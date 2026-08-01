THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
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It does seem that we, as Christians, are often too quick and too easily put people of prominence who seem to espouse Christianity in the spotlight to carry far too much. As you gently point out, our great enemy can use that to distract us as well as take the person on the pedestal down unceremoniously. I love President Trump because of all the good he is doing for this country, but he is not our ultimate solution or foundation. ONLY Jesus is King and Lord.

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