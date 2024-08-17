THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Aug 17, 2024

The coonskin cap is a great example of how media untruths can lead people to think Crockett actually wore one! BTW it was a 1950s Disney TV series that helped propagate the myth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
DadsWrite's avatar
DadsWrite
Aug 19, 2024

Great article, Jason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture