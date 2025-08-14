THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Art Hutchinson
Fascinating. As usual (here).

Is God sovereign over storms? Yes. Does He foil one nation's plans to protect another? Yes. But even pagans believe that (Mother Nature is angry!) and twist it into grotesque wicked forms like kamikaze suicide fighter pilots. (Stop to ponder what "divine" spiritual force is driving that!)

Your post is a useful illustration, Jason, of how so-called "natural theology" fails utterly without the revealed word of God to guide us in understanding it. I.e., what (or, rather, Who) are natural things and events designed and sovereignly orchestrated to point to?

Ultimately, when God causes something extraordinary in nature, we aren't going to understand His full plan in its details, but we can be confident that it is to magnify His glory in Christ.

He is creating His multi-ethnic "nation," aka, His holy city-bride, the church, made up of all those regenerated by the ultimate "divine wind," the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:2+ "And suddenly there came from heaven a noise like a violent rushing wind... and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit...") And He is doing so by overthrowing the world's power whilst protecting His bride.

Jeffrey W Massey
Great post Jason!

Your words "how the course of history can be altered by unpredictable forces" made me think immediately of D-Day, and how close that plan was to complete failure. All because of bad weather.

