This is the day John White returned to Roanoke Island to find the colony mysteriously abandoned in 1590.

In today's lesson, we will explore God's call to venture into new frontiers, drawing inspiration from the courageous journey of the Roanoke colonists. How does the mystery of the Lost Colony mirror our own uncertainties when answering God's call? What can we learn from historical explorers about trusting God's guidance in unfamiliar territory?

"Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age." - Matthew 28:19-20 (NIV)

On August 18, 1590, Governor John White's heart raced as he approached the shores of Roanoke Island. After a three-year absence, he eagerly anticipated reuniting with the 115 colonists he had left behind, including his daughter Eleanor and infant granddaughter Virginia – the first English child born in the New World. But as White's ship drew closer, an eerie silence enveloped the island. Where there should have been a thriving settlement, he found only overgrown wilderness. The colonists had vanished without a trace, leaving behind one of history's most enduring mysteries.

The story of Roanoke began in 1584 when Sir Walter Raleigh received a charter from Queen Elizabeth I to establish England's first permanent settlement in North America. The endeavor was driven by both economic and strategic motives – to exploit the region's natural resources and to challenge Spain's dominance in the New World.

The first attempt at colonization in 1585 faced immediate challenges. Led by Ralph Lane, the initial group of settlers struggled with dwindling supplies, harsh conditions, and increasingly hostile relations with the local Secotan tribe. After less than a year, they abandoned the colony and returned to England with Sir Francis Drake.

Undeterred, Raleigh organized a second expedition in 1587, this time focusing on establishing a more sustainable agricultural colony. John White, an artist and friend of Raleigh, was appointed governor of this new venture. The group of 115 settlers included women and children, signaling their intent to create a permanent community.

Upon arrival, they found the previous settlement destroyed. Tensions with the Native Americans were high, and supplies were already running low. The colonists persuaded White to return to England for reinforcements and provisions. Reluctantly, he agreed, leaving behind his family and the other settlers.

White's return to England coincided with the outbreak of war between England and Spain. The conflict delayed his return for three long years, as every available ship was commandeered for the war effort. When he finally managed to secure passage back to Roanoke in 1590, he found the colony deserted.

The only clues to the colonists' fate were the word "CROATOAN" carved into a fence post and "CRO" etched into a tree. White had instructed the settlers to carve a Maltese cross if they were forced to leave due to danger, but no such symbol was found. He interpreted the message to mean the group had relocated to Croatoan Island (modern-day Hatteras Island), home to the friendly Croatoan tribe.

Bad weather and a damaged ship prevented White from conducting an extensive search. He returned to England, never to see his family again. The fate of the "Lost Colony" has puzzled historians and archaeologists for centuries.

Theories about the colonists' disappearance abound. Some speculate they were killed or abducted by hostile Native Americans, while others suggest they may have integrated with friendly tribes. The Croatoan theory remains popular, supported by reports of Native Americans with European features on Hatteras Island in later years.

Other hypotheses propose that the colonists attempted to return to England on their own, fell victim to disease or starvation, or moved inland to establish a new settlement. Some even suggest they were victims of Spanish attacks, though no evidence supports this claim.

Recent archaeological discoveries have shed new light on the mystery. Excavations at nearby Hatteras Island have unearthed European artifacts dating to the late 16th century, lending credence to the Croatoan integration theory. Meanwhile, a map drawn by John White, featuring a hidden fort symbol, has led researchers to investigate sites further inland.

The Lost Colony of Roanoke remains a testament to the precarious nature of early colonial ventures and the complex interactions between European settlers and indigenous populations. It serves as a reminder of the hardships faced by those who sought to establish a new life in an unfamiliar world.

As we reflect on this enigmatic chapter of American history, we're left to wonder about the hopes, fears, and ultimate fate of those 115 souls who vanished into the mists of time. Their story continues to captivate our imagination, reminding us of the enduring human spirit of adventure and the mysteries that still lie hidden in the shadows of our past.

John White (1540-1593)

Historical Context

The disappearance of the Roanoke Colony occurred against the backdrop of intensifying European exploration and colonization efforts in the New World. In the late 16th century, England was eager to establish a foothold in North America, challenging the dominance of Spain and Portugal in the region.

Queen Elizabeth I's reign (1558-1603) marked a period of English maritime expansion and exploration. The monarch sought to extend England's influence globally, encouraging expeditions to the Americas. Sir Walter Raleigh, a favorite in Elizabeth's court, spearheaded the Roanoke venture as part of this broader imperial strategy.

The colonization attempts at Roanoke took place during a time of rising tensions between England and Spain. The Anglo-Spanish War (1585-1604) significantly impacted colonial efforts, diverting resources and attention from settlement projects to naval warfare. This conflict directly contributed to the delay in John White's return to the colony.

In Europe, the Protestant Reformation was reshaping the religious and political landscape. England, under Elizabeth I, had become a Protestant nation, further fueling its rivalry with Catholic Spain. This religious divide influenced colonial ambitions, with each power seeking to spread its faith in the New World.

The late 16th century also saw advancements in shipbuilding and navigation, enabling longer and more frequent trans-Atlantic voyages. However, these journeys remained perilous, subject to unpredictable weather, disease, and piracy.

In North America, the arrival of European settlers was causing significant disruptions to indigenous societies. The introduction of new diseases, technologies, and trade goods was altering traditional ways of life. Relations between Native Americans and colonists were complex and often fraught, ranging from mutually beneficial trade to open hostility.

The Roanoke Colony's mysterious fate unfolded within this context of imperial ambition, religious conflict, technological progress, and cultural collision. It stands as a poignant example of the challenges and uncertainties faced by early European settlers in their attempts to establish permanent communities in the New World.

Did You Know? The Roanoke Colony was not intended to be on Roanoke Island initially. The original plan was to establish the settlement in the Chesapeake Bay area, but the ship's pilot, Simon Fernandes, refused to sail further north, forcing the colonists to remain on Roanoke Island.

Today’s Reflection

When John White and his fellow colonists set sail for the New World, they faced countless uncertainties. They couldn't have fully comprehended the challenges that lay ahead – the harsh climate, potential conflicts with native inhabitants, and the isolation from all that was familiar. Yet, they pressed on, driven by a vision of what could be.

As Christians, we too are often called to venture into unknown territories, not for the sake of colonization, but for a much higher purpose – to spread the Gospel and make disciples. Jesus gave us this Great Commission:

"Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age." Matthew 28:19-20 (NIV)

This call to "go" is at the heart of our faith journey. Just as God called Abraham to leave his homeland or sent Paul on missionary journeys across the ancient world, He may be calling you to step out of your comfort zone and into new frontiers for His kingdom.

The story of the Roanoke Colony serves as a powerful metaphor for this Christian calling. While their mission was not explicitly spiritual, their courage in the face of the unknown can inspire us as we consider God's call in our own lives. This call might lead us to foreign lands as missionaries, to a new city to plant a church, or simply to a new job or neighborhood where we can shine Christ's light.

God's call often comes with uncertainties. We might ask ourselves: Will we have enough resources? How will we navigate cultural differences? What if we fail? The Roanoke colonists likely grappled with similar questions. But just as they relied on their preparation and resolve, we can lean on God's promises and the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Consider the apostle Paul's words in Acts 20:22-24 (NIV): "And now, compelled by the Spirit, I am going to Jerusalem, not knowing what will happen to me there. I only know that in every city the Holy Spirit warns me that prison and hardships are facing me. However, I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me—the task of testifying to the good news of God's grace." Paul's unwavering commitment to his calling, despite the unknown dangers ahead, exemplifies the courage required to answer God's call.

When God calls us to new frontiers, whether literal or figurative, He doesn't promise an easy journey. But He does promise His presence. Jesus assures us, "And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age" Matthew 28:20 (NIV). This promise serves as our compass in uncharted waters, reminding us that no matter how daunting the task or how unfamiliar the territory, we are never alone in our mission.

The mystery surrounding the fate of the Roanoke Colony reminds us that the outcomes of our endeavors are not always clear or immediate. We may not see the full impact of our obedience to God's call in our lifetime. Yet, like the colonists who carved "CROATOAN" as a clue to their whereabouts, our faithful actions leave marks that can guide and inspire others long after we're gone.

As we reflect on God's call to new frontiers, let's remember that He often uses ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary things. The colonists were not superhuman; they were individuals who dared to dream and act. Similarly, God calls us – with all our flaws and fears – to be His hands and feet in this world.

Answering God's call isn't about having all the answers or guarantees of success. It's about being willing to take that first step, trusting that God will provide the strength, wisdom, and resources needed for the journey. Whether it's moving to a new country, starting a new ministry, or simply being more intentional about sharing your faith in your current circumstances, remember that God goes before you and remains with you.

The lost colony of Roanoke, while a historical mystery, stands as a testament to human courage and the pursuit of a vision. Let it inspire us to boldly answer God's call, knowing that our actions, guided by faith, can have ripple effects far beyond what we can see or imagine. Where might God be calling you to go?

Practical Application

Reflect on areas in your life where God might be calling you to step out in faith. This could be a physical move, a career change, or simply reaching out to a new community. Spend time in prayer, asking God to reveal His will and give you the courage to follow it. Research the experiences of missionaries or church planters who have answered similar calls. Identify one small step you can take this week towards embracing God's call, such as volunteering in a new ministry or having a conversation with someone about your faith journey.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the example of courage set by those who venture into unknown territories, both in history and in our faith journeys. Grant us the wisdom to hear Your call and the bravery to answer it, even when the path seems uncertain. Remind us of Your constant presence as we step out in faith. Guide our steps, Lord, as we seek to make disciples and share Your love in new frontiers. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

God's call to new frontiers often challenges our comfort and security, much like the Roanoke colonists faced when they embarked on their journey. Yet, it is in these moments of stepping out in faith that we often experience the most profound growth and impact for God's kingdom. Whether our calling leads us across oceans or simply to our neighbor's door, the key is our willingness to follow God's leading with trust and obedience. As we consider where God might be calling us, let us draw courage from His promise to always be with us and from the examples of those who have boldly answered His call throughout history.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

What historical examples of exploration or colonization inspire you, and how do they relate to answering God's call in your life? Have you ever felt God calling you to step out of your comfort zone for His purposes? How did you respond, and what was the outcome? What fears or hesitations do you face when considering God's call to new frontiers in your life, and how does today's scripture address these concerns? In what ways can our church community support and encourage those who are answering God's call to new ministries or mission fields?

