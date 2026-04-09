THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
9h

My son graduates next month and will be off to college in August (yes, I did just do this last year) so I look forward to buying the devotional! Thank you Jason.

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1 reply by Jason A Clark
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
9h

Same birthplace as ⚜️ St Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (Edith Stein) ~ Co-Patroness of Europe.🌍 ✝️

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