THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Some allegories related to the story of The Wizard of Oz:

The symbol of Oz as the abbreviation for ounce'

The Yellow Brick Road represents the idea of a golden road, a road paved in gold;

The Wizard as a representation of the bankers

The Land of Oz is where everything is fake, a part of the reader's imagination;

The Wizard, the man behind the curtain, is how the Federal Reserve has been represented early in its history;

The tornado was an end to reality, as the US moved away from gold and to using paper currency.

I might be missing a few of the symbols, but it's been a while since I watched the movie.

Frank Baum was an advocate for the gold standard, and was opposed to bankers. He used the symbol of gold as what was real, and other things like straw and tin as what was fake. The idea of paving a road in gold, rather than using it as money, was probably something he abhorred.

