THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Bissell's avatar
Ken Bissell
Aug 16, 2024

I must confess I'm struggling and left slightly disturbed by the nature of the situation. They bought adjacent farms, married, fathered children from separate wives.

I know, I know... its me and I wouldn't deny them a "normal" life.

I'm just left a bit... lost.

Lord help me to love.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason A Clark and others
Elizabeth Honaker's avatar
Elizabeth Honaker
Aug 16, 2024

I wonder how Dr. Ben Carson, who is famous for separating such twins, views these Scriptures. I know he is a born-again Christian; I just wonder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture