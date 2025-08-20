This is the day the first known African Americans arrived at Point Comfort (Fort Monroe), Virginia before being sold or traded into servitude, marking the beginning of slavery in America in 1619.

In today's lesson, we will explore how the arrival of the first Africans in Virginia in 1619 marked not just the beginning of American slavery, but also the start of a theological crisis that would haunt Christianity for centuries. When Scripture is made to serve our bias rather than challenge it, we risk becoming like the colonial Christians who found divine justification for human bondage. What happens when our theology blesses what God condemns? How do we guard against making God's Word serve our comfort instead of His truth?

Over a hundred years ago, artist Howard Pyle created an illustration showing Africans arriving at Jamestown. For many years, historians believed Jamestown was their point of arrival, a misunderstanding that is still commonly held today.

"Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter." - Isaiah 5:20 (NIV)

Twenty Africans stepped onto Virginia soil at Point Comfort, their chains heavy with the weight of an unimaginable journey. They had survived the brutal Middle Passage across the Atlantic Ocean only to face a future that would strip them of their freedom, their names, and their homeland forever. This August day in 1619 would become a turning point that would define American history for the next 246 years, but it was neither the beginning of slavery nor the start of African enslavement.

Slavery had existed throughout human civilization for millennia before 1619. Ancient Mesopotamia, Egypt, Greece, and Rome all built their economies on enslaved labor. In Africa itself, various forms of slavery had been practiced for centuries. By the early centuries AD, domestic slavery was present in a number of West African societies. In many cases, this took the form of household or agricultural servitude, sometimes resembling systems of dependency rather than the fully racialized chattel slavery that would later dominate the Americas. Yet the picture was varied: while some enslaved people could gain freedom, own property, or rise to positions of influence, in other contexts—especially in the Sahel and North Africa—slavery could be harsh, exploitative, and at times indistinguishable from total bondage. African societies frequently enslaved prisoners of war, criminals, or debtors, and these practices would eventually be reshaped and expanded under the enticements of the Atlantic trade.

When Portuguese traders first arrived on Africa's western coast in the 15th century, they found established slave-trading networks already in operation. African rulers and merchants had long sold captives across the Sahara to North Africa and the Middle East, but it was European demand, weapons, and financing that drove the trade to an unprecedented scale across the Atlantic.

By the 18th century, the profits of this trade had become staggering. Powerful kingdoms like Dahomey (in present-day Benin) grew enormously wealthy by selling captives to Europeans. Records suggest that by 1770 the King of Dahomey may have earned as much as £250,000 annually from the slave trade—equivalent to roughly $75 million today—illustrating how deeply some African polities became dependent on the traffic in human lives.

The twenty Africans who arrived in Virginia had originally been destined for somewhere entirely different. They were among 350 captives from the Ndongo and Kongo kingdoms in present-day Angola, loaded aboard the Portuguese slave ship São João Bautista bound for Vera Cruz, Mexico. The Spanish colonies had been importing African slaves since the early 1500s, and by 1619, hundreds of thousands of Africans were already laboring in silver mines and sugar plantations throughout Latin America. Before reaching Mexico, however, the Bautista was attacked in the Caribbean by two English privateers, the White Lion and the Treasurer, who seized part of its human cargo. It was from this raid that the first twenty Africans were carried north and disembarked in Virginia.

Virginia in 1619 was an unlikely destination for enslaved Africans. The struggling colony had barely 700 European settlers, most working as indentured servants under contracts that promised freedom after four to seven years of labor. Indentured servitude was the common labor system of the day, bringing hundreds of thousands of Europeans to the Americas under temporary bondage. When the White Lion arrived at Point Comfort, the colonial authorities were desperate for any laborers to help save their failing tobacco cultivation efforts.

Initially, these first Africans were classified alongside European indentured servants. Colonial records from 1620 listed thirty-two Africans as "Others not Christians in the Service of the English," using the term "servants" rather than slaves. Some, like Anthony and Mary Johnson, eventually gained their freedom, acquired land, and even owned servants themselves. But these were rare exceptions, and opportunities for Africans to rise out of bondage became increasingly uncommon as the decades passed. The distinction between temporary servitude and permanent slavery had not yet been legally codified in Virginia law, but the ground was already shifting as courts and lawmakers began deliberately constructing a system of lifelong bondage.

By 1640, Virginia courts were already making racial distinctions in sentencing. When three servants ran away together, the two white men received extended terms of service, but John Punch, who was black, was sentenced to serve "for the time of his natural life." By the mid-17th century, the colony was laying the foundations of a system that would pass bondage down through generations.

In 1662, a new law declared that children would follow the condition of their mothers, ensuring that slavery became hereditary. By the early 18th century, the 1705 Virginia Slave Code completed the legal framework, explicitly defining Africans as slaves for life and stripping them of virtually all rights.

These legal changes marked not just the tightening of bondage in Virginia, but the emergence of a uniquely American system of slavery. What set American slavery apart was not its existence but its scale, its racial foundation, and its hereditary permanence. While slavery in Africa often allowed for social mobility and integration, American chattel slavery reduced human beings to property with no rights whatsoever.

Over the next century, the wealth generated by enslaved labor became the foundation of colonial prosperity, financing everything from Harvard University to the mansions of Virginia's plantation elite. Its influence stretched far beyond the South: New England's shipping, rum, and textile industries depended on the transatlantic trade, while the rice and tobacco plantations of the Carolinas and Virginia thrived on enslaved labor. The wealth extracted from enslaved Africans would even help finance the American Revolution, creating a cruel paradox at the heart of a nation founded on the promise of freedom.

For the twenty souls who disembarked at Point Comfort that August day, their individual fates varied within the narrow confines of their bondage. Most of their names are lost to history, but we know some worked in the households of Governor George Yeardley and merchant Abraham Peirsey. Two, Antonio and Isabella, became servants to Captain William Tucker and later had a son, William, who became the first recorded child of African descent born in English America. By 1625, most had been baptized as Christians and taken English names. Their descendants, however, were not so fortunate. What began as twenty individuals seeking survival would evolve into a system that enslaved millions of people for the next two and a half centuries.

Fort Monroe was designated a national monument in 2011 by President Barack Obama. Just south of the fort, a T-shaped pier extends from the seawall, marking the location where the first Africans came ashore.

The global context of 1619 reveals just how established the Atlantic slave trade had already become by the time those first Africans reached Virginia. For over a century, European powers had been systematically exploiting African labor across their colonial empires. Portugal had begun transporting enslaved Africans to Brazil as early as the 1530s, while Spain had been using African slaves in their Caribbean and South American colonies since the early 1500s. By 1619, an estimated 200,000 Africans had already been forcibly transported to the Americas, with the vast majority ending up in Portuguese Brazil and Spanish territories where sugar production and silver mining demanded massive labor forces.

The economic machinery driving this trade was already sophisticated and brutally efficient. European merchants had established fortified trading posts along Africa's western coast, from Senegal to Angola, where they exchanged manufactured goods, firearms, and alcohol for human captives. African intermediaries, often from powerful coastal kingdoms, conducted raids hundreds of miles inland to supply this demand. The profits were enormous for all involved except the enslaved themselves: a single successful slaving voyage could yield returns of 100 percent or more for European investors. Ships regularly carried 300 to 500 people in conditions so horrific that mortality rates during the Middle Passage averaged around 15 percent, with some voyages losing half their human cargo. The twenty Africans who survived to reach Virginia were the fortunate remnants of a much larger group of captives who had endured not only the Atlantic crossing but also the forced march from interior Angola to the coastal port of Luanda, followed by months aboard the overcrowded São João Bautista before their unexpected diversion to English North America.

A marker at Fort Monroe notes the arrival of the first Africans in Virginia. (Virginia Department of Historic Resources)

Did You Know? In 1619, the same summer the first Africans arrived in Virginia, the colony also convened its first General Assembly, marking the beginning of representative government in English America—a stark contrast between the promise of liberty for some and bondage for others.

English colonists in Virginia were initially unfamiliar with African crops and cultivation methods, but within decades enslaved Africans introduced knowledge of rice-growing techniques that transformed agriculture in the Carolinas.

King James I of England, who reigned when the Africans arrived at Point Comfort, was deeply invested in the Virginia Company and encouraged tobacco production, inadvertently creating the economic demand that accelerated slavery's expansion.

In 1624, just five years after the first Africans landed in Virginia, the Dutch West India Company was chartered, and it quickly became one of the most powerful players in the transatlantic slave trade, signaling how rapidly European powers institutionalized the traffic in human lives.

William Tucker, the first recorded child of African descent born in English America in 1624, was named after Captain William Tucker who owned his parents Antonio and Isabella, reflecting the common practice of enslaved people taking their owners' surnames and the erasure of African identities that would define American slavery.

The morning of August 20, 1619, brought more than twenty African souls to Virginia's shores. It also brought a theological crisis that would haunt American Christianity for centuries.

As those first Africans stepped onto Point Comfort, they entered a world where Scripture would soon be twisted to justify their bondage, where the Word of God would be made to bless human bias rather than challenge it.

"Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter." Isaiah 5:20 (NIV)

Within decades, colonial pulpits would ring with sermons explaining why slavery was God's will. Respected theologians would craft careful arguments about how Africans were cursed descendants of Ham, how slavery was actually a mercy that brought pagans to Christian civilization, how masters were doing God's work by providing structure for inferior beings.

They didn't abandon the Bible. They made it serve their economy.

This wasn't ignorance. It was something far more dangerous: the deliberate construction of a theology that blessed their bias. Colonial Christians had access to the same Scriptures we do. They could read Jesus's words about loving neighbors, Paul's declaration that there is no slave or free in Christ, the liberation themes that run throughout Scripture.

But they chose interpreters who would tell them what their itching ears wanted to hear.

The spiritual mechanics are worth understanding. When we approach Scripture with our conclusion already decided, we don't actually submit to its authority. We conscript it into service for our agenda. The colonists needed theological permission for their economic system, so they found verses that could be stretched, contexts that could be ignored, and principles that could be bent until Scripture said what their wallets demanded.

We want to believe this was just an ancient problem, solved by better education and moral progress. But the human heart hasn't evolved. We're still capable of the same theological manipulation whenever Scripture threatens something we want to keep.

Consider how easily modern Christians can do the same thing. We'll find verses to support our political positions while ignoring others that challenge them. We'll embrace teachings about God's love while minimizing His calls to sacrifice and obedience. We'll highlight passages about grace while downplaying uncomfortable truths about judgment and accountability.

The pattern is always the same: we approach God's Word not as servants ready to be corrected, but as lawyers looking for loopholes. We don't ask what Scripture demands of us; we ask how we can make it approve what we've already decided to do.

"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16 (NIV)

But rebuking and correcting only work if we're willing to be rebuked and corrected. If we've already decided our position is biblical, we've made ourselves immune to Scripture's transforming power.

This is why accountability matters so much in our spiritual lives. Left to ourselves, we'll always find ways to make theology serve our comfort. We need others who love us enough to point out when we're calling evil good, when we're putting darkness for light, when we're making Scripture say what it simply doesn't say.

The colonists surrounded themselves with people who confirmed their biases. They read theologians who agreed with their conclusions. They attended churches that blessed their choices. They created an echo chamber where their theological distortions could flourish unchallenged.

Are we doing the same thing?

Are we drawn to teachers who confirm what we already believe rather than challenge us to grow? Do we seek out interpretations that make us comfortable rather than ones that call us to difficult obedience?

"Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path" Psalm 119:105 (NIV)

But a lamp only helps if we're willing to follow where it leads, even when the path goes somewhere we'd rather not go.

The tragedy of 1619 wasn't just that twenty people were enslaved. It was that an entire civilization would learn to make God's Word accomplish what God's Word condemns. They turned Scripture into a tool for oppression rather than liberation, for maintaining injustice rather than establishing righteousness.

We face the same choice today. We can approach Scripture humbly, ready to have our assumptions challenged and our comfortable positions disrupted. Or we can do what the colonists did: find ways to make God bless our bias.

The question isn't whether you know Scripture.

The question is whether Scripture has permission to correct you, even when that correction costs you something you want to keep.

Before reading your next devotional, sermon, or theological commentary, pause and examine your heart honestly: What conclusion are you hoping to find confirmed? What position are you seeking validation for? Then deliberately seek out a perspective that challenges rather than confirms your existing beliefs. Ask someone you trust to point out areas where your theology might be serving your comfort rather than God's truth. Choose to study a passage that makes you uncomfortable rather than one that makes you feel good about choices you've already made, remembering that Scripture's purpose is not to bless our biases but to transform our hearts into the image of Christ.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that too often we have approached Your Word not as humble servants but as self-interested advocates seeking divine approval for our predetermined positions. Forgive us for the times we have made Scripture serve our comfort, our politics, or our prejudices rather than allowing it to challenge and transform us. Help us to recognize when we are calling evil good and good evil, when we are putting darkness for light and light for darkness. Give us courage to seek accountability from others who will lovingly point out our blind spots and theological distortions. May we approach Your Word with open hearts, ready to be rebuked and corrected, even when that correction costs us something we want to keep. Transform us by the renewing of our minds, that we might discern Your perfect will rather than bend Your truth to our imperfect desires. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

The most dangerous form of biblical interpretation is not outright rejection of Scripture, but the subtle reshaping of it to serve our existing preferences and prejudices. When we make God's Word say what we want it to say rather than submitting to what it actually says, we have not strengthened our faith but corrupted it. True biblical maturity is measured not by how well we can defend our positions with Scripture, but by how willing we are to let Scripture change our positions when they conflict with God's truth. The colonial Christians who justified slavery weren't biblical illiterates; they were people who had learned to make the Bible serve their culture rather than allowing it to transform their culture, and this should serve as a sobering warning to every believer who claims to take Scripture seriously.

