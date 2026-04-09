This is the day Lutheran pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer was executed by hanging at Flossenbürg concentration camp in 1945.

In today's lesson, we will look at the final hours of a man who had every reason to stop and no earthly reason to continue. Dietrich Bonhoeffer's execution at Flossenbürg came when rescue was impossible and reversal was off the table. What does obedience look like when the future is no longer negotiable? And what does that kind of trust reveal about the faith most of us carry every day?

Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906-1945)

"Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior." - Habakkuk 3:17-18 (NIV)

This Date in History

On the morning of April 9, 1945, Dietrich Bonhoeffer knelt in prayer on the floor of the detention building at Flossenbürg concentration camp. Within minutes, SS guards entered, interrupted the silence, and led him out to the courtyard gallows. He was 39 years old. The camp doctor who witnessed the execution later recalled that he had rarely seen a man die with such composure and certainty of where he was going.

Bonhoeffer had arrived at his convictions early. Born in Breslau on February 4, 1906, the sixth of eight children in an upper-middle-class family, he surprised his parents by choosing to study Protestant theology. His father, Karl, a prominent psychiatrist, had little personal connection to the church. Dietrich completed his doctorate at 21 and spent a formative year at Union Theological Seminary in New York, where his encounters with African American churches in Harlem deepened his sense that faith was something lived and embodied, not merely professed.

He returned to Berlin as a university lecturer. Two days after Adolf Hitler became chancellor in January 1933, Bonhoeffer took to the radio to challenge the Nazi concept of the Führer principle, warning that a leader who allowed himself to become an idol would ultimately become a misleader. The broadcast was cut off before he could finish. Within weeks, the regime began passing anti-Jewish legislation. Bonhoeffer was among the first churchmen to argue publicly that the church had an obligation to oppose the state when it committed injustice, even to the point of direct political resistance. He described it as driving a spoke into the wheel.

Most German Protestants did not share his urgency. The Deutsche Christen movement, which blended Lutheran tradition with Nazi racial ideology, gained control of the official Reich Church. In response, a smaller group of dissenting pastors and theologians formed the Confessing Church, insisting that loyalty to Christ and loyalty to the Nazi state could not coexist. Bonhoeffer became one of its most committed voices.

After two years pastoring German-speaking congregations in London, he returned to Germany in 1935 to direct the Confessing Church’s underground seminary at Finkenwalde, a small village in Pomerania. There he trained young ministers in scripture, prayer, and theological confession. It was during this period that he wrote The Cost of Discipleship, his challenge to what he called cheap grace, the assumption that faith required nothing of the believer.

The Gestapo shut down Finkenwalde in 1937 and arrested 27 of its pastors and former students. By 1938, Bonhoeffer had been banned from Berlin and stripped of his teaching credentials. His brother-in-law Hans von Dohnanyi, a lawyer in the Justice Ministry, introduced him to circles of military and intelligence officers who were quietly plotting against the regime.

In 1940, Bonhoeffer joined the Abwehr, Germany’s military intelligence service, which had become a center of anti-Nazi conspiracy under Admiral Wilhelm Canaris. His official role provided cover for his real work, using ecumenical contacts abroad to communicate the resistance’s plans to Allied governments and to assist Jews seeking to escape Germany, a step that placed him inside the very system he believed needed to be resisted.

One such effort, known as Operation 7, smuggled 14 Jews across the Swiss border between September and December 1942, disguising them as intelligence agents. Bonhoeffer’s involvement in this mission became part of the case against him. The Gestapo arrested him on April 5, 1943, along with Dohnanyi. He was taken to Tegel Military Prison in Berlin, where he spent the next 18 months. Fellow inmates remembered him as calm and pastoral, counseling prisoners of every background. He continued to write, producing theological reflections that would later be published as Letters and Papers from Prison.

After the failed assassination attempt against Hitler on July 20, 1944, investigators uncovered deeper connections between Abwehr conspirators and the broader resistance. Bonhoeffer was transferred in October 1944 to the Gestapo’s prison on Prinz-Albrecht-Strasse, then moved in February 1945 to Buchenwald.

As the Third Reich began to collapse, the SS started transporting special prisoners southward. Bonhoeffer was taken by truck through Regensburg to Schönberg, where on April 8, a Sunday, he led a brief service for fellow prisoners. When SS officers arrived to take him away, he passed a message through a British prisoner to his friend, Bishop George Bell of Chichester: this is the end, for me the beginning of life.

That night at Flossenbürg, a summary court-martial convened under SS judge Otto Thorbeck and Gestapo official Walter Huppenkothen. Bonhoeffer, Canaris, and five other conspirators were convicted of treason and sentenced to death. The proceedings lasted only hours.

At dawn on April 9, the sentences were carried out.

Bonhoeffer’s family did not learn of his death until July. His brother Klaus and his brothers-in-law Dohnanyi and Rüdiger Schleicher were also executed for resistance activities in separate camps during those final weeks of the war. Adolf Hitler killed himself on April 30. Germany surrendered on May 7.

Bonhoeffer’s theological writings, especially The Cost of Discipleship, Ethics, and Letters and Papers from Prison, became foundational texts for Christians across traditions in the decades that followed. His insistence that faith demanded concrete action in the face of injustice gave shape to movements far beyond the German church struggle, influencing figures in the American civil rights movement and anti-apartheid theology in South Africa.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer (at piano) with Hans von Dohnányi’s three children and Eberhard Bethge (with flute), at a Christmas celebration.

Historical Context

By April 1945, the war in Europe was entering its final weeks. Soviet forces had reached the outskirts of Berlin, and American and British armies were advancing deep into western and central Germany. The Nazi regime, facing collapse on every front, accelerated the execution of political prisoners rather than allow them to survive as witnesses. Heinrich Himmler’s SS carried out dozens of killings at camps across southern Germany during this period, targeting members of the military resistance, foreign intelligence contacts, and prominent civilian dissidents who had been held for months or years without trial.

The German Protestant church had been fractured since 1933, when the regime created the Reich Church and installed Ludwig Müller as Reich Bishop. The Deutsche Christen faction, which numbered in the millions, embraced the fusion of Christian worship with National Socialist ideology, adopting the Aryan Paragraph into church governance and excluding baptized Christians of Jewish descent from congregational life. The Confessing Church, formalized through the 1934 Barmen Declaration, rejected this synthesis on theological grounds, but it never represented a majority of German Protestants. Many Confessing Church members opposed the nazification of worship while remaining politically compliant with the state. The smaller circle willing to move from ecclesiastical dissent to active political resistance remained a minority within a minority, concentrated among figures connected to the Abwehr intelligence network and the July 20 conspirators.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906-1945) in London, March 1939.

Today’s Reflection

On the morning of April 9, 1945, Dietrich Bonhoeffer knelt in prayer inside a detention building at Flossenbürg concentration camp. He had been convicted by a summary court-martial only hours before. American forces were days away from liberating the camp. None of that changed what was about to happen. The gallows were ready. The outcome had been settled. And Bonhoeffer prayed.

What is striking about his final hours is not courage in the conventional sense. Courage often implies a fight still worth waging, odds still uncertain, a battle whose outcome remains open. By April 8 and 9, there was no fight left to wage. Bonhoeffer was no longer resisting. He was not maneuvering. He was pastoring fellow prisoners, leading a service, speaking about resurrection, and walking calmly toward execution. These were the actions of someone whose obedience no longer depended on what might happen next.

Many Christians understand trust in God as confidence that He will act on their behalf. And Scripture does affirm God’s power to deliver. But there’s a quieter, more demanding layer of trust that surfaces when deliverance doesn’t come, when the situation has narrowed to the point where no earthly reversal remains possible. Most of us don’t think about that layer because we haven’t needed to. We trust God while options still exist. We pray with at least some expectation that something might shift.

Habakkuk understood this tension. His prophecy was written in a moment of national despair, as Judah faced the certainty of Babylonian invasion. God had told him it was coming and had offered no promise of rescue. Habakkuk’s response, then, was not optimism. It was alignment.

“Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior.” Habakkuk 3:17-18 (NIV)

Notice what Habakkuk catalogs before he reaches the word “yet.” He names every tangible provision. Agriculture. Livestock. Sustenance. Security. All of it gone. He’s not imagining a worst case. He’s describing an inevitable one. And then, without qualification or condition, he declares that his rejoicing will continue. Not because things might improve. Because God is still God.

This is the category of trust that Bonhoeffer’s final days make visible. His obedience was not sustained by hope for a different outcome. It was sustained by something that had already been settled inside him long before the court-martial convened. Jesus himself modeled this in Gethsemane when he prayed, “Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me; yet not my will, but yours be done” (Luke 22:42 (NIV)). The request was honest. The surrender was complete. And the obedience continued after the cup was not removed.

Most Christians, if they’re honest, carry an unspoken assumption: that trust in God will eventually produce a change in circumstances. We don’t always say it out loud. But it shapes how we pray, how we wait, and how we respond when nothing changes. When the diagnosis remains. When the relationship doesn’t heal. When the loss stays permanent. In those moments, something gets exposed. The question shifts from “Do I believe God can act?” to something harder: “Will I still follow Him here?”

That second question is the one Bonhoeffer answered on the floor of his cell. It’s the one Habakkuk answered in the middle of a collapsing nation. And it is the question that separates faith built on anticipated outcomes from faith built on the character of God himself.

This doesn’t mean longing for deliverance is wrong. Scripture is full of desperate prayers for rescue. Asking God to change things is not a failure of faith. But when He doesn’t, and the situation becomes fixed, the believer faces a clarifying moment. What remains of your obedience when the answer is no? What remains of your worship when the provision is gone?

Bonhoeffer’s life suggests that the answer to those questions reveals what your faith was built on all along.

Practical Application

This week, identify one situation in your life where you've been waiting for God to change the outcome before you move forward in obedience. It might be a circumstance you've quietly put on hold, a responsibility you've been deferring until things improve, or a spiritual discipline you've abandoned because it no longer feels productive. Write down what obedience would look like in that situation if the outcome never changes. Then take one concrete step in that direction, not because you expect the situation to shift, but because faithfulness doesn't require favorable conditions.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that our trust in You is often quieter than we realize, shaped by what we hope You will do rather than rooted in who You are. Forgive us for the seasons when our obedience has depended on outcomes, when we have followed You only as far as our expectations allowed. Strengthen us to worship You in the places where nothing has changed and nothing may change. Teach us to find You sufficient when every provision we counted on has been removed. Give us the kind of faith that persists after the answer is no, not because we are strong, but because You remain faithful. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Trust is easy to profess when circumstances are still open. It costs very little to say "God is in control" while we still believe the situation might resolve in our favor. The deeper test comes when the door closes and stays closed. When there is no rescue on the horizon, no reversal left to pray for, and the only question remaining is whether we will continue to follow. It is there, in the space between our expectations and God's silence, that faith is no longer theoretical. It becomes something lived, something weighed, something proven. And what it proves is not the strength of our confidence, but the object of it. The believer who worships God after the provision is gone has discovered something most theology only describes: that God himself, apart from what He gives, is enough.

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Author’s Notes

Just a quick update: work on my next book, After the Goodbye, is moving forward, and I hope to announce a release date very soon. This is the book I wish someone had handed our family when my daughter graduated high school last year. It didn't exist, so I wrote it, most of it during the summer as we were preparing her to leave.

After the Goodbye is a seven-day devotional written in two halves: one for parents and one for students navigating the college transition. Each day mirrors the other in theme but speaks honestly to where each person actually is. Both halves are in a single volume, so it’ll make a natural graduation gift you can give as a set. If you’re facing that goodbye this spring, or know someone who is, I think this one will meet you right where you are.

Now, I know many of you have been patiently waiting for something history-related. You'll be glad to hear that my next project is already laid out and outlined. It is history-based, and those of you who have been here for the theology and faith content will feel right at home as well. It will also contain brand new material never published here or anywhere else. I’m not saying what it is yet, but today’s article is related in some way (that’s a hint).

Guess away, and stay tuned for more information!

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