground on Ambion Hill. However, he faced a critical problem: he couldn't trust all his nobles. The powerful Stanley family, among the most influential nobles in England, controlled several thousand men but remained neutral. Thomas Stanley was actually Henry's stepfather, creating a dangerous conflict of loyalty that threatened Richard's position. In this period, noble loyalty often shifted with the winds of advantage, making the Stanleys' hesitation all the more dangerous.

Richard had earned respect as a military commander while serving his brother, King Edward IV. He governed the violent northern regions of England effectively and fought loyally in previous battles. But his path to the throne had created too many enemies. Many nobles questioned whether he had rightfully become king, especially after his nephews' disappearance. Though later vilified by Tudor propaganda and immortalized as a villain in Shakespeare's play, Richard's contemporaries also remembered him as a capable administrator and soldier before his disputed rise to the throne.

On the evening before battle, both armies camped within sight of each other. According to later accounts, Richard was plagued by nightmares and refused to eat breakfast, declaring he would dine only after victory. Whether true or not, these stories reflect the dark legend that grew around his final days. Henry, meanwhile, was portrayed by Tudor chroniclers as calm and prayerful, though in truth he had never commanded a major battle before.

The battle began with Richard's forces attacking Henry's army across the marshy ground. For hours, the outcome remained uncertain as soldiers clashed with swords, pikes, and arrows. The decisive moment came when Richard spotted Henry's banner in the distance and made a fateful choice. Leading a cavalry charge directly at his rival, Richard broke through enemy lines in a desperate attempt to end the battle by killing Henry personally.

The king fought with extraordinary courage, cutting down Henry's standard bearer and coming within striking distance of Henry himself. But the charge had taken Richard too far from his own supporters. Sir William Stanley, who had remained neutral throughout the battle, suddenly ordered his men to attack Richard's isolated force. Overwhelmed and surrounded, Richard III fell fighting fiercely, becoming the last English king to die in battle.

After Richard's death, his golden circlet was reportedly found in a hawthorn bush and placed on Henry's head, proclaiming him King Henry VII. Whether literally true or not, the image of the hawthorn coronation became a powerful symbol of divine favor and legitimacy. Bosworth was more than just a clash between two rivals—it marked the end of the Plantagenet dynasty that had ruled England for over three centuries. The Wars of the Roses, a dynastic conflict that had spanned three decades, had finally ended. Henry would go on to establish the Tudor dynasty, which would rule England for over a century and produce monarchs including Henry VIII and Elizabeth I.

Historical Context

The Battle of Bosworth Field occurred during one of the most turbulent periods in English history, when the monarchy's legitimacy had been severely weakened by decades of civil conflict. England in 1485 was a fractured kingdom where noble families wielded private armies and royal authority depended heavily on personal loyalty rather than institutional strength. The feudal system still dominated English society, with powerful lords controlling vast estates and maintaining their own military forces, making them essentially independent rulers within their territories.

The Wars of the Roses had devastated England's nobility, with many ancient families either extinct or severely weakened by constant warfare. This created opportunities for ambitious lesser nobles to rise in prominence while simultaneously making it difficult for any monarch to maintain stable rule. The economic impact was equally severe, as trade had suffered from political instability, and the constant threat of renewed conflict prevented long-term investment in agriculture or commerce. Most English people lived in rural poverty, dependent on feudal relationships for protection and survival, while the emerging merchant class remained small and concentrated in major towns like London, York, and Bristol.

(left) Henry Tudor (right) Richard III

Did You Know? Richard III's horse reportedly became stuck in marshy ground during his final cavalry charge, forcing him to fight on foot. This detail was remembered in later tradition and may have influenced Shakespeare's famous line "A horse! A horse! My kingdom for a horse!" in his play Richard III.

The Stanley family's last-minute decision to support Henry Tudor was motivated partly by self-preservation. Thomas Stanley, married to Henry's mother Margaret Beaufort, faced execution if Richard won, making neutrality or delay until the decisive moment a matter of survival.

Richard III's body was stripped naked after the battle, slung over a horse, and brought to Leicester, where it was displayed publicly for several days to confirm his death—a deliberate humiliation of the fallen king.

After Henry VII's victory, he married Elizabeth of York in 1486, uniting the red rose of Lancaster with the white rose of York to create the Tudor rose, a powerful symbol of reconciliation that endures in England's heraldry today.

Richard III's body was lost for centuries until 2012, when it was discovered under a parking lot in Leicester. Forensic analysis confirmed scoliosis in his spine, which may have contributed to his later reputation as a hunchback.

Today’s Reflection

Tudor chroniclers tell us Henry Tudor spent the night before Bosworth in prayer. Whether this detail reflects historical fact or political propaganda matters less than the spiritual truth it illuminates. Prayer was not Henry's preparation for battle. Prayer was the battle that determined what his sword could accomplish the next day.

"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God." Philippians 4:6 (NIV)

We have this backwards in our spiritual lives. We treat prayer like a religious warm-up before the real action begins. We pray to bless plans we've already made, to sanctify agendas we've already set, to add God's approval to decisions we've already reached. But Paul's instruction reveals a different sequence entirely.

Prayer is not the support for our battles. Prayer is the battle itself.

When we approach God in prayer, we enter the realm where outcomes are actually determined. The unseen spiritual reality shapes what becomes visible in our circumstances. Victory is secured in the place where God moves, where hearts are turned, where impossible becomes inevitable.

This shifts everything about how we approach the challenges we face. That difficult conversation with your spouse isn't won by your persuasive arguments. The breakthrough in your struggling business isn't guaranteed by your strategic planning. The healing in your broken relationship isn't accomplished through your careful words.

These outcomes are determined in prayer, where God works in ways our actions alone never could.

Consider the practical implications. Before your next important meeting, don't just pray for success. Pray until God's will becomes clearer than your own agenda. Before that hard conversation, don't just ask for the right words. Pray until your heart aligns with God's heart for the other person. Before making that major decision, don't just seek divine blessing on your preferred choice. Pray until you're willing to choose whatever God reveals.

Prayer dissolves our predetermined outcomes into genuine obedience.

"In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps." Proverbs 16:9 (NIV)

This is why anxiety reveals the poverty of our prayer life.

When we're genuinely committed to prayer as the primary battlefield, we can present our requests to God with thanksgiving because we trust Him to work in ways we cannot see or control. Anxiety happens when we believe the outcome depends entirely on our performance in the visible realm.

But prayer acknowledges a different reality. Prayer recognizes that God is already at work, that He sees what we cannot see, that He can turn hearts and open doors and change circumstances in ways that make our faithful actions effective beyond their natural power.

Your current battles have forces you cannot see, people whose hearts you cannot turn, circumstances you cannot manipulate. These are precisely the areas where prayer becomes essential, not optional.

Prayer doesn't just change us, though it does that. Prayer doesn't just bring us peace, though it accomplishes that too. Prayer changes the spiritual atmosphere surrounding our circumstances. Prayer invites God's power into situations where human effort alone produces limited results.

The question isn't whether you're going to face battles. You will. The question is whether you'll fight them primarily in the visible realm through your own strength, or primarily in the unseen realm through God's power.

Every challenge you're currently facing has a prayer ceiling that determines what your actions can accomplish. Raise that ceiling. Fight the real battle first.

Practical Application

Before your next significant challenge, establish a new spiritual discipline: pray until your agenda transforms into obedience. Instead of asking God to bless your predetermined strategy, pray until you're genuinely willing to abandon that strategy if God reveals a different path. Spend time listening for God's perspective on the situation rather than simply presenting your requests, and practice presenting each concern to Him with thanksgiving, trusting that He is already working in ways you cannot see or control to accomplish His perfect will.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You that You are sovereign over every battle we face, working in the unseen realm where true victory is determined. We confess that too often we have treated prayer as support for our own plans rather than submission to Your perfect will. Help us to understand that prayer is not preparation for the battle but the battle itself, where You move hearts, open doors, and accomplish the impossible. Teach us to pray until our agendas dissolve into genuine obedience, trusting that You see what we cannot see and work in ways that make our faithful actions effective beyond their natural power. Transform our anxiety into trust as we present our requests to You with thanksgiving, knowing that You are already at work in every situation we face. May we fight our battles primarily in the unseen realm through Your power rather than relying solely on our own strength in the visible world. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Prayer is not the warm-up before the real action begins. Prayer is where the real action happens. When we understand that God determines outcomes in the unseen realm, we stop treating prayer as a religious formality and start approaching it as the primary battlefield where victory is actually secured. The greatest battles of our lives will be won or lost not through our strategic planning or persuasive arguments, but through our willingness to fight first in prayer, where God works in ways our actions alone never could accomplish.

Leave a comment

Also On This Date In History

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it.

Share