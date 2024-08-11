THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

Jeff Johnson
Aug 11

From the time I was about 9-10 years old and got my first pair of "Super Skates" in the mid-1960s, I would roller skate all day long if I could. I literally wore out the wheels on those skates I skated so much. And then in high school, going to the roller rink was a favorite church youth group activity, and the opportunity to talk to girls in a context that was much easier than just approaching one of them at school or even at church.

I was quite surprised at the date of the first roller rink being as early as 1866. I wouldn't have thought it was something that occurred till the 20th century, so this was really a fun read for me. Thanks for researching and sharing this!

Charles Clemens
Aug 11

It never ceases to amaze me how you can turn the most mundane topics into fascinating and inspiring parables. Our need for community and companionship has never been greater. And yet, the government and the medical/educational/scientific establishment (not to mention the Islamist terrorists) are making us afraid to meet. And the government is moderating all of our Internet conversations in their never-ending search for potential enemies.

If we are ever to have a society that involves communicating freely with one another, it will be via Zoom Chautauqua (and half the "participants" will be bots and government spies).

