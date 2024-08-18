THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
Aug 18, 2024

Rhis history and especially your statement:

Yet, like the colonists who carved "CROATOAN" as a clue to their whereabouts, our faithful actions leave marks that can guide and inspire others long after we're gone.

remind me of a lesser known hisrorical fact. Paul wrote the letter to the church at Colose around 61 or 62 AD. Colosse along with nearby Laodicea and Heiropolis shard letters back and forth as referenced in Colossians 4:13, 15, 16. It was about 40 years later Colosse was completely destroyed by an earthquake never to be rebuilt.

The length or extent of any ministry will never be known. Today we have the letter to the Colossian church, but not that of the letter to Laodicea. Along with the letter to Philemon we know a lot about a place that ceased to exist as a city. The ministry continues.

The same is true of many who have sought out and set out to be faithful giving forth thr Word of Life. We may think of David Brainerd, Jim Elliot, Ed McCully, Pete Fleming, Roger Youderian, and Nate Saint, all lives cut short as we think of the brevity of life, but ministries that continue even today. And these are just a small number of those who had brief times of ministry.

May we continue to reach forward with what God has put in our hands, like a little boy willing to give his five barley loaves and two fish.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles Clemens's avatar
Charles Clemens
Aug 18, 2024

Little-known fact: "Croatoan" is the word that 16th century Europeans used when they meant to carve "Covfefe" into a tree.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture