This is the day Chang and Eng Bunker, the original Siamese twins, arrived in Boston to be exhibited to curious American audiences in 1829.

In today's lesson, we will explore how two seventeen-year-old conjoined twins from Siam challenged an entire nation's understanding of human worth and God's creative design. When thousands of Bostonians paid fifty cents each to gawk at what they considered a living wonder, they revealed more about their own hearts than about God's intentions. What does our response to those who don't fit our definition of "normal" say about our trust in divine wisdom, and how might God use what we see as limitations to accomplish purposes far beyond our understanding?

Chang and Eng Bunker circa 1865.

"But who are you, a human being, to talk back to God? Shall what is formed say to the one who formed it, 'Why did you make me like this?'" - Romans 9:20 (NIV)

This Date in History

Seventeen-year-old twins Chang and Eng stepped off Abel Coffin's trading vessel onto Boston's bustling wharf, their lives about to change forever. Connected at the sternum by a thick band of skin, the brothers from Siam had just completed a grueling 138-day ocean voyage that would transform them from humble duck egg vendors into America's most famous curiosities. Within days, thousands of Bostonians would queue outside a tent at the ruins of the Exchange Coffee House, each paying fifty cents to witness what many considered a living wonder.

Five years earlier in the fishing village of Meklong, Scottish merchant Robert Hunter had first encountered the twins. Born to Chinese parents in May 1811, Chang and Eng had lived relatively normal lives despite their unusual condition, successfully selling preserved duck eggs to support their family. Their physical difference initially horrified villagers, but they gradually gained acceptance within their community. Hunter immediately recognized their commercial potential, but convincing the king of Siam to release them proved challenging. For five years, Hunter negotiated, bribed, and persuaded, finally convincing the monarch that allowing the twins to travel would showcase the wonders his kingdom could produce.

The contract Hunter and his partner Abel Coffin signed with the brothers stipulated a five-year tour, though rumors later circulated that Chang and Eng's mother had sold them into slavery, a charge that greatly upset the twins. During their ocean crossing, the brothers frantically studied English, knowing their future depended on communicating with American audiences. They arrived not as helpless curiosities but as ambitious young men determined to control their own destiny.

The Exchange Coffee House location chosen for their debut carried symbolic weight. Once Boston's crown jewel, this seven-story granite building had combined hotel, café, and public exchange under one magnificent dome. Completed in 1809 with funding from China trade profits, it had been one of America's most imposing structures. But in 1818, a devastating fire had reduced it to ruins, leaving only a stark reminder of fortune's fragility. Now, eleven years later, this site of former grandeur would introduce America to two young men whose own lives would swing between exploitation and triumph.

The promotional campaign preceding their arrival had been relentless. Newspapers, advertisements, handbills, and eye-catching posters blanketed Boston, promising glimpses of an exotic wonder from distant Siam. The promotional brochure, selling for ten cents, depicted Chang and Eng in ornate pantaloons and tunics with elaborate brocade, emphasizing their foreign origins. Though the original poster design had proposed the headline "The Monster," the twins' managers opted for the more palatable "The Siamese Double Boys," recognizing that curiosity, not revulsion, would drive profits.

When Bostonians finally encountered Chang and Eng in person, reactions varied dramatically. Many visitors admitted initial shock at seeing what some considered a "monster." Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, published just eleven years earlier, had primed audiences to contemplate the boundaries between human and monstrous. Carl Linnaeus's classification system, which distinguished between Homo sapiens, Homo monstrosus, and Homo ferus, influenced how educated Americans categorized the twins within perceived hierarchies of humanity.

The twins' first week in Boston generated immediate controversy. While crowds flocked to see them, paying the substantial fifty-cent admission fee, critics questioned the value of such spectacles. David B. Slack wrote dismissively in the Rhode Island American that "the world has profited but little by wonders of any kind," comparing Chang and Eng's significance to "a double-yolked egg." Legal scholars even debated hypothetical scenarios: if Chang struck Eng, could one sue the other for assault?

Despite mixed reactions, the exhibition proved financially successful beyond expectations. Within their first week, Chang and Eng had drawn paying customers from across New England, validating Hunter and Coffin's investment. More importantly, the twins themselves began learning the entertainment business that would define their next decade. They observed audience reactions, noting which demonstrations sparked the greatest interest and which conversational topics generated sympathy versus mere curiosity.

The brothers' early performances emphasized their physical capabilities rather than their limitations. They demonstrated athletic feats, performed somersaults, and showed remarkable coordination despite their connection. These displays countered assumptions that their condition necessarily implied weakness or inability. As weeks passed, they refined their presentation, moving beyond mere physical demonstrations toward more sophisticated interactions with audiences.

By winter's end, Chang and Eng had established themselves as Boston's most talked-about attraction. Their success would soon take them beyond New England to national and international fame, but this August debut marked the moment when two teenage entrepreneurs from Siam became America's most celebrated human curiosities. The foundation laid in that Boston tent would eventually support careers spanning four decades, two marriages, twenty-one children, and a transformation from exotic oddities into respected Southern gentlemen.

Historical Context

In 1829, the concept of exhibiting people with physical differences as entertainment was common across America and Europe. "Freak shows" formed a lucrative part of the entertainment industry, with audiences paying substantial fees to witness what they considered "curiosities of nature." Medical knowledge about conjoined twins remained primitive, with most physicians unable to explain the condition or offer surgical solutions. The prevailing scientific theories of the time, influenced by Carl Linnaeus's taxonomic classifications, categorized humanity into hierarchies that placed such individuals in questionable categories between "normal" humans and "monsters."

The broader social landscape presented additional challenges for Chang and Eng's integration into American society. Anti-Asian sentiment was already emerging, with Chinese immigrants facing increasing discrimination despite their small numbers. The twins' arrival coincided with growing debates about human exhibition ethics, though economic interests typically outweighed moral concerns. Boston itself was experiencing rapid growth as a major port city, with residents eager for novel entertainments that connected them to the wider world. The Exchange Coffee House ruins where they debuted symbolized both the opportunities and uncertainties of American commerce, making it a fitting venue for two young entrepreneurs whose own fortunes would fluctuate dramatically over the coming decades.

The Bunker twins eventually fathered 21 children between them.

Did You Know? The term "Siamese twins" became widely used to describe conjoined twins because of Chang and Eng, despite the fact that the condition occurs in all ethnicities. This linguistic legacy persists even today, though it's considered outdated in medical contexts.

As boys in Siam, Chang and Eng learned to swim and row despite being joined at the chest, developing remarkable coordination that later impressed audiences during physical demonstrations.

They became naturalized U.S. citizens in 1839 in Wilkes County, North Carolina, and their naturalization documents list their place of birth as “Siam,”

While their wives Adelaide and Sarah Yates sometimes had children close together, the largest gap between births in the two households was more than a year, underscoring that the timing was not strictly synchronized.

After their deaths in 1874, their fused livers and a plaster cast of their torso were preserved and are still on display at the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia, while their bodies were buried at White Plains Baptist Church cemetery in North Carolina.

Today’s Reflection

When seventeen-year-old Chang and Eng stepped onto Boston's wharf in 1829, connected at the chest by a band of flesh and cartilage, the crowds that would soon pay to see them wrestled with a fundamental question. Were these young men marvels of God's creation or tragic mistakes of nature? The answer revealed far more about the questioners than the questioned.

"But who are you, a human being, to talk back to God? Shall what is formed say to the one who formed it, 'Why did you make me like this?'" Romans 9:20 (NIV)

Paul's words cut through centuries of human presumption to address our deepest tendency: judging God's creative choices by our limited understanding of what constitutes normal or valuable. When we encounter people whose bodies, minds, or circumstances don't fit our narrow definitions, we unconsciously assume the role of critic rather than creature.

Chang and Eng's story exposes this arrogance. Audiences paid fifty cents not to celebrate God's creativity but to gawk at what they considered an anomaly. They reduced two intelligent, capable human beings to their physical difference, missing entirely the remarkable lives these young men would build. The twins would eventually master English, become successful entrepreneurs, marry, father twenty-one children, and earn respect as Southern gentlemen. Yet that first Boston crowd saw only curiosity.

We make the same mistake today.

The coworker with autism becomes "the autistic guy" rather than the brilliant analyst who notices patterns others miss. The neighbor using a wheelchair becomes defined by mobility limitations rather than recognized for her sharp wit and generous heart. The child with Down syndrome gets labeled by diagnosis rather than celebrated for the joy and authenticity he brings to every room.

Each time we reduce someone to their most visible difference, we commit the same error as those Boston crowds. We assume we understand God's design better than God himself.

"So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them." Genesis 1:27 (NIV)

Every person carries God's image, regardless of how their body functions, how their brain processes information, or how their appearance challenges conventional expectations. This truth doesn't diminish with disability, developmental differences, or physical variations. If anything, those differences often reveal aspects of God's character that "typical" presentations might obscure.

Chang and Eng's forced interdependence taught them cooperation, patience, and sacrifice in ways that separated individuals never experience. Their unusual circumstance required them to develop extraordinary communication skills, emotional intelligence, and conflict resolution abilities. What seemed like limitation actually cultivated strengths.

The same principle applies throughout God's creation. The person who processes the world differently might offer insights that conventional thinking never discovers. The individual whose body requires assistance might develop compassion and resilience that inspire entire communities. The child whose development follows an unexpected path might teach adults about unconditional acceptance and genuine priorities.

When we question why God "allows" certain conditions or differences, we reveal our assumption that we know what perfection looks like. We suggest that our vision of ideal human existence surpasses God's creative wisdom. This represents breathtaking arrogance disguised as compassion.

Consider how Chang and Eng's story unfolded. Their physical connection, initially seen as tragic, became the foundation for extraordinary opportunities. They traveled the world, met royalty, achieved financial independence, and built thriving families. Their "limitation" opened doors that conventional bodies never could have accessed. What seemed like divine mistake proved to be divine strategy.

"We are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do." Ephesians 2:10 (NIV)

This verse uses the Greek word "poiema," from which we get "poem." Each person is God's poem, a unique work of art crafted with intention and purpose. Some poems follow traditional structures; others break conventional rules to achieve greater beauty. Both reflect the poet's creative genius.

The challenge for Christians isn't to explain why God creates people differently. Our task is to recognize His image in every person and support their God-given purposes. This means fighting systems that reduce human worth to productivity or appearance. It means advocating for inclusion rather than mere accommodation. It means listening to voices we've historically silenced and learning from perspectives we've dismissed.

Chang and Eng eventually took control of their own narrative, moving from exhibited curiosities to respected community members. They refused to let others define their worth or limit their possibilities. Similarly, we must resist reducing anyone to their most visible characteristic and instead seek to understand their full humanity.

The question isn't why God creates people with differences. The question is whether we'll trust His design enough to discover the unique gifts and purposes He's embedded in every individual. Will we approach each person expecting to encounter God's image, or will we continue ranking human worth by arbitrary standards of normalcy?

God's creative choices don't require our approval. They demand our respect, our curiosity, and our willingness to see beyond surface differences to the divine purposes underneath. In a world quick to categorize and dismiss, Christians must lead in recognizing and celebrating the full spectrum of God's human masterpiece.

Practical Application

Before making assumptions about someone based on their visible differences, pause and ask yourself: "What might God want to teach me through this person that I could never learn from someone exactly like me?" Then intentionally seek opportunities to engage them as a complete individual rather than focusing on their most obvious characteristic. Practice using person-first language that emphasizes their humanity over their condition, and actively listen for the unique perspectives and insights their different life experiences have cultivated, remembering that God often places His greatest treasures in the most unexpected vessels.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the incredible diversity of Your creation and for making each person in Your image with deliberate intention and purpose. We confess that too often we have judged Your creative choices by our limited understanding of what constitutes normal or valuable, reducing people to their most visible differences rather than celebrating their full humanity. Forgive us for assuming we know better than You what perfection looks like. Open our eyes to see every person as Your unique masterpiece, crafted with divine purpose and carrying Your image regardless of how their bodies function or how their minds process the world. Help us to become advocates for inclusion and dignity, fighting against systems that diminish human worth based on appearance or ability. Transform our hearts to approach each person with curiosity and respect, expecting to encounter You in the most unexpected places and people. May we lead the way in recognizing and celebrating the full spectrum of Your human family. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

God's design for humanity extends far beyond our narrow definitions of normal or ideal. When we encounter people whose differences challenge our expectations, we face a choice: we can question God's wisdom or we can trust His creative genius. The story of Chang and Eng reminds us that what the world sees as limitation, God often uses as strength. What appears to be divine mistake frequently proves to be divine strategy. Our calling as Christians is not to explain God's choices but to celebrate them, recognizing that every person carries His image and serves His purposes in ways we may never fully understand. True faith trusts that the Creator who spoke galaxies into existence knows exactly what He's doing when He crafts each human soul.

Leave a comment

Author’s Notes

Today’s newsletter builds on the edition I shared on this date in 2024. This updated version has been extensively reworked, featuring new facts, a completely new Reflection, and several other rewritten sections.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it.

Share