This is the day Rush Limbaugh launched his nationally syndicated radio show on WABC in New York City, reaching an audience of roughly 250,000 listeners on fifty-six stations, in 1988.

In today's lesson, we will sit in a New York studio on August 1, 1988, as a twice-fired disc jockey begins talking to 56 stations that much of the radio industry expected to lose interest. Within a few years, Rush Limbaugh had become one of the most influential voices in American conservatism, giving millions of listeners greater confidence that their convictions could still be defended in public. What can a powerful ally give the church, and what happens when Christians ask that ally to carry more than any public figure can bear?

Rush Limbaugh in his studio.

"For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ." - 1 Corinthians 3:11 (NIV)

This Date in History

At noon on August 1, 1988, Rush Limbaugh finished two hours of local talk on WABC in New York, stayed in his chair, and began speaking to 56 radio stations scattered across the country. No guests were booked. No interviews were scheduled. He had two hours to fill and a phone line for callers.

He was 37, and for most of his working life radio had been firing him. Born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in 1951, into a family of attorneys, he took an on-air job at a hometown station at 16 under a made-up name and spent the 1970s as a Top 40 disc jockey in Pittsburgh and elsewhere, working as Jeff Christie. The dismissals had various causes, including format changes and quarrels with program directors, but a pattern ran through them. Music radio wanted the personality to keep the records moving. Limbaugh wanted to stop between them and talk. When he came back to radio in 1983 as a commentator at KMBZ in Kansas City, the station objected to his putting opinions into newscasts and let him go.

KFBK in Sacramento then offered him a program built around the thing his previous employers had tried to restrain. They hired him in October 1984 to replace Morton Downey Jr. in a midday slot that had struggled, and within a year he was the top-rated host in the market. Over four years he nearly tripled the program’s ratings. The audience in Sacramento heard a broadcaster carrying the techniques of Top 40 into politics: pacing that never slackened, comic voices, parody songs, sound effects, nicknames for his opponents, invented titles for himself, catchphrases repeated until listeners knew them by heart. He treated an argument as a bit, something to be performed. His politics gave the act an audience, and the act was entertaining enough to hold it.

The timing worked in his favor. In 1987 the Federal Communications Commission stopped enforcing the Fairness Doctrine, which had required stations discussing controversial public questions to give a reasonable opportunity for contrasting views. The doctrine had never required equal time, and stations had wide latitude in deciding how to satisfy it, yet many stations treated it as a reason to avoid political commentary. Its disappearance removed one obstacle to building whole dayparts around one political position. Music had migrated to FM by then, leaving AM operators with open hours and no obvious replacement audience. Satellite distribution had matured enough to make a single live national program practical.

Edward McLaughlin had run the ABC Radio Networks for 14 years. By Limbaugh’s later account, when Capital Cities acquired ABC, a number of executives were given retirement packages, and part of McLaughlin’s was two hours of satellite time from noon to two Eastern. The slot had been filled by Owen Spann, and it was not working. Neither were the other daytime shows ABC had tried. The conclusion inside the industry was that nobody wanted a national program in the middle of the day, because daytime radio had to be local.

In 1987 McLaughlin and his wife, Patricia, founded EFM Media Management and put a medical call-in program with Dr. Dean Edell into syndication. Looking for a second show, he got Limbaugh’s name from the radio consultant Bruce Marr. McLaughlin flew to Sacramento, parked himself in a hotel for a week or two, and listened before anyone called to arrange a meeting.

The arrangement McLaughlin offered was not an ordinary talent contract. Limbaugh came in as a partner in EFM, sharing in what the advertising brought, which tied his own income directly to affiliate counts and audience loyalty.

New York was the biggest obstacle. National advertisers would not pay much for a program that did not air in the country’s largest market, and EFM had no New York affiliate. WABC agreed to a workaround. The station gave Limbaugh a local slot from 10 AM to noon and allowed EFM to originate the syndicated show from its studios immediately afterward, though WABC itself did not carry the national program at first. Limbaugh worked those local hours without direct compensation. In return EFM took three minutes an hour of commercial time on the local show, which let the company tell national advertisers their spots were running in New York City.

Stations across the country took the show because it cost them almost nothing. EFM handed the program over without a cash fee and kept several minutes of commercial time each hour to fill with national spots it had pre-sold. The wager was commercial time, and stations had plenty of that. If the show drew, a manager gained ratings and still had the remaining minutes to sell locally. The national format solved the rest. Limbaugh’s subjects were national, his targets were familiar in every market, and listeners tuned in for him rather than for news about their own city. Guests would have complicated that. Guests cancel, or matter in one market and not another. Limbaugh carried the hours himself, using screened callers as stand-ins for the audience who gave him agreement to build on and occasional resistance to work against.

The initial audience was roughly 250,000 listeners. Within a few months another 100 stations signed on. By 1990 the program was carried on more than 200 outlets. Because no established network stood behind it, Limbaugh named the operation himself, the Excellence in Broadcasting Network, and the label stuck. By September 1992 the show ran on more than 500 stations and reached an estimated 12.8 million listeners a week. At its height it was carried by more than 600 stations, with cumulative weekly audience estimates running into the tens of millions, though national radio measurement was inconsistent and the largest figures were later questioned.

Politicians noticed before the numbers peaked. In June 1992, with his reelection campaign in trouble, President George H. W. Bush had Limbaugh as an overnight guest at the White House, asked for his views, and carried the host’s bags in himself. Two years later, after Republicans took the House for the first time in four decades, the incoming freshmen honored Limbaugh at a dinner in Baltimore on December 10, 1994. They made him an honorary member of their class and gave him a “Majority Makers” pin, the emblem of the newcomers who had produced the majority. Six Republican women in the class presented him with a plaque reading “Rush was right.”

Conservatives already had magazines, direct-mail networks, religious broadcasters, and television commentators. Limbaugh gave them something different: a live national conversation every weekday. He chose the stories, named the opponents, supplied the jokes, and told listeners when to call Congress. Other hosts copied the format. Stations rebuilt their schedules around it, and political talk became one of AM radio’s principal products. Supporters heard an unapologetic defense of ideas the established press ignored. Critics heard ridicule and a style of political argument that treated compromise as surrender. He broadcast for the last time on February 2, 2021, and died of lung cancer on February 17 at 70. By then, millions of listeners had spent 30 years arranging part of each day around a format the industry had said would not work.

President George H.W. Bush talks with radio host Rush Limbaugh at WABC studios in New York City in September 1992.

Historical Context

American media ownership had consolidated sharply in the mid-1980s. Capital Cities bought ABC in 1986, General Electric acquired NBC that same year, and the new owners applied cost discipline to newsrooms built during decades of protected profit. The Federal Communications Commission under Reagan appointees loosened station ownership limits and retired much of the programming regulation written in the 1940s. Abroad, Mikhail Gorbachev’s reforms were loosening Soviet control, the Red Army had begun withdrawing from Afghanistan in May 1988, and Iran accepted a United Nations ceasefire resolution in July after eight years of war with Iraq. Reagan was finishing his second term. Vice President George H. W. Bush was campaigning against Michael Dukakis, and Wall Street was still recovering from the October 1987 crash.

Conservative distrust of the national press had been accumulating since Vice President Spiro Agnew attacked network news in a Des Moines speech in November 1969. By 1988 that grievance was organized, sustained by publications like National Review and Human Events and by the direct-mail operations Richard Viguerie had refined through the 1970s. Religious broadcasting had grown into a national industry with its own stations and satellite feeds, then lost credibility when Jim Bakker resigned in March 1987 and Jimmy Swaggart confessed before his congregation in February 1988. Pat Robertson sought the Republican nomination that spring and lost to Bush. American households were meanwhile drifting from the three broadcast networks toward cable, where C-SPAN had been carrying House floor proceedings since 1979 and CNN had been running news around the clock since 1980.

Rush Limbaugh reacts as Melania Trump and his wife, Kathryn, applaud during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on February 4, 2020.

Today’s Reflection

For many Christian listeners, Limbaugh’s importance went beyond ordinary party politics. He gave a national voice to convictions about abortion, family, education, and religious liberty that many had been holding quietly and had rarely heard treated as serious in the national media. People who had assumed they were a small and isolated minority discovered that millions of others shared many of the same concerns. His influence strengthened conservatism generally, and it also gave conservative Christians more confidence to speak and act in public.

That was a substantial contribution, and many conservative Christians had good reason to be grateful for it. The difficulty is that we’re not always careful about how we understand people who help us in this way. When a broadcaster, politician, entertainer, or other public figure publicly supports Christian convictions or defends a cause many Christians regard as important, we’re quick to raise that person into a symbol. Before long his influence starts to feel like Christianity’s influence, and whatever happens to him starts to feel like something happening to the church.

They aren’t the same thing. A public figure can make it easier for Christians to be heard without making the country any more Christian, and he can defend the church’s freedom without possessing in himself the power to give the church life. He can organize voters, bring neglected arguments into public discussion, and preserve opportunities for faithful witness. Repentance, faith, obedience, and holiness are beyond anything his public influence can produce. Honoring what such people accomplish is entirely appropriate. The trouble comes when we ask their influence to mean more than it can.

The best word for that kind of contribution may be scaffolding. On a building site, scaffolding is pipe and plank fastened to the outside of a structure so workers can reach places they couldn’t otherwise get to. It holds tools and keeps people from falling, and real work gets done from it that might not get done without it. Then the scaffolding comes down, because it was never the foundation or the permanent structure. From the street, while it’s still up, the scaffold and the building can be difficult to tell apart.

Paul dealt with a version of that confusion in Corinth, where the church had fractured into factions over which teacher people preferred, some claiming Paul and others claiming Apollos. Paul didn’t deny that different servants had made real contributions. He described himself as a builder who had laid a foundation and acknowledged that others would continue building upon it, but he was careful about what that did and didn’t mean:

“For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ.” 1 Corinthians 3:11 (NIV)

Paul had just said that, as a wise builder, he laid the foundation of the church in Corinth and that others were now building upon it. He doesn’t mean that he created the foundation or that the church rested upon him. He laid it by preaching Jesus Christ, because Christ alone is the foundation. Paul, Apollos, and every teacher who followed could contribute real and valuable work, but none of them could substitute himself for the One upon whom the church rested. In the verses that follow, Paul turns to the quality of what each builder adds. Their work matters and will be tested, but the identity of the foundation has already been settled.

A modern version of the confusion Paul exposed doesn’t usually begin with anyone consciously denying that Christ is the foundation. Someone defends causes we care about and treats our beliefs with respect, and we start attaching more meaning to him than the help he actually gave can support. He becomes a symbol of whatever we think Christianity needs in order to stay strong. Limbaugh’s story brings that tendency into view, but the lesson is about what Christians do with helpful public figures, not an accusation against Limbaugh himself.

The cost of that confusion becomes clear when one of those people disappoints us. We may want everyone who supports our causes to be a model Christian, but public usefulness and Christian maturity aren’t the same thing. Sometimes those God uses are sincere believers who still struggle and fail as we do. At other times God may providentially use people whose character and stated beliefs don’t fully reflect Christian faithfulness. Their contribution may still be real, but our gratitude must remain attached to what they actually did rather than to the person we imagined them to be. An entertainer speaks favorably about faith, or a politician protects religious liberty, and we begin expecting him to carry more than the particular cause in front of him. Then he compromises or fails, and the disappointment isn’t confined to the person. The cause itself feels shaken because our hope had moved farther in his direction than we realized.

The useful question isn’t whether Christians should admire people who help them. What deserves examination is what we think that help is accomplishing. A man can preserve the freedom in which Christian witness takes place, and we can still slide into treating him as the source of its authority or strength.

Jesus drew the boundary clearly while standing before a Roman governor who seemed to hold every earthly advantage over Him:

“My kingdom is not of this world. If it were, my servants would fight to prevent my arrest by the Jewish leaders. But now my kingdom is from another place.” John 18:36 (NIV)

He said it while under arrest and only hours from execution, with no visible leverage that Pilate would have recognized. The kingdom Jesus described didn’t depend on Pilate’s approval or protection. Its authority came from God, beyond Pilate’s jurisdiction, which is why the kingdom could act within political history without drawing its life from political power.

The scaffolding image is worth holding onto here because the confusion runs in both directions. A scaffold going up can look like a building growing. When it comes down, people who mistook the one for the other assume the foundation has given way, although nothing about the foundation has changed.

Rush Limbaugh helped many conservative Christians speak with greater confidence in public. He challenged institutions that had treated their convictions as unworthy of serious attention, and he helped people who had felt scattered recognize one another. That was a real contribution, and it deserves gratitude. His story also helps us understand the proper place of every public figure who comes to the church’s aid. Such people may give Christians room to stand and make their voices harder to ignore, but we find out how much weight we put on them once they’re no longer there. The scaffolding has come down. What we haven’t settled is whether we ever mistook it for something holding the church up.

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Practical Application

Write down the names of three or four public figures whose fortunes you follow closely, the ones whose setbacks put a knot in your stomach. Beside each name, list only what that person has actually done, in concrete terms, for the church or for Christians you know. Then write what you have been quietly expecting him to do. Read 1 Corinthians 3:10 through 15 and notice that Paul evaluates the builders' materials without ever reopening the question of the foundation. Where the two columns don't match, the gap is what you have been asking a man to carry. Name it precisely rather than generally, and keep the paper.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You laid a foundation before the world began, and nothing we build upon it can shift what You have set. Your kingdom holds when every earthly protection is taken away, and Your Son remains the cornerstone no ruler can remove. We confess that we have leaned where we were never meant to lean, watching the standing of men and feeling the standing of Your church rise and fall with them. Forgive us for asking of servants what belongs to Christ alone. Teach us to receive good gifts without mistaking them for the Giver. Steady our hearts when the help we relied upon is taken from us. Give us clear eyes to see what is scaffolding and what is stone, and hands willing to build carefully upon the only foundation there is. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Every generation is given people who make the church's work easier. They open doors and win arguments the church was losing in public. Receiving that help with thanks is right and good. The danger is quieter than ingratitude and much harder to see in ourselves, because we begin measuring the health of the faith by the standing of the people who defend it. Then their influence fades, the political moment changes, or the work they were able to do reaches its limit, and something that felt structural seems to give way. It was never structural. Whatever a man builds upon the foundation will be tested, and some of it will burn, but the foundation will still be there in the morning because it was laid by God and not by us. The church has outlived every ally it has ever had. It will outlive ours.

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